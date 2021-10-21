Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karwa Chauth recipe: Oats kheer in Sargi will fuel you during day-long fast

Add an oat-a-licious twist to Karwa Chauth celebrations with this special recipe of Oats Kheer in Sargi to help you fast for the day with long lasting energy
Karwa Chauth recipe: Oats kheer in Sargi will fuel you during day-long fast
Updated on Oct 21, 2021 03:32 PM IST
By Zarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

It is that time of the year when Dussehra celebrations have wrapped up to give way for Karwa Chauth festivities, when married Hindu women, predominantly in northern India, fast from sunrise till sunset without consuming even a drop of water and prayer for the long lives of their respective husbands. The ritual traditionally starts with the consumption of ‘Sargi’ – a meal and assortment of delightful sweets and snacks that is consumed by the fasting women before sunrise on the morning of Karwa Chauth which helps people prepare for the day-long fast.

As you gear up for the Karwa Chauth puja muhurat and fast or vrat/upavasa, add an oat-a-licious twist to the festive celebrations with this special recipe of Oats Kheer in Sargi. It serve as a fuel and help you fast for the day with long lasting energy.

Ingredients:

Roasted oats 15 g

Skimmed milk 300 ml

Sugar (optional) 1 tsp

Green cardamom 1

Dry fruits (optional) as per preference

Method:

Boil milk and simmer for 10 mins. Add oats and cook on slow fire stirring continuously.

When kheer thickens to an even consistency, add sugar (optional) and green cardamom powder. Cook for a few more mins, stirring constantly.

Remove from fire and add dry fruits (optional) and serve hot.

(Recipe: Quaker Oats)

Benefits:

Oats don't contain any gluten instead, have more protein and fiber than regular flour. Apart from being rich in antioxidants and being incredibly nutritious, oats can improve blood sugar control, can lower cholesterol levels and protects LDL Cholesterol from damage.

Its soluble fiber beta-glucan aids in digestion, keeps the stomach satiated, keeps hunger pangs at bay while keeping one full. Hence, they are suitable for weight loss.

Consumption of dry fruits enhances energy and stamina. As they are rich in fibre, they provide better digestion.

karwa chauth recipes recipe healthy recipe healthy recipes oats fasting intermittent fasting
