Looking for fancy mocktail recipes to prepare for house parties? Here are 3 refreshing drinks to try
Three mocktail recipes curated by professionals that can be easily whipped up at home and made the star of house parties in summer. Enjoy!
When it comes to organising house parties in summer, the drink options are likely to be at the top of one’s mind. Serving fancy drinks is the easiest way to score brownie points as the host. To help make your parties a success, here are the recipes for three drinks made by professionals that can be easily replicated in the home kitchen.
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The first two recipes star seasonal fruits and are shared with HT Lifestyle by Sunil Dasila, the head chef at Salt Cafe, Delhi NCR. The detailed steps for both are as follows.
Pineapple fusion
Drink description: A tropical and refreshing mocktail combining fresh pineapple, mint, and citrusy lime with a hint of black salt, finished with sparkling Sprite for the perfect fizzy twist.
Ingredients:
- Fresh Pineapple chunks
- 90 ml Pineapple juice
- 10–12 Mint leaves
- 15 ml Fresh lime juice
- A pinch of Black salt
- Sprite to top up
- Ice cubes
Method of preparation:
- Muddle fresh pineapple chunks and mint leaves in a shaker.
- Add pineapple juice, lime juice, black salt, and ice.
- Shake well until chilled.
- Pour into an ice-filled glass and top up with Sprite.
- Garnish with mint sprigs or a pineapple wedge and serve fresh.
Mango peach margarita
Drink description: A refreshing tropical mocktail with the sweetness of mango and peach, balanced with zesty lime and a tangy hint of chaat masala & black salt.{{/usCountry}}
Drink description: A refreshing tropical mocktail with the sweetness of mango and peach, balanced with zesty lime and a tangy hint of chaat masala & black salt.{{/usCountry}}
Ingredients:
- 90 ml Mango juice
- 30 ml Peach syrup
- 15 ml Fresh lime juice
- A pinch of Chaat masala
- A pinch of Black salt
- Ice cubes
Method of preparation:
- Add mango juice, peach syrup, lime juice, chaat masala, and black salt into a shaker.
- Fill with ice and shake well until chilled.
- Pour into a salt-rimmed glass filled with ice.
- Garnish with a lime wheel or mango slice and serve chilled.
Ingredients:
- 90 ml Mango juice
- 30 ml Peach syrup
- 15 ml Fresh lime juice
- A pinch of Chaat masala
- A pinch of Black salt
- Ice cubes
Method of preparation:
- Add mango juice, peach syrup, lime juice, chaat masala, and black salt into a shaker.
- Fill with ice and shake well until chilled.
- Pour into a salt-rimmed glass filled with ice.
- Garnish with a lime wheel or mango slice and serve chilled.
The third drink is the signature of Arijit Biswas, bar manager at DoubleTree by Hilton, Gurugram, Baani Square. The steps to prepare are as follows.
Red Riddle
Drink description: A vibrant and fruity mocktail with cranberry and apple juice, elevated with honey, ginger, and fresh lime.
Ingredients:
- 60 ml Cranberry juice
- 60 ml Apple juice
- 15 ml Fresh lime juice
- 10 ml Honey
- 1 teaspoon Freshly grated ginger or ginger juice
- Ice cubes
- Apple slice or lime wheel for garnish
Method of preparation:
- Add cranberry juice, apple juice, lime juice, honey, and ginger into a shaker.
- Shake well until the honey dissolves completely.
- Fill a glass with ice cubes and strain the mixture into the glass.
- Stir gently and garnish with an apple slice or lime wheel.
- Serve chilled.
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