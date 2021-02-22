Let's make some creamy and luscious chocolate pudding from scratch: Recipe
- Make this decadent chocolate pudding at home. It will satiate your dessert cravings. The recipe is extremely easy and always results in a delicious outcome.
What do you do when you have a severe dessert craving and you are skeptical of ordering from outside because of the pandemic? What do you do, when all you can think of is a creamy chocolate dessert melting on your tongue as soon as you put it in your mouth? Are you craving one already? In such a situation, we make a chilled chocolate pudding to satiate all our dessert cravings.
And no, it is not one of those recipes that needs a lot of work, that by the time you are done making your dessert, you are so tired that you cannot eat it. This simple recipe just needs a little whipping, some chilling and the result is always a rich, silky, perfectly chilled classic pudding. So let's not waste any more time and dive right into this chocolaty heaven.
Chilled Chocolate Pudding
Ingredients:
4.5 cup milk
1/2 cup sugar
1 cup flour
4 tbsp dark cacao
3 egg yolks
6 oz dark chocolate
3 tbsp unsalted butter
Method:
Take a medium-sized pan and add sugar, cocoa, flour and egg yolks in it. For the next step, gradually add the milk and keep stirring. Put the pan over medium heat and keep stirring continuously until the mixture starts to boil. Once you reach that stage, let the mixture boil for a minute but do not forget to continuously stir it using a spatula.
Remove the saucepan from heat and then add the butter and chocolate to the mixture and stir once again. And your main task is done, that was it. For the next step, pour the mixture into individual dessert dishes. Now the choice is on you, if you can't wait for them to cool, you can eat them warm as well, they taste equally divine or you can refrigerate them for a minimum of two hours and then enjoy them.
Pro tip: To avoid a gooey layer from forming on top of the pudding, press plastic wrap directly onto the surface after pouring.
Make this yummy dessert and tell us what you think of the recipe.
(Recipe courtesy: Instagram/ charmerkitchen)
