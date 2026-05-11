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Korean Cucumber Salad with Sesame, Garlic, and Fresh Cucumbers for a Light and Cooling Summer Meal Addition

Korean cucumber salad is a refreshing side dish made with cucumber, vinegar, and seasonings, offering a light and gut-friendly option for summer meals.

Published on: May 11, 2026 02:05 pm IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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Quick Korean cucumber salad, also known as Oi Muchim, combines sliced cucumbers with vinegar, garlic, sesame, and mild spices to create a refreshing and flavourful side dish. Oi Muchim comes from Korean cuisine, where light vegetable side dishes are commonly served alongside meals. The recipe is prepared by salting cucumbers lightly and mixing them with vinegar-based dressing, sesame oil, garlic, and Korean chilli flakes. This quick preparation keeps the vegetables crisp while helping them absorb flavour.

Korean Cucumber Salad with Sesame, Garlic, and Fresh Cucumbers(Freepik)

This salad differs from cucumber radish feta salad because it focuses on tangy and spicy dressing instead of creamy cheese-based flavours. Compared to tomato salad with sumac and herbs, Oi Muchim has a stronger vinegar profile and a more crunchy texture due to fresh cucumber slices.

The vinegar-based dressing supports digestion and helps maintain freshness during summer. Cucumbers contain high water content, making the dish suitable for hydration and light meals during hot weather. Sesame seeds and garlic also contribute additional nutrients and flavour. Its low carbohydrate content and light texture make it suitable for balanced eating patterns. The combination of crunchy cucumbers, tangy dressing, and mild spice creates a refreshing side dish that pairs well with rice bowls, grilled foods, or simple summer lunches.

A Comparison Guide For Fresh Cucumber Salad

Feature

Korean Cucumber Salad

Classic Creamy Cucumber Salad

Creamy Avocado and Cucumber Salad

Main Ingredients

Cucumber and vinegar dressing

Cucumber and creamy dressing

Avocado and cucumber

Texture

Crunchy and juicy

Soft and creamy

Creamy and smooth

Taste Profile

Tangy and mildly spicy

Mild and creamy

Rich and fresh

Calories

Very low

Moderate

Moderate to high

Fat Content

Low

Moderate

Higher healthy fats

Best For

Light summer side dish

Creamy salad meals

Balanced lunch bowls

Dressing Style

Vinegar and sesame based

Yogurt or cream based

Avocado and herb based

Hydration Level

High

Moderate

Moderate

Summer Suitability

Very suitable

Suitable

Suitable

Flavour Highlight

Spicy vinegar freshness

Creamy cucumber taste

Fresh avocado richness

After salting the cucumbers, gently squeeze out extra moisture before adding dressing. This helps maintain crunch and prevents the salad from becoming watery.

Use Cold Cucumbers for Better Texture

Refrigerated cucumbers create a fresher and more refreshing salad. Cold vegetables also help the dressing taste sharper and lighter.

Do Not Overmix the Salad

Gentle tossing helps maintain the shape and crunch of cucumber slices. Overmixing can make the vegetables soft and release excess water.

Add Garlic in Small Quantity

A small amount of garlic gives balanced flavour without overpowering the salad. Finely minced garlic blends more evenly into the dressing.

Let the Salad Rest Briefly Before Serving

Resting the salad for 5–10 minutes helps the cucumbers absorb flavour properly. This improves the tangy and mildly spicy taste of the dish.

Use Toasted Sesame Seeds

Lightly toasted sesame seeds improve aroma and add extra crunch. They also make the salad taste more balanced and fresh.

Avoid Thick Dressings

Thin vinegar-based dressing helps keep the salad light and refreshing. Heavy sauces can reduce the crisp texture of the cucumbers.

Nutritional Value of Korean Cucumber Salad

This salad combines hydrating vegetables with light seasoning and minimal calories, making it suitable for summer meals and side dishes. According to USDA">USDA, cucumbers provide water content and fibre, while sesame and garlic contribute additional nutrients.

Nutrient

Amount Per Serving

Energy

80 calories

Protein

2 g

Carbohydrates

7 g

Fat

4 g

Fibre

2 g

Water Content

High

Ingredient Contribution to Balanced Nutrition

Each ingredient in Korean cucumber salad contributes to freshness, flavour, and nutritional balance. The combination of cucumber, vinegar, and sesame creates a light dish suitable for warm weather.

Ingredient

Nutritional Benefit

Cucumber

Provides hydration and fibre

Rice Vinegar

Adds tangy flavour with minimal calories

Sesame Seeds

Provide healthy fats and minerals

Garlic

Adds flavour and antioxidants

Sesame Oil

Enhances aroma and texture

Chilli Flakes

Add mild spice and flavour

FAQs

Is Korean cucumber salad good for summer meals?

Korean cucumber salad works well during summer because it contains hydrating ingredients and light seasoning. Its chilled and crunchy texture makes it refreshing during hot weather.

Can Korean cucumber salad be stored in the refrigerator?

Korean cucumber salad can be refrigerated for a few hours before serving for better flavour. Long storage may soften the cucumbers and reduce crunchiness.

Which cucumber works best for Korean cucumber salad?

Firm cucumbers with fewer seeds work best because they remain crunchy after mixing. English cucumbers and fresh local cucumbers are both suitable options.

 
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