How to Make Panchamrit at Home for Akshay Tritiya Puja and Temple-Style Prasad

Panchamrit, also called charanamrit, is a sacred drink used in many Hindu rituals and offered as prasad after worship. The name comes from two words: “pancha,” meaning five, and “amrit,” meaning nectar. Panchamrit has been prepared in temples and homes for many years during festivals, pujas, and special occasions.

Akshay Tritiya Special Panchamrit Recipe(Freepik)

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Akshay Tritiya is considered one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar, and many families prepare panchamrit during the puja. The holy drink is first offered to the deity and then shared with everyone present.

The five ingredients used in panchamrit each have a meaning.

Milk is linked with purity and peace.

Curd represents strength and prosperity.

Honey adds sweetness and is believed to bring people together.

Ghee is connected with positivity and devotion.

Tulsi leaves, bananas, or a few chopped dry fruits are also sometimes added to the drink.

Panchamrit is simple to make and uses ingredients found in most kitchens. Milk and curd provide calcium and protein, while honey and ghee add energy. The drink tastes mildly sweet, smooth, and slightly creamy, making it one of the most loved prasad recipes during Akshay Tritiya.

Simple and Sacred Panchamrit Recipe for Akshay Tritiya Puja

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{{^usCountry}} Panchamrit tastes mildly sweet, smooth, and creamy with a light aroma from honey and ghee. The mixture has a silky texture because of the milk and curd. Jaggery or chopped dates add natural sweetness, while tulsi leaves make this sacred drink feel refreshing during summer pujas. Ingredients 1 cup milk

½ cup curd

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp grated jaggery or 2 chopped soft dates

1 tsp ghee

4 to 5 tulsi leaves

1 tbsp chopped almonds or raisins (optional) Step-by-Step Instructions Pour the milk and curd into a clean bowl. Add honey, grated jaggery or chopped dates, and ghee. Mix gently with a spoon until the jaggery dissolves or the dates soften into the mixture. Add tulsi leaves and chopped almonds or raisins if using. Stir lightly again. Keep the panchamrit in the refrigerator for 10 minutes if a cooler drink is preferred. Pour into small bowls or glasses and offer it during the Akshay Tritiya puja. Serve the remaining panchamrit as prasad after the ritual. The Five Ingredients In Panchamrit And The Nutrition They Offer {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Panchamrit tastes mildly sweet, smooth, and creamy with a light aroma from honey and ghee. The mixture has a silky texture because of the milk and curd. Jaggery or chopped dates add natural sweetness, while tulsi leaves make this sacred drink feel refreshing during summer pujas. Ingredients 1 cup milk

½ cup curd

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp grated jaggery or 2 chopped soft dates

1 tsp ghee

4 to 5 tulsi leaves

1 tbsp chopped almonds or raisins (optional) Step-by-Step Instructions Pour the milk and curd into a clean bowl. Add honey, grated jaggery or chopped dates, and ghee. Mix gently with a spoon until the jaggery dissolves or the dates soften into the mixture. Add tulsi leaves and chopped almonds or raisins if using. Stir lightly again. Keep the panchamrit in the refrigerator for 10 minutes if a cooler drink is preferred. Pour into small bowls or glasses and offer it during the Akshay Tritiya puja. Serve the remaining panchamrit as prasad after the ritual. The Five Ingredients In Panchamrit And The Nutrition They Offer {{/usCountry}}

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Panchamrit is made with only a few ingredients, but each one adds something useful. According to USDA milk and curd provide protein and calcium, honey, jaggery, or dates give natural sweetness and quick energy, while ghee adds healthy fat. Tulsi leaves and dry fruits can make the sacred drink even more nourishing.

Nutrient Approximate Amount Per Serving Main Source Calories 120–150 kcal Milk, honey, jaggery, ghee Protein 3–4 g Milk, curd Calcium 100–120 mg Milk, curd Healthy Fat 4–5 g Ghee, milk Natural Carbohydrates 15–18 g Honey, jaggery, dates Antioxidants Small amount Honey, tulsi leaves View All

Why Are These Five Sacred Ingredients Added to Panchamrit?

Milk

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Milk is used in panchamrit because it is linked with purity and peace in Hindu rituals. It gives the drink a smooth and creamy texture. Milk also contains calcium and protein, which may help support bones and strength">support bones and strength.

Curd

Curd is added because it represents prosperity and strength. It makes panchamrit thicker and slightly creamy. Curd also contains protein and natural probiotics">protein and natural probiotics, which may help support digestion.

Honey

Honey is used to bring natural sweetness and is believed to symbolise togetherness and kindness. It gives panchamrit a mild floral taste. Honey may also provide quick energy and contains small amounts of antioxidants">small amounts of antioxidants.

Jaggery or Dates

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Jaggery or dates are often used instead of sugar because they add natural sweetness. They are linked with happiness and positivity during puja. Jaggery contains small amounts of iron">amounts of iron, while dates may provide fibre and natural energy.

Ghee

Ghee is added because it is connected with purity, devotion, and positivity in many Hindu rituals. It gives panchamrit a rich taste and smooth texture. Ghee also contains healthy fats">healthy fats, which may help provide energy.

FAQs

Which five ingredients are used in panchamrit?

Panchamrit is made with milk, curd, honey, ghee, and jaggery or dates for natural sweetness.

Why is panchamrit prepared during Akshay Tritiya?

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Panchamrit is offered as prasad during Akshay Tritiya because it is considered pure and sacred in Hindu rituals.

Which type of milk is best for panchamrit?

Full-fat milk is commonly used because it makes the panchamrit creamier and richer

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