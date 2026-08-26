Hosting guests this long weekend? Try this nutritionist-approved delicious one-pot mutton pulao with 33 g of protein

Having guests over this long weekend and want to put together something indulgent but don’t want to spend hours figuring out what to cook? We’ve found just the recipe for you – rich, flavourful and celebratory enough to impress a crowd, yet simple enough to make without turning your kitchen upside down. Better still, it comes together in a single pot, so you can skip the mountain of dishes and spend more time enjoying the meal with your guests.

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Aathira Sethumadhavan, a certified nutritionist and chef known for creating flavour-packed, calorie-conscious recipes, has shared the recipe for a delicious mutton pulao that comes together in a single pot, making it an easy meal to prepare from scratch at home. In an Instagram video shared on August 16, the nutritionist describes the dish as, “33 g protein and 530 calories per serving. Slow-cooked mutton, whole spices and a homemade mutton stock carrying all the flavour, all in one pot. Weekend feast-worthy taste, macros still on your side.”

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients (serves 4) For the mutton and stock: 500 g mutton

1 medium onion (100 g), roughly crushed

2 tbsp crushed ginger-garlic (30 g)

10 g fresh mint leaves

2 bay leaves

1 cinnamon stick

4 green cardamom pods

4 cloves

2 dried red chillies

1 tsp fennel seeds

1 blade mace

1 tsp black peppercorns

Salt, to taste

Approximately 750 ml water, or enough to cover the mutton For the pulao: 3 tbsp ghee (45 g), plus a little extra for finishing

2 bay leaves

1 cinnamon stick

4 green cardamom pods

4 cloves

2 medium onions (200 g), thinly sliced

1 tbsp crushed ginger-garlic-chilli paste (20 g)

3 green chillies, with a few extra slit lengthwise for topping

1 large tomato (120 g), sliced

½ cup whisked curd (100 g)

1 tsp black pepper powder

1 tsp garam masala

1 tbsp coriander powder

Salt, to taste

1 tbsp fresh lemon juice

Reserved mutton stock and water, 3 cups total

A handful of fresh mint leaves, chopped

A handful of fresh coriander leaves, chopped

1 cup basmati rice (250 g), washed and soaked

A pinch of saffron soaked in 2 tbsp warm water Method Add the mutton, crushed onion, ginger-garlic, mint leaves and all the whole spices to a pressure cooker. Season with salt, add enough water to cover the meat and pressure cook for seven to eight whistles, or for about 30 minutes, until the mutton is tender. Once the pressure releases, carefully remove the cooked mutton and strain the stock to remove the whole spices and aromatics. Keep the tender mutton and strained stock aside for later. Heat the ghee in a heavy-bottomed pot and add the bay leaves, cinnamon, cardamom and cloves. Let the spices sizzle for a few seconds before adding the sliced onions, crushed ginger-garlic-chilli paste and green chillies. Sauté until the onions turn golden brown. Add the sliced tomato and cook for a few minutes until it softens and blends into the onion mixture. Add the cooked mutton along with the whisked curd, pepper powder, garam masala, coriander powder, salt and lemon juice. Mix well and cook for a few minutes, allowing the flavours to come together. Pour in the reserved mutton stock and enough water to make three cups of liquid in total. Add the chopped mint and coriander, then bring the mixture to a gentle boil. Add the washed and soaked basmati rice and stir gently to combine. Drizzle a little ghee over the top, followed by the saffron-infused water. Garnish with additional coriander and slit green chillies. Cover the pot tightly and cook on low heat until the rice is tender and the liquid has been absorbed. Let the pulao rest, covered, for a few minutes before gently fluffing the rice and serving hot. Approx nutrition (per serving of 340 g): Calories: 530 kcal

Protein: 33 g

Carbohydrates: 61 g

Fat: 16 g {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients (serves 4) For the mutton and stock: 500 g mutton

1 medium onion (100 g), roughly crushed

2 tbsp crushed ginger-garlic (30 g)

10 g fresh mint leaves

2 bay leaves

1 cinnamon stick

4 green cardamom pods

4 cloves

2 dried red chillies

1 tsp fennel seeds

1 blade mace

1 tsp black peppercorns

Salt, to taste

Approximately 750 ml water, or enough to cover the mutton For the pulao: 3 tbsp ghee (45 g), plus a little extra for finishing

2 bay leaves

1 cinnamon stick

4 green cardamom pods

4 cloves

2 medium onions (200 g), thinly sliced

1 tbsp crushed ginger-garlic-chilli paste (20 g)

3 green chillies, with a few extra slit lengthwise for topping

1 large tomato (120 g), sliced

½ cup whisked curd (100 g)

1 tsp black pepper powder

1 tsp garam masala

1 tbsp coriander powder

Salt, to taste

1 tbsp fresh lemon juice

Reserved mutton stock and water, 3 cups total

A handful of fresh mint leaves, chopped

A handful of fresh coriander leaves, chopped

1 cup basmati rice (250 g), washed and soaked

A pinch of saffron soaked in 2 tbsp warm water Method Add the mutton, crushed onion, ginger-garlic, mint leaves and all the whole spices to a pressure cooker. Season with salt, add enough water to cover the meat and pressure cook for seven to eight whistles, or for about 30 minutes, until the mutton is tender. Once the pressure releases, carefully remove the cooked mutton and strain the stock to remove the whole spices and aromatics. Keep the tender mutton and strained stock aside for later. Heat the ghee in a heavy-bottomed pot and add the bay leaves, cinnamon, cardamom and cloves. Let the spices sizzle for a few seconds before adding the sliced onions, crushed ginger-garlic-chilli paste and green chillies. Sauté until the onions turn golden brown. Add the sliced tomato and cook for a few minutes until it softens and blends into the onion mixture. Add the cooked mutton along with the whisked curd, pepper powder, garam masala, coriander powder, salt and lemon juice. Mix well and cook for a few minutes, allowing the flavours to come together. Pour in the reserved mutton stock and enough water to make three cups of liquid in total. Add the chopped mint and coriander, then bring the mixture to a gentle boil. Add the washed and soaked basmati rice and stir gently to combine. Drizzle a little ghee over the top, followed by the saffron-infused water. Garnish with additional coriander and slit green chillies. Cover the pot tightly and cook on low heat until the rice is tender and the liquid has been absorbed. Let the pulao rest, covered, for a few minutes before gently fluffing the rice and serving hot. Approx nutrition (per serving of 340 g): Calories: 530 kcal

Protein: 33 g

Carbohydrates: 61 g

Fat: 16 g {{/usCountry}}

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