Love coastal cuisine? Recreate this chef-recommended traditional Kerala fish curry recipe at home

Every state has its own culinary marvels, many of which are shaped by its geography and locally available ingredients. In coastal regions of India, you will see that coconut forms the heart of everyday cooking. Proximity to the sea and water bodies makes fish a staple. This means local cuisine of coastal areas typically includes a wide range of rich, aromatic fish curries. Creamy coconut and fragrant spices further elevate the flavour profile.



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Kerala's local cuisine includes great fish curries. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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Kerala's local cuisine has incredible variety and captures the essence of coastal flavour. Today, let's explore one of its hearty coastal favourites. Kerala's Meen Manga Curry is a comforting fish curry prepared with a creamy coconut-based gravy and aromatic spices.

Executive chef Kishore Kumar of Xandari Pearl Beach Resort at Mararikulam shared the recipe for Kerala's Meen Manga Curry with HT Lifestyle. He also explained the story behind the dish.

But before we dive into the recipe, let's understand from the culinary expert about the influences that shape Kerala's local cuisine.

What shapes Kerala's local cuisine?

The chef said, "Kerala's coastline has long been defined by its relationship with fish, coconut, and seasonal produce. In regions like Mararikulam, where fishing villages and coconut groves shape everyday life, food is deeply connected to what is freshly available each morning. One such dish that captures the spirit of coastal Kerala is Meen Manga Curry, a comforting fish curry where fresh catch is simmered in a coconut-based gravy and balanced with the tang of raw mango.”

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{{^usCountry}} Kerala's coastal cuisine is shaped by its surroundings. With a fresh supply of fish from the sea and backwaters, along with coconut and seasonal produce, the region's food has a delicious, distinct flavour. Meen Manga Curry captures this beautifully, bringing together major coastal staples in one wholesome delicacy. Recipe of Meen Manga Curry {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kerala's coastal cuisine is shaped by its surroundings. With a fresh supply of fish from the sea and backwaters, along with coconut and seasonal produce, the region's food has a delicious, distinct flavour. Meen Manga Curry captures this beautifully, bringing together major coastal staples in one wholesome delicacy. Recipe of Meen Manga Curry {{/usCountry}}

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This fish delicacy captures Kerala's flavours beautifully.

Chef Kishore recommended trying Meen Manga Curry. While it can be prepared at home, some delicacies are best savoured in their place of origin. So, the next time you visit Kerala, make sure to try this local dish. Until then, you can recreate it at home with the chef's recipe, which serves four.

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Here's the recipe:

Ingredients

200 gm Mackerel or Sardine Fish, cleaned

3 tbsp coconut oil

1 tsp mustard seeds

½ tsp fenugreek seeds

Curry leaves

2 green chillies, slit

1 cup onions, thinly sliced

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1 cup tomatoes, sliced

100 gm coconut paste

1 small raw mango, sliced

Water as required

Coconut milk for finishing

Salt to taste

Method

1. Prepare the base

Heat coconut oil in a traditional pan. Add mustard seeds and allow them to crackle.

Follow with fenugreek seeds, curry leaves, and slit green chillies.

Sauté briefly until fragrant.

2. Build the masala

Add the sliced onions and cook until they turn golden brown.

Stir in the ginger-garlic paste and cook until the raw aroma disappears.

Add the sliced tomatoes and continue cooking until softened and well combined.

3. Create the gravy

Add the coconut paste along with enough water to form a smooth gravy.

Mix well and bring to a gentle simmer.

4. Add the mango

Stir in the raw mango slices, allowing them to soften slightly and release their natural tanginess into the curry.

5. Cook the fish

Gently place the cleaned fish into the simmering gravy.

Cook on low heat until the fish is tender and fully cooked, allowing the flavours to blend naturally.

Finish the curry

Add a splash of coconut milk and a final drizzle of coconut oil.

Simmer briefly before removing from the heat.

Serving suggestion

Serve hot with Kerala red rice, appams, or steamed rice.

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Chef Kishore also shared his note, “Meen Manga Curry is more than just a traditional dish; it tells the story of Kerala's coastline and its deep connection with fresh local ingredients. The balance of coconut, spice, and raw mango is what makes this curry truly special.”