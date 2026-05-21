...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

How To Make Delicious And High-Protein Edamame Chaat: A Weight Loss Snack For Summer

Refreshing edamame chaat combines edamame beans, vegetables, herbs, and spices to create a high-protein summer snack with fresh texture and balanced flavour.

Published on: May 21, 2026 01:05 pm IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
Advertisement

Refreshing edamame chaat combines lightly boiled edamame, crunchy vegetables, lemon juice, and Indian spices to create a healthy chaat recipe with tangy flavour, soft texture, and vibrant appearance.

High-Protein Edamame Chaat(Freepik)

Edamame are young green soybeans harvested before becoming fully mature. These beans are commonly used in Japanese and Asian recipes for their high protein content and soft texture. In this recipe, edamame gets an Indian chaat-style twist with chopped onions, coriander, tomatoes, lemon juice, roasted spices, and green chillies. The combination creates a quick summer appetizer with fresh flavour and balanced texture.

Refreshing edamame chaat differs from aloo chaat because edamame provides higher protein and a lighter texture compared to potatoes. Aloo chaat usually develops a heavier texture after frying, while edamame remains fresh, slightly crunchy, and less oily. The green colour of edamame also gives the chaat a brighter appearance compared to classic potato-based versions.

Feature

Edamame Chaat

Aloo Chaat

Main Ingredient

Edamame soybeans

Potatoes

Texture

Soft with slight crunch

Soft and starchy

Taste Profile

Fresh, tangy, and nutty

Tangy and spicy

Protein Content

Higher

Lower

Fibre Content

Higher

Moderate

Cooking Method

Boiled and mixed

Often fried or roasted

Calories

Lower

Higher

Colour

Bright green and colourful

Golden brown

Main Highlight

High-protein summer snack

Street-style potato snack

Summer Suitability

Highly suitable

Moderate

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 5 minutes

Servings: 2 bowls

Calories: 170 calories per serving

Flavour Profile: Tangy, spicy, and fresh

Nutrition: High protein and fibre-rich

Difficulty: Easy

Tangy Edamame Chaat with Crunchy Vegetables and Lemon Dressing

This refreshing edamame chaat combines green soybeans, onions, tomatoes, herbs, and Indian spices to create a high-protein summer snack. The lemon dressing and chaat masala improve freshness.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup boiled edamame
  • 1 small onion, finely chopped
  • 1 small tomato, chopped
  • 1 green chilli, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons coriander leaves
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon roasted cumin powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon chaat masala
  • Salt as needed
  • Pomegranate seeds for garnish (optional)

Step-by-Step Instructions

  1. Add boiled edamame to a large mixing bowl. Properly cooked edamame should remain soft with a slight bite.
  2. Add chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilli, and coriander leaves into the bowl. Fresh vegetables improve crunch and colour.
  3. Sprinkle roasted cumin powder, chaat masala, and salt over the mixture. Toss gently so the spices coat evenly.
  4. Add lemon juice and mix again carefully. The lemon brightens the flavour and balances the spices.
  5. Garnish with pomegranate seeds if preferred and serve immediately while fresh and slightly chilled.

Healthy Tips to Make Edamame Chaat More Nutritious and Fresh

Add Sprouts for Better Protein Variety

Moong sprouts or moth sprouts blend well with edamame and improve texture. They also increase fibre and freshness in the chaat.

Use Chilled Edamame Instead of Hot Beans

Cold edamame creates a fresher texture and a more refreshing summer flavour. It also keeps the vegetables crisp for longer.

Add Finely Chopped Cucumber

Cucumber improves hydration and crunch without making the chaat heavy. It also balances the spicy flavours.

Include Roasted Seeds for Extra Crunch

Pumpkin or sunflower seeds improve healthy fats and texture. They also make the snack visually more colourful.

Replace Regular Salt with Black Salt

Black salt creates a sharper street-style chaat flavour without extra sauces. It also pairs with lemon juice and cumin.

Add Mint Leaves Just Before Serving

Fresh mint improves aroma and creates a cooler flavour balance during summer. It also keeps the chaat tasting lighter and fresher.

Use Fresh Lemon Instead of Bottled Juice

Fresh lemon creates a brighter flavour and a cleaner tanginess. It also improves the freshness of vegetables and herbs.

Nutritional Value of Edamame Chaat

Edamame">Edamame chaat combines soybeans, vegetables, and Indian spices to create a balanced high-protein snack with refreshing flavour.

Nutrient

Amount Per Serving

Energy

170 calories

Protein

12 g

Carbohydrates

14 g

Fat

6 g

Fibre

7 g

Iron

Moderate

FAQs

Is edamame chaat suitable for weight loss snacks?

Edamame chaat contains protein and fibre that help create balanced snack portions. Using fresh vegetables and minimal oil also keeps the recipe lighter.

Can frozen edamame be used for this recipe?

Frozen edamame works very well after boiling or steaming properly. It saves preparation time and maintains good texture for chaat recipes.

Which vegetables pair best with edamame chaat?

Cucumber, onions, tomatoes, carrots, cabbage, and capsicum pair especially well with edamame. These vegetables improve crunch, freshness, and colour.

 
health
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Home / Lifestyle / Recipes / How To Make Delicious And High-Protein Edamame Chaat: A Weight Loss Snack For Summer
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.