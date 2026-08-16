Looking for a high-protein weight loss snack? Try this dietician-approved guilt-free spicy paneer thecha recipe

If you are trying to lose weight, following a balanced diet that prioritises protein, healthy fats, fibre and other essential nutrients can help you build more satisfying meals without having to give up flavour. And while packaged snacks can be tempting when cravings strike, making a wholesome, macro-friendly option at home allows you to have greater control over the ingredients and portion sizes. So, if you are craving something spicy, satisfying and packed with protein, we have found a simple recipe that could make for the perfect homemade snack.

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Aarzoo Sethi, a certified dietician and nutrition consultant with nine years of experience, has shared a recipe for a nutritious and flavour-packed paneer thecha that combines protein-rich paneer with healthy fats and aromatic spices, making it a satisfying addition to a balanced diet.

In an Instagram video shared on January 2, 2025, the dietician walks viewers through the step-by-step process, describing, “Spice up your weight loss journey with this flavourful paneer thecha. Packed with protein, healthy fats, and a fiery kick to boost metabolism, it’s the perfect guilt-free indulgence.”

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients 7 to 8 garlic cloves

6 to 7 fresh green chillies

1 tsp salt, or to taste

1 cup roasted peanuts

½ cup fresh coriander leaves, including tender stems

Juice of ½ lemon

200 to 250 g paneer, cut into bite-sized cubes

1 tsp oil, or as needed for pan-frying Method Heat a pan over medium heat and add the garlic cloves, green chillies and peanuts. Dry-roast or stir-fry them for two to three minutes, stirring frequently, until the garlic becomes lightly golden and the chillies soften slightly. Add the fresh coriander leaves along with their tender stems and sauté for another minute. The stems add plenty of flavour, so there is no need to discard them. Transfer the roasted ingredients to a mortar and pestle and add the salt. Crush everything together until you have a coarse paste. You can also use a food processor, but avoid making it completely smooth – the texture is an important part of the thecha. Add the juice of half a lemon to the crushed mixture and mix well. Taste and adjust the salt or lemon juice according to your preference. Place the paneer cubes in a bowl and generously coat each piece with the prepared thecha. Gently mix so that the spicy peanut-garlic paste covers the paneer evenly. Allow it to sit for a few minutes so the flavours can soak in. Heat a non-stick or heavy-bottomed pan and add a small amount of oil. Place the coated paneer cubes in the pan and cook over medium heat, turning occasionally, until they develop a lightly golden crust on all sides. You can use little to no oil depending on your preference and the type of pan you are using. Transfer the hot paneer to a serving plate and spoon over any remaining thecha. Serve immediately as a protein-rich snack or meal accompaniment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients 7 to 8 garlic cloves

6 to 7 fresh green chillies

1 tsp salt, or to taste

1 cup roasted peanuts

½ cup fresh coriander leaves, including tender stems

Juice of ½ lemon

200 to 250 g paneer, cut into bite-sized cubes

1 tsp oil, or as needed for pan-frying Method Heat a pan over medium heat and add the garlic cloves, green chillies and peanuts. Dry-roast or stir-fry them for two to three minutes, stirring frequently, until the garlic becomes lightly golden and the chillies soften slightly. Add the fresh coriander leaves along with their tender stems and sauté for another minute. The stems add plenty of flavour, so there is no need to discard them. Transfer the roasted ingredients to a mortar and pestle and add the salt. Crush everything together until you have a coarse paste. You can also use a food processor, but avoid making it completely smooth – the texture is an important part of the thecha. Add the juice of half a lemon to the crushed mixture and mix well. Taste and adjust the salt or lemon juice according to your preference. Place the paneer cubes in a bowl and generously coat each piece with the prepared thecha. Gently mix so that the spicy peanut-garlic paste covers the paneer evenly. Allow it to sit for a few minutes so the flavours can soak in. Heat a non-stick or heavy-bottomed pan and add a small amount of oil. Place the coated paneer cubes in the pan and cook over medium heat, turning occasionally, until they develop a lightly golden crust on all sides. You can use little to no oil depending on your preference and the type of pan you are using. Transfer the hot paneer to a serving plate and spoon over any remaining thecha. Serve immediately as a protein-rich snack or meal accompaniment. {{/usCountry}}

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