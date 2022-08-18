Dahi Handi wishes on Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Best SMS, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status, quotes to greet loved ones

Krishna Janmashtami is observed on the eighth day of the Krishna Paksh of the Bhadrapada month as per the Hindu calendar and this year, the festival will be celebrated on Thursday, August 18 and Friday, August 19, 2022 while Dahi Handi festival will be observed on August 19 and August 20, 2022. According to the Vedic Panchang, Ashtami Tithi will begin from 9:21 pm on August 18 and will end at 10:59 pm on August 19, 2022 so Janmashtami will be celebrated on both days while the Nishith Puja time begins from 12:02 am on August 18 and ends at 12:48 pm on the same day.

Janmashtami celebrations have begun, with everyone observing getting all-set for this auspicious day. The Dahi Handi ritual every Janmashtami is an imitation of Krishna’s naughtiness as during his growing up years in Vrindavan, Krishna loved makkhan (white butter), curd and milk and would often steal butter from people’s homes and his foster mother, Yashoda, would have to tie him up to stop him from his mischievousness.

Krishna has been referred to as Maakhan Chor or Navneet Chor due to these events. The women in Vrindavan hence, started storing freshly-churned butter at a height where the young Krishna would not be able to reach the pot however, young Krishna had his ways.

With his friends, he would form human pyramids and be able to take the butter, meant to be hidden from them. Today, the youngest boy who climbs to the top of the pyramid is referred to as Govinda and the groups are referred to as handis or mandals.

Devotees usually observe day-long fasts on the occasion, sing bhajans in praise of the Krishna, participate in Dahi Handi celebrations and emulate the birth of Krishna through ceremonies in temples where he is welcomed each year. Check out this collection of best SMS, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status, quotes and wishes to greet your family, friends and loved ones on Dahi Handi:

1. May Krishna steal all your tensions and worries this Janmashtami and give you all the love, peace and happiness. Happy Dahi Handi

2. On the auspicious and joyous day of Dahi Handi, I hope that you obtain Krishna’s blessings. May your heart as well as home be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity.

3. On the day of Dahi Handi, may you find your love and may the Gopis shower all their love and affection on you.

4. May the natkhat Gopala fill your life with happiness, peace and abundance. Let his teachings inspire your actions and you reach your ultimate goal in life.

5. Janmashtami is the occasion of fun, joy as well as love and there is so much more. Wishing you a Happy Dahi Handi.

6. Chant the make of Shri Krishna with love. Every wish of the heart will be fulfilled. Get absorbed in Krishna worship and his glory will make your life happy. Happy Dahi Handi.

7. May the natkhat Nandlal always give you many reasons to be happy and you find peace in Krishna’s consciousness. Happy Dahi Handi.

8. Krishna stole butter that represents purity, serenity and tenderness. Only when we keep our hearts devoid of greed, pride and hatred we will be able to feel the presence of God. This Dahi Handi, may Krishna shower you with his choicest blessings.

9. Here's wishing all those celebrating this festival, a very Happy Dahi Handi.

10. Let us keep our hearts as pure and soft as the butter that Krishna stole from the homes of the Gopis. The butter represents the serene and pious hearts of the Gopis who had nothing but only profound love for Shri Krishna. Happy Dahi Handi.