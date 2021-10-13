Love Chandni Chowk's Moong Dal Kachori? Try its healthier recipe at home

Are you even Indian if you do not have a penchant for stuffed street food, especially kachori? Delhiites and people from other cities who have visited Delhi even once, cannot resist the street-side moong dal kachori in Chandni Chowk of puraani Dilli and if you are already drooling at its mention, we got you sorted with its healthier homemade recipe.

Easily available in almost every nook and corner of the country, kachori is a spicy deep-fried snack made with maida. The crispy hollow ball is typically stuffed with a variety of ingredients as a filling but nothing beats the stuffing of moong dal, the way they do it in Chandni Chowk.

Love Chandni Chowk Ki Moong Dal Kachori? Try this healthier recipe at home and thank us later.

Ingredients for kachori:

30 grams whole wheat flour

30 grams jowar atta

Salt as per taste

1/4th teaspoon baking soda

1.5 teaspoon olive pomace oil

Ingredients for filling:

30 grams yellow moong dal

1 inch ginger

1 green chilli

Pinch of asafetida

1 teaspoon coriander powder

½ teaspoon cumin powder

½ teaspoon red chilli powder

¼ teaspoon fennel seeds

1 teaspoon lime juice

Salt as per taste

Method for kachori:

Sieve whole wheat flour, jowar atta, salt, baking soda and add 1.5 teaspoon of Oleev’s Olive Pomace Oil

Knead into a soft dough using water as desired and keep it aside covered with muslin cloth.

Method for the filling:

Soak the moong dal for about an hour. Drain and coarsely grind along with ginger and green chilli.

Heat some oil in a pan and add coarse dal, ginger, chili, asafetida, coriander powder, cumin seeds, red chili powder and fennel seeds.

Cook until the moisture has dried up, add lemon juice and mix well. Roll out small puris of dough and stuff moong dal filling and flatten slightly using palms.

Bake/air fry the prepared kachoris and serve hot with mint chutney.

(Recipe: Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal)

Benefits:

Jowar flour used in the recipe is high in fibre and antioxidants, aiding in healthy digestion. Moong dal is rich in protein, fibre, antioxidants and minerals.

The oil used is Olive Pomace Oil, which is rich in Vitamins A, D, E and K and has 80% monosaturated fatty levels that can lower the cholesterol level. It has a very high smoking point which makes it suitable for everyday Indian cooking.

