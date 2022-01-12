Makar Sankranti 2022: How to make urad dal khichdi at home

Makar Sankranti is almost here. The festival, which will be celebrated on January 15 this year, sees a lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. Celebrated in various ways and forms all throughout the country, Makar Sankranti worships the sun god. Makar Sankranti is celebrated when the sun makes a transition from Sagittarius to Capricorn, All across the country, it is celebrated by offering black sesame seeds, sesame laddus, rice, vegetables, pulses, turmeric, fruits, and other items to the poor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Makar Sankranti 2022: Know the impact of Sun-Saturn conjunction after 29 years

Having khichdi with family is another attraction of Makar Sankranti, other than flying kites and taking a dip in the holy waters of Ganges. Khichdi is made and served to everyone, including the deity. With utmost devotion, urad dal khichdi is made at home for everyone during the festival, mainly in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand. We have prepared an easy urad dal khichdi recipe for you, so that you can have a delicious Makar Sankranti at home.

Urad Dal Khichdi:

Ingredients:

Urad dal (Black lentil) – ¾ cup

Rice – 1 cup

Ginger – ½ inch piece

Green chilli – 1-2 chopped

Hing (Asafoetida) – a pinch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Salt – To taste

1/2 tsp red chilli powder

2/3 tsp coriander powder

Refined oil – 2tbsp

Khada masala (optional)- 1 bay leaf, 2 cloves, 1/2” cinnamon stick, 5-6 black peppercorns and 1-2 black cardamom

Method:

Wash the urad dal and rice seperately. Soak the dal for 1 hour and rice for half hour. In the pressure cooker, add oil, khada masala, cumin seeds, hing followed by crushed ginger and green chilli. Saute the mix for almost a minute and add the drained dal with salt, red chilli and coriander powder. Roast the dal for 5 minutes, and add the rice with water. Season the mixture with salt and pressure cook it to 2-3 whilstles and let it shimmer for some time. Khichdi is ready!

(Recipe: Ira Prakash, Instagram/@ira.s_kitchen)

Benefits:

Urad dal or black lentils is considered to be one of the most nutritious lentils. They are rich in calcium, protein and essential fatty acids, which help in the development of the brain.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON