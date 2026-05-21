How To Make Delicious And High-Protein Edamame Chaat: A Weight Loss Snack For Summer

Refreshing edamame chaat combines lightly boiled edamame, crunchy vegetables, lemon juice, and Indian spices to create a healthy chaat recipe with tangy flavour, soft texture, and vibrant appearance.

High-Protein Edamame Chaat(Freepik)

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Edamame are young green soybeans harvested before becoming fully mature. These beans are commonly used in Japanese and Asian recipes for their high protein content and soft texture. In this recipe, edamame gets an Indian chaat-style twist with chopped onions, coriander, tomatoes, lemon juice, roasted spices, and green chillies. The combination creates a quick summer appetizer with fresh flavour and balanced texture.

Refreshing edamame chaat differs from aloo chaat because edamame provides higher protein and a lighter texture compared to potatoes. Aloo chaat usually develops a heavier texture after frying, while edamame remains fresh, slightly crunchy, and less oily. The green colour of edamame also gives the chaat a brighter appearance compared to classic potato-based versions.

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{{^usCountry}} Edamame contributes plant protein, fibre, and minerals that help create balanced snack options during busy days. Fresh vegetables and lemon juice also improve freshness while keeping the recipe suitable for lighter summer eating habits and healthy meal routines. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Edamame contributes plant protein, fibre, and minerals that help create balanced snack options during busy days. Fresh vegetables and lemon juice also improve freshness while keeping the recipe suitable for lighter summer eating habits and healthy meal routines. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Its tangy spices, crunchy vegetables, and soft green edamame make it suitable for evening snacks, party starters, or quick lunch bowls. The combination of soybeans, herbs, and Indian chaat flavours creates a high-protein summer snack that feels refreshing, colourful, and easy to prepare at home. Difference Between Edamame Chaat and Aloo Chaat {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Its tangy spices, crunchy vegetables, and soft green edamame make it suitable for evening snacks, party starters, or quick lunch bowls. The combination of soybeans, herbs, and Indian chaat flavours creates a high-protein summer snack that feels refreshing, colourful, and easy to prepare at home. Difference Between Edamame Chaat and Aloo Chaat {{/usCountry}}

Feature Edamame Chaat Aloo Chaat Main Ingredient Edamame soybeans Potatoes Texture Soft with slight crunch Soft and starchy Taste Profile Fresh, tangy, and nutty Tangy and spicy Protein Content Higher Lower Fibre Content Higher Moderate Cooking Method Boiled and mixed Often fried or roasted Calories Lower Higher Colour Bright green and colourful Golden brown Main Highlight High-protein summer snack Street-style potato snack Summer Suitability Highly suitable Moderate View All

{{^usCountry}} Quick Summer Chaat Snapshot {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Quick Summer Chaat Snapshot {{/usCountry}}

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Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 5 minutes

Servings: 2 bowls

Calories: 170 calories per serving

Flavour Profile: Tangy, spicy, and fresh

Nutrition: High protein and fibre-rich

Difficulty: Easy

Tangy Edamame Chaat with Crunchy Vegetables and Lemon Dressing

This refreshing edamame chaat combines green soybeans, onions, tomatoes, herbs, and Indian spices to create a high-protein summer snack. The lemon dressing and chaat masala improve freshness.

Ingredients

1 cup boiled edamame

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 small tomato, chopped

1 green chilli, chopped

2 tablespoons coriander leaves

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon roasted cumin powder

1/2 teaspoon chaat masala

Salt as needed

Pomegranate seeds for garnish (optional)

Step-by-Step Instructions

Add boiled edamame to a large mixing bowl. Properly cooked edamame should remain soft with a slight bite. Add chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilli, and coriander leaves into the bowl. Fresh vegetables improve crunch and colour. Sprinkle roasted cumin powder, chaat masala, and salt over the mixture. Toss gently so the spices coat evenly. Add lemon juice and mix again carefully. The lemon brightens the flavour and balances the spices. Garnish with pomegranate seeds if preferred and serve immediately while fresh and slightly chilled.

Healthy Tips to Make Edamame Chaat More Nutritious and Fresh

Add Sprouts for Better Protein Variety

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Moong sprouts or moth sprouts blend well with edamame and improve texture. They also increase fibre and freshness in the chaat.

Use Chilled Edamame Instead of Hot Beans

Cold edamame creates a fresher texture and a more refreshing summer flavour. It also keeps the vegetables crisp for longer.

Add Finely Chopped Cucumber

Cucumber improves hydration and crunch without making the chaat heavy. It also balances the spicy flavours.

Include Roasted Seeds for Extra Crunch

Pumpkin or sunflower seeds improve healthy fats and texture. They also make the snack visually more colourful.

Replace Regular Salt with Black Salt

Black salt creates a sharper street-style chaat flavour without extra sauces. It also pairs with lemon juice and cumin.

Add Mint Leaves Just Before Serving

Fresh mint improves aroma and creates a cooler flavour balance during summer. It also keeps the chaat tasting lighter and fresher.

Use Fresh Lemon Instead of Bottled Juice

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Fresh lemon creates a brighter flavour and a cleaner tanginess. It also improves the freshness of vegetables and herbs.

Nutritional Value of Edamame Chaat

Edamame">Edamame chaat combines soybeans, vegetables, and Indian spices to create a balanced high-protein snack with refreshing flavour.

Nutrient Amount Per Serving Energy 170 calories Protein 12 g Carbohydrates 14 g Fat 6 g Fibre 7 g Iron Moderate View All

FAQs

Is edamame chaat suitable for weight loss snacks?

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Edamame chaat contains protein and fibre that help create balanced snack portions. Using fresh vegetables and minimal oil also keeps the recipe lighter.

Can frozen edamame be used for this recipe?

Frozen edamame works very well after boiling or steaming properly. It saves preparation time and maintains good texture for chaat recipes.

Which vegetables pair best with edamame chaat?

Cucumber, onions, tomatoes, carrots, cabbage, and capsicum pair especially well with edamame. These vegetables improve crunch, freshness, and colour.

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