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Hosting guests this long weekend? Try this nutritionist-approved delicious one-pot mutton pulao with 33 g of protein

Published on: Aug 26, 2026, 17:30:32 IST
By Eshana Saha
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Read more to check out the full recipe! (Instagram)
Read more to check out the full recipe! (Instagram)
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Having guests over can be stressful when you haven't decided on a menu yet. Don't worry, we got you covered! Try this fuss-free mutton pulao recipe.

Having guests over this long weekend and want to put together something indulgent but don’t want to spend hours figuring out what to cook? We’ve found just the recipe for you – rich, flavourful and celebratory enough to impress a crowd, yet simple enough to make without turning your kitchen upside down. Better still, it comes together in a single pot, so you can skip the mountain of dishes and spend more time enjoying the meal with your guests.

Also Read | Afghani palak paneer egg curry with 24 g protein: Try this cross between lasooni palak paneer and creamy Afghani gravy

Aathira Sethumadhavan, a certified nutritionist and chef known for creating flavour-packed, calorie-conscious recipes, has shared the recipe for a delicious mutton pulao that comes together in a single pot, making it an easy meal to prepare from scratch at home. In an Instagram video shared on August 16, the nutritionist describes the dish as, “33 g protein and 530 calories per serving. Slow-cooked mutton, whole spices and a homemade mutton stock carrying all the flavour, all in one pot. Weekend feast-worthy taste, macros still on your side.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Eshana Saha

Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.

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Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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