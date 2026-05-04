Love mangoes? Make this must try double mango salad in rice paper cup recipe: See step-by-step preparation

Mango is in season, and as always, it holds a special place in the hearts of foodies because of its incredible versatility. Fresh, juicy, creamy, and hydrating, mango has a strong grip on the summer menu, from mains to desserts. As a summer starter or appetiser, mango adapts beautifully to salads, and with a slightly elevated twist, it can turn even your boring salads into something bougie.ALSO READ: Summer special menu: Chef shares 4 recipes featuring seasonal favourites like coconut, mango, cucumber and watermelon

The rice paper's cruchiness adds a whole new layer of texture along with the creaminess of mangoes!(Picture credit: Instagram/@chefguntas)

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But this is not your regular mango salad; it has a crispy twist. Chef Guntas Sethi shared the recipe for double mango salad in rice paper cups on May 3 in an Instagram post.

The dish brings together fresh summer produce like mango, in both forms, raw and ripe, balancing the creamy sweetness of ripe mango with the zesty tang of raw mango to create a perfectly sweet-and-sour salad.

Recipe for double mango in cups

Ingredients

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{{^usCountry}} For the dressing: 2-3 garlic cloves, minced

2 thick red chillies, chopped

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp sesame oil

1 tbsp jaggery powder {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the dressing: 2-3 garlic cloves, minced

2 thick red chillies, chopped

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp sesame oil

1 tbsp jaggery powder {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} For the salad: 1 raw mango, chopped

1 ripe mango, chopped

1 onion, diced

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 tbsp mint leaves

1 tbsp roasted crushed peanuts

Romaine lettuce

Rice paper Method {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the salad: 1 raw mango, chopped

1 ripe mango, chopped

1 onion, diced

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 tbsp mint leaves

1 tbsp roasted crushed peanuts

Romaine lettuce

Rice paper Method {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For the dressing: Finely mince 2-3 garlic cloves

Chop 2 thick red chillies

Pound the garlic and red chillies together

Add 2 tbsp soy sauce, 1 tbsp sesame oil, and 1 tbsp jaggery powder

Mix well {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the dressing: Finely mince 2-3 garlic cloves

Chop 2 thick red chillies

Pound the garlic and red chillies together

Add 2 tbsp soy sauce, 1 tbsp sesame oil, and 1 tbsp jaggery powder

Mix well {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For the salad: Finely chop 1 raw mango and 1 ripe mango

Dice 1 onion and 1 red bell pepper

In a bowl, add all the chopped ingredients

Add 1 tbsp fresh mint leaves and 1 tbsp roasted, crushed peanuts

Pour the prepared dressing over the mixture and toss well {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the salad: Finely chop 1 raw mango and 1 ripe mango

Dice 1 onion and 1 red bell pepper

In a bowl, add all the chopped ingredients

Add 1 tbsp fresh mint leaves and 1 tbsp roasted, crushed peanuts

Pour the prepared dressing over the mixture and toss well {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} To assemble: Take rice paper sheets and cut them in half

Microwave them briefly until they puff up and turn crip like chips

Place romaine lettuce leaves on the rice paper cups

Spoon mango salad over the lettuce

Serve Why does this recipe stand out? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To assemble: Take rice paper sheets and cut them in half

Microwave them briefly until they puff up and turn crip like chips

Place romaine lettuce leaves on the rice paper cups

Spoon mango salad over the lettuce

Serve Why does this recipe stand out? {{/usCountry}}

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This is an innovative recipe! Let's deconstruct why this recipe stands out.

It uses both raw and ripe mango, creating a nuanced balance of tangy and sweet flavours. The dressing is equally creative, with garlic, soy and jaggery coming together to create a potent flavour profile with sweetness, umami and savoury notes.Another element that makes this recipe unmissable is the play of textures. Rice paper's crunchy base is surely an element of culinary surprise!

And lastly, the icing on the cake is the plating. Serving the salad in the rice paper cups is creative, lending the dish a gourmet presentation, making it stand out, and going beyond a simple homemade salad.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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