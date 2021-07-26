Love mushrooms? Try out this Mushroom Butter Masala courtesy Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

Mushrooms are available in all shapes, kinds and sizes and these edible fungi are a great way to add meatiness to a meal especially if one is trying to steer clear of non-vegetarian foods. Recently, beloved celebrity chef, Sanjeev Kapoor took to his Instagram feed and shared the many benefits of mushrooms, writing, how they are "an amazing food for weight loss as they are low in calories", that they are rich and packed with antioxidants, high in fibre, good source of proteins and come in many exciting varieties like button, enoki, morel, oyster, shiitake, porcini, chanterelle and Portobello.

Here is a recipe for Mushroom Butter Masala by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor that is sure to blow your mind. Make sure to pick even coloured mushrooms with tightly closed caps to ensure they are fresh, if they have any browning or gills showing it may mean that your mushrooms are stale. Read on...

Ingredients for Mushroom Butter Masala Recipe

Mushrooms halved 20

Butter 4 tablespoons

Cinnamon 2 Stick

Cloves 3

Green cardamoms 4

Onions, sliced 3 medium

Salt to taste

Ginger paste 1 teaspoon

Garlic paste 1 teaspoon

Tomato sliced 1 large

Kashmiri red chilli powder 1 tablespoon

Turmeric powder 1/2 teaspoon

Kasoori methi 2 teaspoons

Cashewnut paste 3 tablespoons

Sugar 1/2 teaspoon

Fresh cream 1/4 cup

Butter 1 tablespoon

Method to prepare

Begin by heating three tablespoons of oil in a non stick pan, to this add your dry spices like cinnamon, cloves and cardamoms. Sauté for half minute. Then add in your onions and salt, sauté till onions are soft. Then add in ginger paste, garlic paste and sauté for two minutes.

Following this add in your tomato, turmeric powder, chilli powder, kasuri methi. Mix well and cook on medium heat for eight to ten minutes. Once this cools, grind to a fine paste with sufficient water.

Heat some more oil in a non stick pan then add in your mushrooms, salt and cook on high heat till the oil separates and the mushrooms are cooked. Add the masala paste and half cup water. Mix it all together.

Now add cashew nut paste, a little sugar and cook on low heat for five minutes. Then add fresh cream, butter and allow to simmer. Serve hot with naan, roti or rice.

(Recipe courtesy Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

