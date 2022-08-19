Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Besan Barfi recipe to relish with loved ones

Krishna Janmashtami 2022: The special day is here. Every year, Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated to observe the birth anniversary of lord Krishna. On this day, the devotees of lord Krishna visit the temples and places to worship the lord. They also deck up in new clothes, and enact dance dramas based on Krishna’s life. This year, Janmashtami is celebrated on August 18 and August 19. Krishna, as a child, was known as makhan chor, as he used to steal butter and curd from neighbourhood houses. Hence, on Janmashtami day, Dahi Handi celebrations take place where a clay pot filled with bitter, curd and other milk-based food items are placed at a considerable height. Then youths of the neighbourhood form a human pyramid to try to reach or break the clay pot.

Janmashtami is also the time of the year, when people get together with their families, friends and loved ones and relish delectable dishes together. Besan ki Barfi is one such dish which is enjoyed with friends and family during Janmashtami. Chef Kunal Kapur shared a super easy recipe of Besan ki Barfi which can be made at home on this auspicious day. Take a look:

Ingredients:

Besan – 500gms/5cups

Ghee – 350gms/1.5cups

Turmeric – a pinch

Cardamom powder – ¾ tsp

For sugar syrup

Sugar – 850gms/7cups

Water – 300ml/ ¾ cup

Pista chopped – handful

Method:

Heat ghee and roast besan in it till it turns brown. Then, cool it down. While it is still warm, add turmeric, cardamom powder to it and mix well. Meanwhile cook water and sugar till it reaches a two-string consistency. Then, remove it from heat and mix it with the besan mixture together. Transfer the mixture to a tray and let it cool down. Cut the mixture into barfi shapes and serve, and enjoy with your near and dear ones.