Love chilli chicken? Try this smoky Chilli Chipotle Chicken with a Mexican-inspired twist

If you are wondering what special dish to make this weekend, try dabbling in Mexican cuisine, which is beloved worldwide and widely known for its bold, smoky and spicy flavours.

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However, worry not, as you do not have to venture too far beyond your comfort zone or try something entirely unfamiliar, which may be tough to recreate as a home cook. The dish we are about to share is reassuringly familiar.



Chef Shamsul Wahid, group executive chef at Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd shared with us a recipe inspired by classic chilli chicken but with a Mexican twist.

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The chef described how the dish offers something new while retaining familiar flavours: "Chilli Chipotle Chicken features crisp fried chicken tossed with colourful peppers in a creamy, smoky chipotle sauce. Finished with jalapeños and crisp pastry strips, it brings a Mexican-inspired twist to the familiar comfort of chilli chicken.”

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Try this spicy chicken recipe that has smoky flavour this weekend.

Ingredients

1 portion

Fried chicken - 180 g

Oil - 30 ml

Garlic, peeled and chopped - 10 g

Red onion - 20 g

Green capsicum - 10 g

Red capsicum - 10 g

Yellow capsicum - 10 g

Chipotle peppers in adobo sauce - 10 g

Fresh cream - 25 ml

Sugar - 4 g

Seasoning of choice - 2 g

Samosa patti - 10 g

Jalapeño chilli - 10 g

Method

Cut the samosa patti into thin strips and fry until crisp and golden. Drain well and keep aside.

Heat the oil in a wok or pan. Add the chopped garlic and sauté briefly until fragrant.

Add the red onion and toss over high heat.

Add the green, red and yellow capsicums and stir-fry, keeping them slightly crisp.

Add the chipotle peppers in adobo sauce and mix well.

Pour in the fresh cream, followed by the sugar and seasoning. Stir until the sauce is smooth and evenly combined.

Add the fried chicken and toss over high heat until every piece is well coated with the chipotle sauce.

Add the jalapeño chilli and toss lightly.

Transfer to a serving dish and finish with the crisp samosa patti strips. Serve immediately.

Chef’s notes:

Keep the flame high while tossing the vegetables so they retain their colour and crunch.

The chipotle peppers bring a deep smokiness and gentle heat, while the cream balances the sauce with richness.

Add the crisp pastry strips only before serving so they do not lose their texture.

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