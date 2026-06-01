Looking for fancy mocktail recipes to prepare for house parties? Here are 3 refreshing drinks to try

When it comes to organising house parties in summer, the drink options are likely to be at the top of one’s mind. Serving fancy drinks is the easiest way to score brownie points as the host. To help make your parties a success, here are the recipes for three drinks made by professionals that can be easily replicated in the home kitchen.

Chef Sunil Dasila's pineapple fusion and mango peach margarita can be prepared at home in minutes.

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The first two recipes star seasonal fruits and are shared with HT Lifestyle by Sunil Dasila, the head chef at Salt Cafe, Delhi NCR. The detailed steps for both are as follows.

Pineapple fusion

Drink description: A tropical and refreshing mocktail combining fresh pineapple, mint, and citrusy lime with a hint of black salt, finished with sparkling Sprite for the perfect fizzy twist.

Chef Sunil Dasila's pineapple fusion balances sweet and citrusy notes.

Ingredients:

Fresh Pineapple chunks

90 ml Pineapple juice

10–12 Mint leaves

15 ml Fresh lime juice

A pinch of Black salt

Sprite to top up

Ice cubes

Method of preparation:

Muddle fresh pineapple chunks and mint leaves in a shaker. Add pineapple juice, lime juice, black salt, and ice. Shake well until chilled. Pour into an ice-filled glass and top up with Sprite. Garnish with mint sprigs or a pineapple wedge and serve fresh.

Mango peach margarita

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{{^usCountry}} Drink description: A refreshing tropical mocktail with the sweetness of mango and peach, balanced with zesty lime and a tangy hint of chaat masala & black salt. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Drink description: A refreshing tropical mocktail with the sweetness of mango and peach, balanced with zesty lime and a tangy hint of chaat masala & black salt. {{/usCountry}}

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The mango peach margarita delivers on the zest without the alcohol.

{{^usCountry}} Ingredients: 90 ml Mango juice

30 ml Peach syrup

15 ml Fresh lime juice

A pinch of Chaat masala

A pinch of Black salt

Ice cubes Method of preparation: Add mango juice, peach syrup, lime juice, chaat masala, and black salt into a shaker. Fill with ice and shake well until chilled. Pour into a salt-rimmed glass filled with ice. Garnish with a lime wheel or mango slice and serve chilled. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients: 90 ml Mango juice

30 ml Peach syrup

15 ml Fresh lime juice

A pinch of Chaat masala

A pinch of Black salt

Ice cubes Method of preparation: Add mango juice, peach syrup, lime juice, chaat masala, and black salt into a shaker. Fill with ice and shake well until chilled. Pour into a salt-rimmed glass filled with ice. Garnish with a lime wheel or mango slice and serve chilled. {{/usCountry}}

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The third drink is the signature of Arijit Biswas, bar manager at DoubleTree by Hilton, Gurugram, Baani Square. The steps to prepare are as follows.

Red Riddle

Drink description: A vibrant and fruity mocktail with cranberry and apple juice, elevated with honey, ginger, and fresh lime.

Ingredients:

60 ml Cranberry juice

60 ml Apple juice

15 ml Fresh lime juice

10 ml Honey

1 teaspoon Freshly grated ginger or ginger juice

Ice cubes

Apple slice or lime wheel for garnish

Method of preparation:

Add cranberry juice, apple juice, lime juice, honey, and ginger into a shaker. Shake well until the honey dissolves completely. Fill a glass with ice cubes and strain the mixture into the glass. Stir gently and garnish with an apple slice or lime wheel. Serve chilled.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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