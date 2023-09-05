Janmashtami 2023 special: 3 easy and delicious prasad recipes to prepare for Lord Krishna's bhog

Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Janmashtami, the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, is a joyous occasion celebrated with great devotion and fervour across India. The festival falls on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapad and this year it will be observed with much pomp and enthusiasm on September 6 and 7. On this day, people visit temples, observe fasting, wear traditional clothes, adorn Lord Krishna's idols with new clothes and jewellery, decorate their homes and places of worship, prepare delicious snacks and much more. No Indian festival is complete without bhog or prasad which is the food offered to deities in Hindu religious ceremonies or rituals, symbolizing the sharing of blessings and spiritual communion. (Also read: Krishna Janmashtami 2023: 10 bhog items you must offer to Lord Krishna )

Janmashtami Bhog refers to the special offerings of food and sweets that are prepared and offered to Lord Krishna during the celebration of Krishna Janmashtami,(Pinterest)

We have put together three special prasad recipes that combine classic flavours with contemporary twists to make this year's Janmashtami celebrations even more spectacular and memorable. These dishes are ideal for people who are fasting and preparing for Jagrata. These recipes guarantee that your bhog will be absolutely wonderful as they are not only quick but also very flavourful. Plus, the ease of preparation makes them perfect for a night of spiritual devotion and fasting. So put on your chef's hat and get ready to make these delicious sweet treats.

Delicious Janmashtami Prasad Recipes

1. Dhaniya Panjiri

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Dhaniya Panjiri recipe (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

¾ cup coriander seeds

3 tbsps + 1 tsp ghee

3-4 tbsps chopped almonds

3-4 tbsps chopped cashew nuts

2 tbsps melon seeds

2 tbsps chironji

½ cup broken puffed lotus seeds (makhana)

½ cup grated dried coconut

½ cup powdered sugar

½ tsp green cardamom powder

Method:

1. Dry roast coriander seeds in a non-stick pan for 2-3 minutes. Transfer to a plate and allow to cool.

2. Heat 2 tbsps ghee in the same pan, add almonds, cashew nuts, melon seeds, and chironji and roast till golden brown. Transfer the mixture to a large bowl and allow it to cool.

3. Heat 1 tbsp ghee in the same pan, add puffed lotus seeds and roast on medium heat for 2-3 minutes. Transfer to the same bowl and allow to cool.

4. Dry roast the dried coconut in the same pan on medium heat for 2-3 minutes.

5. Put the coriander seeds in a grinder jar and grind to a fine powder.

6. Heat the remaining ghee in the same pan, add the ground coriander seeds and roast for 1-2 minutes. Transfer to the same bowl and allow to cool completely.

7. Add powdered sugar, and green cardamom powder, and mix well.

8. Serve.

2. Makhana Paag

(Recipe by Chef Pankaj Bhadouria)

Makhana Paag recipe (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

50 g Makhana

3 cups sugar

50g dry coconut

1 tbsp ghee

Method:

1. Quarter the makhanas. Cut coconut into slices.

2. Heat the ghee and lightly fry the coconut slices till golden. Remove immediately.

3. Fry the makhanas in the remaining ghee till golden. Remove from heat.

4. In a large pan, take 1 cup of water and 3 cups of sugar. Bring to a boil. Stir till the sugar is completely dissolved.

5. Boil for 5-6 minutes or till the syrup starts foaming and you have a syrup of 2 string consistency ready with you.

6. Add in the fried makhana and coconut and stir continuously till the mixture turns frothy.

7. Remove on a greased thali and allow to set for 2 hours. Break into pieces before offering.

3. Shakarkand Ka Halwa

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Shakarkand Ka Halwa recipe (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

2 cups boiled, peeled and mashed sweet potatoes

a few saffron (kesar) strands strands

1 tbsp warm milk

1 tsp ghee

3/4 cup milk

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 tsp cardamom (elaichi) powder

2 tbsp chopped mixed nuts

Method:

1. Combine the saffron and warm milk in a small bowl, mix well and keep aside.

2. Heat the ghee in a deep non-stick pan, add the sweet potatoes and sauté on a medium flame for 2 to 3 minutes.

3. Add the milk, ½ cup of water, sugar and cardamom powder and mix well. Cook on a slow flame for 2 to 3 minutes or till the mixture has little liquid remaining and is not completely dry while stirring continuously.

4. Switch off the flame, add the saffron-milk mixture and mixed nuts and mix well.

5. Serve immediately.