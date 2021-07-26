Craving snacks this monsoon? Try out these Cheese Balls with a twist

We all love to gorge on delicious snacks, no matter the weather, but in the monsoon our cravings seem to be even more amplified. While pakodas, tea and Maggi are monsoon must-haves, another hot and flavourful treat that translates to the perfect modern pakoda would be cheese balls.

Made with different types of cheese, paneer, potato, vegetables and spices, this recipe by Chef Ranveer Brar is a perfect monsoon snack that will leave you satiated yet craving for more. This recipe will take less that 30 minutes to prepare and you will definitely love this new twist to the usual cheese balls.

Ingredients

100 gm Mozzarella cheese, mashed

100 gm Processed cheese, mashed

100 gm Paneer, mashed

3 medium Potatoes, boiled

4-5 fresh Green chillies, chopped

1 inch Ginger, chopped

2 tbsp Coriander leaves, chopped

2 heaped tbsp Refined flour

½ tsp Degi red chilli powder

½ tsp Ginger-Garlic paste

Salt to taste

½ tsp Baking soda

¾-1 cup fresh Bread crumbs/ poha powder

¼ cup Hard Cheese (For stuffing)

1 cup fresh Bread crumbs (For Crumbing)

Oil for frying

For Slurry

½ cup Refined flour

Salt to taste

Water as required

Method to Prepare

Start by mixing mozzarella cheese, processed cheese, paneer, potatoes all together until a uniform mixture is formed. Then add green chillies, ginger, coriander leaves, refined flour, degi red chilli powder, ginger-garlic paste, salt, baking soda, bread crumbs and mix everything properly until it all comes together.

Using a little bit of this mix in your palm make a little cavity and place some cheese inside this, then roll into a ball. Make such balls with all of the mixture. Make slurry by mixing refined flour, salt and water, it should be coating consistency.

Place oil in a kadai or deep pan to heat for frying. Then as you wait for the oil to heat, take one cheese ball and put it in the slurry and then coat it with bread crumbs properly, repeat this process for all other balls.

Now deep fry these balls in medium hot oil until golden brown and crispy.

Serve hot with some tomato ketchup, hot sauce, sriracha mayo, sweet chilli sauce or any chutney of your preference. And enjoy with your loved ones as the rain pours.

(Recipe courtesy Chef Ranveer Brar)

