Korean Cucumber Salad with Sesame, Garlic, and Fresh Cucumbers for a Light and Cooling Summer Meal Addition

Quick Korean cucumber salad, also known as Oi Muchim, combines sliced cucumbers with vinegar, garlic, sesame, and mild spices to create a refreshing and flavourful side dish. Oi Muchim comes from Korean cuisine, where light vegetable side dishes are commonly served alongside meals. The recipe is prepared by salting cucumbers lightly and mixing them with vinegar-based dressing, sesame oil, garlic, and Korean chilli flakes. This quick preparation keeps the vegetables crisp while helping them absorb flavour.

Korean Cucumber Salad with Sesame, Garlic, and Fresh Cucumbers(Freepik)

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This salad differs from cucumber radish feta salad because it focuses on tangy and spicy dressing instead of creamy cheese-based flavours. Compared to tomato salad with sumac and herbs, Oi Muchim has a stronger vinegar profile and a more crunchy texture due to fresh cucumber slices.

The vinegar-based dressing supports digestion and helps maintain freshness during summer. Cucumbers contain high water content, making the dish suitable for hydration and light meals during hot weather. Sesame seeds and garlic also contribute additional nutrients and flavour. Its low carbohydrate content and light texture make it suitable for balanced eating patterns. The combination of crunchy cucumbers, tangy dressing, and mild spice creates a refreshing side dish that pairs well with rice bowls, grilled foods, or simple summer lunches.

A Comparison Guide For Fresh Cucumber Salad

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Feature Korean Cucumber Salad Classic Creamy Cucumber Salad Creamy Avocado and Cucumber Salad Main Ingredients Cucumber and vinegar dressing Cucumber and creamy dressing Avocado and cucumber Texture Crunchy and juicy Soft and creamy Creamy and smooth Taste Profile Tangy and mildly spicy Mild and creamy Rich and fresh Calories Very low Moderate Moderate to high Fat Content Low Moderate Higher healthy fats Best For Light summer side dish Creamy salad meals Balanced lunch bowls Dressing Style Vinegar and sesame based Yogurt or cream based Avocado and herb based Hydration Level High Moderate Moderate Summer Suitability Very suitable Suitable Suitable Flavour Highlight Spicy vinegar freshness Creamy cucumber taste Fresh avocado richness View All

{{^usCountry}} Quick Recipe Snapshot Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: No cooking required

Servings: 2 servings

Calories: 70–90 calories per serving

Flavour Profile: Tangy, crunchy, and mildly spicy

Nutrition: Hydrating, low carb, and fibre-rich

Difficulty: Easy Korean Cucumber Salad with Tangy Dressing and Crunchy Texture {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Quick Recipe Snapshot Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: No cooking required

Servings: 2 servings

Calories: 70–90 calories per serving

Flavour Profile: Tangy, crunchy, and mildly spicy

Nutrition: Hydrating, low carb, and fibre-rich

Difficulty: Easy Korean Cucumber Salad with Tangy Dressing and Crunchy Texture {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This Korean cucumber salad combines crisp cucumber slices with a tangy vinegar dressing, garlic, and sesame seeds. The texture stays crunchy and refreshing, while the light spice and acidity make it suitable for summer side dishes and light meals. Ingredients 2 medium cucumbers, sliced thinly

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon sesame seeds

1 garlic clove, minced

1 teaspoon Korean chilli flakes or red chilli flakes

1 teaspoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon honey or natural sweetener (optional) Step-by-Step Instructions Wash the cucumbers thoroughly and slice them thinly. Add salt and let them rest for about 10 minutes so excess water is released while maintaining crunchiness. Lightly squeeze the cucumber slices to remove extra moisture and transfer them to a mixing bowl. This helps the dressing coat the vegetables more evenly. In a separate bowl, mix rice vinegar, sesame oil, soy sauce, garlic, chilli flakes, and honey if using. Stir well to combine all ingredients properly. Pour the dressing over the cucumber slices and toss gently until all pieces are coated evenly. Add sesame seeds on top for additional texture and flavour. Refrigerate the salad for a few minutes before serving. The chilled texture and tangy flavour make it suitable for summer meals and light side dishes. Tips to Make Korean Cucumber Salad Crisp and Flavourful Remove Excess Water Properly {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This Korean cucumber salad combines crisp cucumber slices with a tangy vinegar dressing, garlic, and sesame seeds. The texture stays crunchy and refreshing, while the light spice and acidity make it suitable for summer side dishes and light meals. Ingredients 2 medium cucumbers, sliced thinly

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon sesame seeds

1 garlic clove, minced

1 teaspoon Korean chilli flakes or red chilli flakes

1 teaspoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon honey or natural sweetener (optional) Step-by-Step Instructions Wash the cucumbers thoroughly and slice them thinly. Add salt and let them rest for about 10 minutes so excess water is released while maintaining crunchiness. Lightly squeeze the cucumber slices to remove extra moisture and transfer them to a mixing bowl. This helps the dressing coat the vegetables more evenly. In a separate bowl, mix rice vinegar, sesame oil, soy sauce, garlic, chilli flakes, and honey if using. Stir well to combine all ingredients properly. Pour the dressing over the cucumber slices and toss gently until all pieces are coated evenly. Add sesame seeds on top for additional texture and flavour. Refrigerate the salad for a few minutes before serving. The chilled texture and tangy flavour make it suitable for summer meals and light side dishes. Tips to Make Korean Cucumber Salad Crisp and Flavourful Remove Excess Water Properly {{/usCountry}}

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After salting the cucumbers, gently squeeze out extra moisture before adding dressing. This helps maintain crunch and prevents the salad from becoming watery.

Use Cold Cucumbers for Better Texture

Refrigerated cucumbers create a fresher and more refreshing salad. Cold vegetables also help the dressing taste sharper and lighter.

Do Not Overmix the Salad

Gentle tossing helps maintain the shape and crunch of cucumber slices. Overmixing can make the vegetables soft and release excess water.

Add Garlic in Small Quantity

A small amount of garlic gives balanced flavour without overpowering the salad. Finely minced garlic blends more evenly into the dressing.

Let the Salad Rest Briefly Before Serving

Resting the salad for 5–10 minutes helps the cucumbers absorb flavour properly. This improves the tangy and mildly spicy taste of the dish.

Use Toasted Sesame Seeds

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Lightly toasted sesame seeds improve aroma and add extra crunch. They also make the salad taste more balanced and fresh.

Avoid Thick Dressings

Thin vinegar-based dressing helps keep the salad light and refreshing. Heavy sauces can reduce the crisp texture of the cucumbers.

Nutritional Value of Korean Cucumber Salad

This salad combines hydrating vegetables with light seasoning and minimal calories, making it suitable for summer meals and side dishes. According to USDA">USDA, cucumbers provide water content and fibre, while sesame and garlic contribute additional nutrients.

Nutrient Amount Per Serving Energy 80 calories Protein 2 g Carbohydrates 7 g Fat 4 g Fibre 2 g Water Content High View All

Ingredient Contribution to Balanced Nutrition

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Each ingredient in Korean cucumber salad contributes to freshness, flavour, and nutritional balance. The combination of cucumber, vinegar, and sesame creates a light dish suitable for warm weather.

Ingredient Nutritional Benefit Cucumber Provides hydration and fibre Rice Vinegar Adds tangy flavour with minimal calories Sesame Seeds Provide healthy fats and minerals Garlic Adds flavour and antioxidants Sesame Oil Enhances aroma and texture Chilli Flakes Add mild spice and flavour View All

FAQs

Is Korean cucumber salad good for summer meals?

Korean cucumber salad works well during summer because it contains hydrating ingredients and light seasoning. Its chilled and crunchy texture makes it refreshing during hot weather.

Can Korean cucumber salad be stored in the refrigerator?

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Korean cucumber salad can be refrigerated for a few hours before serving for better flavour. Long storage may soften the cucumbers and reduce crunchiness.

Which cucumber works best for Korean cucumber salad?

Firm cucumbers with fewer seeds work best because they remain crunchy after mixing. English cucumbers and fresh local cucumbers are both suitable options.

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