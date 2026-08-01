Leftover veggies going to waste in the fridge? Try this nutritionist-approved high-protein paneer and capsicum ki sabzi

Half an onion, a lone capsicum and a few spring onions sitting forgotten in the fridge – unfortunately, it's a familiar sight for a lot of people. While these leftover vegetables often end up going to waste because there's not enough to make a full-fledged sabzi, they can easily be turned into a wholesome, flavour-packed meal. If you're looking for a quick dinner that comes together in minutes after a long workday, this high-protein recipe is just what you need.

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Aathira Sethumadhavan, a certified nutritionist and chef known for sharing flavour-packed, calorie-conscious recipes on social media, has shared a high-protein creamy paneer and capsicum sabzi that's as quick as it is delicious. Ready in just 20 minutes, this easy one-pan recipe is perfect for using up leftover vegetables lying around in your fridge. In an Instagram video shared on July 31, the chef explains, “This 20-minute creamy and tangy paneer and capsicum dish will become a staple in your kitchen on those days when you just don’t have the time or energy to cook something elaborate. It contains just 23 calories per serving with over 17 grams of protein.”

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients (serves 3) 1 tbsp mustard oil

4 garlic cloves, minced

¼ cup spring onions, finely chopped (optional)

1 tsp red chilli flakes

1 medium onion, thinly sliced (about 1 cup)

1½ cups capsicum, thinly sliced

1 tsp Kashmiri chilli powder

1 tsp kasuri methi (dried fenugreek leaves), crushed

1 tsp aamchur (dry mango powder)

½ tsp chaat masala

Salt, to taste

1 cup high-protein, low-fat paneer, cubed

½ cup warm water

1 tsp honey or sugar

2 tbsp fresh coriander leaves, finely chopped Method Heat the mustard oil in a pan over medium-high heat until it just begins to smoke. Reduce the heat slightly, then add the minced garlic, spring onions (if using) and red chilli flakes. Sauté for about a minute until fragrant. Add the sliced onion and capsicum. Stir in the Kashmiri chilli powder, crushed kasuri methi, aamchur, chaat masala and salt. Toss everything well so the vegetables are evenly coated with the spices. Cook for 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the onions soften and the capsicum develops a slight char while still retaining some crunch. Meanwhile, blend the paneer with the warm water until smooth and creamy, with no lumps remaining. Reduce the heat to low and pour the paneer purée into the pan. Stir continuously until it coats the vegetables evenly. Add the honey or sugar, taste and adjust the seasoning if needed, then cook gently for another 2-3 minutes, taking care not to let the mixture boil. Garnish with the chopped fresh coriander and serve hot with roti, paratha or steamed rice. Approx nutrition (per serving) Calories: 213 kcal

Protein: 17 g

Carbohydrate: 17 g

Fat: 9 g {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients (serves 3) 1 tbsp mustard oil

4 garlic cloves, minced

¼ cup spring onions, finely chopped (optional)

1 tsp red chilli flakes

1 medium onion, thinly sliced (about 1 cup)

1½ cups capsicum, thinly sliced

1 tsp Kashmiri chilli powder

1 tsp kasuri methi (dried fenugreek leaves), crushed

1 tsp aamchur (dry mango powder)

½ tsp chaat masala

Salt, to taste

1 cup high-protein, low-fat paneer, cubed

½ cup warm water

1 tsp honey or sugar

2 tbsp fresh coriander leaves, finely chopped Method Heat the mustard oil in a pan over medium-high heat until it just begins to smoke. Reduce the heat slightly, then add the minced garlic, spring onions (if using) and red chilli flakes. Sauté for about a minute until fragrant. Add the sliced onion and capsicum. Stir in the Kashmiri chilli powder, crushed kasuri methi, aamchur, chaat masala and salt. Toss everything well so the vegetables are evenly coated with the spices. Cook for 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the onions soften and the capsicum develops a slight char while still retaining some crunch. Meanwhile, blend the paneer with the warm water until smooth and creamy, with no lumps remaining. Reduce the heat to low and pour the paneer purée into the pan. Stir continuously until it coats the vegetables evenly. Add the honey or sugar, taste and adjust the seasoning if needed, then cook gently for another 2-3 minutes, taking care not to let the mixture boil. Garnish with the chopped fresh coriander and serve hot with roti, paratha or steamed rice. Approx nutrition (per serving) Calories: 213 kcal

Protein: 17 g

Carbohydrate: 17 g

Fat: 9 g {{/usCountry}}

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