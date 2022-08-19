Krishna Janmashtami special: 5 prasad recipes to prepare for Lord Krishna's bhog

Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Krishna Janmashtami or Gokul Ashtami is being celebrated with much enthusiasm across the country by Hindus. The auspicious day falls on the eighth day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Shravana of Bhadrapad and marks the birth of Lord Krishna. This year the festival is being celebrated on August 18 and August 19. The Ashtami Tithi will begin at 9.20 pm on August 18 and end at 10.59 pm on August 19. On this day, apart from observing fast, people offer chappan bhog or 56 bhog items to Lord Krishna and many dishes are prepared with milk and milk products as they are considered Makhan Chor or Lord Krishna's favourite. (Also read: Janmashtami 2022 Live Celebrations: Janmashtami celebrations take place in full swing at Dwarkadhish temple)

On the occasion of Janmashtami, popular chef Pankaj Bhadouria shared 5 bhog recipes on her Instagram page that can be included in Lord Krishna's prasad thali.

Take a look:

1. Dhaniya Panjiri

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

1 cup coriander seeds

½ cup powdered sugar

7-8 makhana (foxnuts), quartered

1 tbsp raisins

1 tbsp almond slivers

1 tbsp melon seeds

1 tsp cardamom powder

3 tbsp ghee

Rose petals

1 tbsp pistachio slivers

Method:

Lightly warm up the coriander seeds so that they lose the moisture and are lightly fragrant.

Cool and grind to a fine powder.

Heat the ghee and lightly fry the dry fruits till golden. Remove from heat and add to the powdered coriander. Add the powdered sugar, cardamom powder and rose petals.

Mix well. Panjiri is ready

2. Makhan Mishri

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

200g Fresh white butter

50 g mishri

Method. Mix the mishri into the fresh white butter. Chill. Make small laddu of the makhan mishri. Keep chilled.

3. Makhana Paag

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

50 g makhana

3 cups sugar

50g dry coconut

1 tbs ghee

Method:

- Quarter the makhanas. Cut coconut into slices. Heat the ghee and lightly fry the coconut slices till golden. Remove immediately. Fry the makhanas in the remaining ghee till golden. Remove from heat.

- In a large pan, take 1 cup water and 3 cups sugar. Bring to a boil. Stir till the sugar is completely dissolved. Boil for 5-6 minutes or till the syrup starts foaming and you have a syrup of 2 string consistency ready with you. Add in the fried makhana and coconut and stir continuously till the mixture turns frothy. Remove on a greased thali and allow to set for 2 hours. Break into pieces before offering.

4. Panchamrita:

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

1 cup yoghurt

1 cup milk

1 tbsp ghee

2 tbsp honey

2 tbsp panch meva, chopped

Few holi basil leaves (tulsi)

Method:

Mix together all the ingredients.

5. Meva Kheer

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

½ litre Milk

5 tbsp Sugar

½ cup makhana

¼ cup mixed dry fruits, chopped

Method:

Bring the milk to a boil. Cook till the milk is slightly reduced. Add in the chopped dry fruits and the makhanas. Add the sugar and cook for 8-10 minutes till the kheer is slightly reduced. Remove from heat.

