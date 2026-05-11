Korean Cucumber Salad with Sesame, Garlic, and Fresh Cucumbers for a Light and Cooling Summer Meal Addition
Korean cucumber salad is a refreshing side dish made with cucumber, vinegar, and seasonings, offering a light and gut-friendly option for summer meals.
Quick Korean cucumber salad, also known as Oi Muchim, combines sliced cucumbers with vinegar, garlic, sesame, and mild spices to create a refreshing and flavourful side dish. Oi Muchim comes from Korean cuisine, where light vegetable side dishes are commonly served alongside meals. The recipe is prepared by salting cucumbers lightly and mixing them with vinegar-based dressing, sesame oil, garlic, and Korean chilli flakes. This quick preparation keeps the vegetables crisp while helping them absorb flavour.
This salad differs from cucumber radish feta salad because it focuses on tangy and spicy dressing instead of creamy cheese-based flavours. Compared to tomato salad with sumac and herbs, Oi Muchim has a stronger vinegar profile and a more crunchy texture due to fresh cucumber slices.
The vinegar-based dressing supports digestion and helps maintain freshness during summer. Cucumbers contain high water content, making the dish suitable for hydration and light meals during hot weather. Sesame seeds and garlic also contribute additional nutrients and flavour. Its low carbohydrate content and light texture make it suitable for balanced eating patterns. The combination of crunchy cucumbers, tangy dressing, and mild spice creates a refreshing side dish that pairs well with rice bowls, grilled foods, or simple summer lunches.
A Comparison Guide For Fresh Cucumber Salad
Feature
Korean Cucumber Salad
Classic Creamy Cucumber Salad
Creamy Avocado and Cucumber Salad
Main Ingredients
Cucumber and vinegar dressing
Cucumber and creamy dressing
Avocado and cucumber
Texture
Crunchy and juicy
Soft and creamy
Creamy and smooth
Taste Profile
Tangy and mildly spicy
Mild and creamy
Rich and fresh
Calories
Very low
Moderate
Moderate to high
Fat Content
Low
Moderate
Higher healthy fats
Best For
Light summer side dish
Creamy salad meals
Balanced lunch bowls
Dressing Style
Vinegar and sesame based
Yogurt or cream based
Avocado and herb based
Hydration Level
High
Moderate
Moderate
Summer Suitability
Very suitable
Suitable
Suitable
Flavour Highlight
Spicy vinegar freshness
Creamy cucumber taste
Fresh avocado richness
Quick Recipe Snapshot
- Prep Time: 15 minutes
- Cook Time: No cooking required
- Servings: 2 servings
- Calories: 70–90 calories per serving
- Flavour Profile: Tangy, crunchy, and mildly spicy
- Nutrition: Hydrating, low carb, and fibre-rich
- Difficulty: Easy
Korean Cucumber Salad with Tangy Dressing and Crunchy Texture{{/usCountry}}
Quick Recipe Snapshot
- Prep Time: 15 minutes
- Cook Time: No cooking required
- Servings: 2 servings
- Calories: 70–90 calories per serving
- Flavour Profile: Tangy, crunchy, and mildly spicy
- Nutrition: Hydrating, low carb, and fibre-rich
- Difficulty: Easy
Korean Cucumber Salad with Tangy Dressing and Crunchy Texture{{/usCountry}}
This Korean cucumber salad combines crisp cucumber slices with a tangy vinegar dressing, garlic, and sesame seeds. The texture stays crunchy and refreshing, while the light spice and acidity make it suitable for summer side dishes and light meals.
Ingredients
- 2 medium cucumbers, sliced thinly
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
- 1 teaspoon sesame oil
- 1 teaspoon sesame seeds
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1 teaspoon Korean chilli flakes or red chilli flakes
- 1 teaspoon soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon honey or natural sweetener (optional)
Step-by-Step Instructions
- Wash the cucumbers thoroughly and slice them thinly. Add salt and let them rest for about 10 minutes so excess water is released while maintaining crunchiness.
- Lightly squeeze the cucumber slices to remove extra moisture and transfer them to a mixing bowl. This helps the dressing coat the vegetables more evenly.
- In a separate bowl, mix rice vinegar, sesame oil, soy sauce, garlic, chilli flakes, and honey if using. Stir well to combine all ingredients properly.
- Pour the dressing over the cucumber slices and toss gently until all pieces are coated evenly. Add sesame seeds on top for additional texture and flavour.
- Refrigerate the salad for a few minutes before serving. The chilled texture and tangy flavour make it suitable for summer meals and light side dishes.
Tips to Make Korean Cucumber Salad Crisp and Flavourful
Remove Excess Water Properly{{/usCountry}}
This Korean cucumber salad combines crisp cucumber slices with a tangy vinegar dressing, garlic, and sesame seeds. The texture stays crunchy and refreshing, while the light spice and acidity make it suitable for summer side dishes and light meals.
Ingredients
- 2 medium cucumbers, sliced thinly
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
- 1 teaspoon sesame oil
- 1 teaspoon sesame seeds
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1 teaspoon Korean chilli flakes or red chilli flakes
- 1 teaspoon soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon honey or natural sweetener (optional)
Step-by-Step Instructions
- Wash the cucumbers thoroughly and slice them thinly. Add salt and let them rest for about 10 minutes so excess water is released while maintaining crunchiness.
- Lightly squeeze the cucumber slices to remove extra moisture and transfer them to a mixing bowl. This helps the dressing coat the vegetables more evenly.
- In a separate bowl, mix rice vinegar, sesame oil, soy sauce, garlic, chilli flakes, and honey if using. Stir well to combine all ingredients properly.
- Pour the dressing over the cucumber slices and toss gently until all pieces are coated evenly. Add sesame seeds on top for additional texture and flavour.
- Refrigerate the salad for a few minutes before serving. The chilled texture and tangy flavour make it suitable for summer meals and light side dishes.
Tips to Make Korean Cucumber Salad Crisp and Flavourful
Remove Excess Water Properly{{/usCountry}}
After salting the cucumbers, gently squeeze out extra moisture before adding dressing. This helps maintain crunch and prevents the salad from becoming watery.
Use Cold Cucumbers for Better Texture
Refrigerated cucumbers create a fresher and more refreshing salad. Cold vegetables also help the dressing taste sharper and lighter.
Do Not Overmix the Salad
Gentle tossing helps maintain the shape and crunch of cucumber slices. Overmixing can make the vegetables soft and release excess water.
Add Garlic in Small Quantity
A small amount of garlic gives balanced flavour without overpowering the salad. Finely minced garlic blends more evenly into the dressing.
Let the Salad Rest Briefly Before Serving
Resting the salad for 5–10 minutes helps the cucumbers absorb flavour properly. This improves the tangy and mildly spicy taste of the dish.
Use Toasted Sesame Seeds
Lightly toasted sesame seeds improve aroma and add extra crunch. They also make the salad taste more balanced and fresh.
Avoid Thick Dressings
Thin vinegar-based dressing helps keep the salad light and refreshing. Heavy sauces can reduce the crisp texture of the cucumbers.
Nutritional Value of Korean Cucumber Salad
This salad combines hydrating vegetables with light seasoning and minimal calories, making it suitable for summer meals and side dishes. According to USDA">USDA, cucumbers provide water content and fibre, while sesame and garlic contribute additional nutrients.
Nutrient
Amount Per Serving
Energy
80 calories
Protein
2 g
Carbohydrates
7 g
Fat
4 g
Fibre
2 g
Water Content
High
Ingredient Contribution to Balanced Nutrition
Each ingredient in Korean cucumber salad contributes to freshness, flavour, and nutritional balance. The combination of cucumber, vinegar, and sesame creates a light dish suitable for warm weather.
Ingredient
Nutritional Benefit
Cucumber
Provides hydration and fibre
Rice Vinegar
Adds tangy flavour with minimal calories
Sesame Seeds
Provide healthy fats and minerals
Garlic
Adds flavour and antioxidants
Sesame Oil
Enhances aroma and texture
Chilli Flakes
Add mild spice and flavour
FAQs
Is Korean cucumber salad good for summer meals?
Korean cucumber salad works well during summer because it contains hydrating ingredients and light seasoning. Its chilled and crunchy texture makes it refreshing during hot weather.
Can Korean cucumber salad be stored in the refrigerator?
Korean cucumber salad can be refrigerated for a few hours before serving for better flavour. Long storage may soften the cucumbers and reduce crunchiness.
Which cucumber works best for Korean cucumber salad?
Firm cucumbers with fewer seeds work best because they remain crunchy after mixing. English cucumbers and fresh local cucumbers are both suitable options.
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