Love mangoes? Make this must try double mango salad in rice paper cup recipe: See step-by-step preparation
This is not your regular mango salad! It is crispy, fancy and uber-cool with all the right flavour notes, from sweet, tangy to spicy.
Mango is in season, and as always, it holds a special place in the hearts of foodies because of its incredible versatility. Fresh, juicy, creamy, and hydrating, mango has a strong grip on the summer menu, from mains to desserts. As a summer starter or appetiser, mango adapts beautifully to salads, and with a slightly elevated twist, it can turn even your boring salads into something bougie.ALSO READ: Summer special menu: Chef shares 4 recipes featuring seasonal favourites like coconut, mango, cucumber and watermelon
But this is not your regular mango salad; it has a crispy twist. Chef Guntas Sethi shared the recipe for double mango salad in rice paper cups on May 3 in an Instagram post.
The dish brings together fresh summer produce like mango, in both forms, raw and ripe, balancing the creamy sweetness of ripe mango with the zesty tang of raw mango to create a perfectly sweet-and-sour salad.
Recipe for double mango in cups
Ingredients
For the dressing:
- 2-3 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 thick red chillies, chopped
- 2 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 tbsp sesame oil
- 1 tbsp jaggery powder
For the dressing:
- 2-3 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 thick red chillies, chopped
- 2 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 tbsp sesame oil
- 1 tbsp jaggery powder
For the salad:
- 1 raw mango, chopped
- 1 ripe mango, chopped
- 1 onion, diced
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- 1 tbsp mint leaves
- 1 tbsp roasted crushed peanuts
- Romaine lettuce
- Rice paper
Method{{/usCountry}}
For the salad:
- 1 raw mango, chopped
- 1 ripe mango, chopped
- 1 onion, diced
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- 1 tbsp mint leaves
- 1 tbsp roasted crushed peanuts
- Romaine lettuce
- Rice paper
Method{{/usCountry}}
For the dressing:
- Finely mince 2-3 garlic cloves
- Chop 2 thick red chillies
- Pound the garlic and red chillies together
- Add 2 tbsp soy sauce, 1 tbsp sesame oil, and 1 tbsp jaggery powder
- Mix well
For the dressing:
- Finely mince 2-3 garlic cloves
- Chop 2 thick red chillies
- Pound the garlic and red chillies together
- Add 2 tbsp soy sauce, 1 tbsp sesame oil, and 1 tbsp jaggery powder
- Mix well
For the salad:
- Finely chop 1 raw mango and 1 ripe mango
- Dice 1 onion and 1 red bell pepper
- In a bowl, add all the chopped ingredients
- Add 1 tbsp fresh mint leaves and 1 tbsp roasted, crushed peanuts
- Pour the prepared dressing over the mixture and toss well
For the salad:
- Finely chop 1 raw mango and 1 ripe mango
- Dice 1 onion and 1 red bell pepper
- In a bowl, add all the chopped ingredients
- Add 1 tbsp fresh mint leaves and 1 tbsp roasted, crushed peanuts
- Pour the prepared dressing over the mixture and toss well
To assemble:
- Take rice paper sheets and cut them in half
- Microwave them briefly until they puff up and turn crip like chips
- Place romaine lettuce leaves on the rice paper cups
- Spoon mango salad over the lettuce
- Serve
Why does this recipe stand out?{{/usCountry}}
To assemble:
- Take rice paper sheets and cut them in half
- Microwave them briefly until they puff up and turn crip like chips
- Place romaine lettuce leaves on the rice paper cups
- Spoon mango salad over the lettuce
- Serve
Why does this recipe stand out?{{/usCountry}}
This is an innovative recipe! Let's deconstruct why this recipe stands out.
It uses both raw and ripe mango, creating a nuanced balance of tangy and sweet flavours. The dressing is equally creative, with garlic, soy and jaggery coming together to create a potent flavour profile with sweetness, umami and savoury notes.Another element that makes this recipe unmissable is the play of textures. Rice paper's crunchy base is surely an element of culinary surprise!
And lastly, the icing on the cake is the plating. Serving the salad in the rice paper cups is creative, lending the dish a gourmet presentation, making it stand out, and going beyond a simple homemade salad.
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