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Looking for a high-protein weight loss snack? Try this dietician-approved guilt-free spicy paneer thecha recipe

Published on: Aug 16, 2026, 11:27:55 IST
By Eshana Saha
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Read more to check out the full recipe! (Instagram)
Read more to check out the full recipe! (Instagram)
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Balancing snack cravings and eating a balanced diet during your weight loss journey can be challenging. Here's the perfect high-protein recipe to munch on.

If you are trying to lose weight, following a balanced diet that prioritises protein, healthy fats, fibre and other essential nutrients can help you build more satisfying meals without having to give up flavour. And while packaged snacks can be tempting when cravings strike, making a wholesome, macro-friendly option at home allows you to have greater control over the ingredients and portion sizes. So, if you are craving something spicy, satisfying and packed with protein, we have found a simple recipe that could make for the perfect homemade snack.

Also Read | Craving a spicy and tangy snack? Try this nutritionist-approved air-fried Apollo fish recipe packing 42 g of protein

Aarzoo Sethi, a certified dietician and nutrition consultant with nine years of experience, has shared a recipe for a nutritious and flavour-packed paneer thecha that combines protein-rich paneer with healthy fats and aromatic spices, making it a satisfying addition to a balanced diet.

In an Instagram video shared on January 2, 2025, the dietician walks viewers through the step-by-step process, describing, “Spice up your weight loss journey with this flavourful paneer thecha. Packed with protein, healthy fats, and a fiery kick to boost metabolism, it’s the perfect guilt-free indulgence.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Eshana Saha

Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.

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Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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