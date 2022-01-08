Makar Sankranti 2022: Know the impact of Sun-Saturn conjunction after 29 years

Like every year, this year, too, Makar Sankranti will fall on January 14. On this day, Sun enters the house of Saturn (Capricorn or Makar) and stays for a month in this house. During this period, the Sun forgets its anger towards Saturn, thus signifying the importance of relationships in life. While Sun enters the Capricorn sign every year on the day of Makar Sankranti, very rarely does it encounter or meet its son, Saturn. This rare combination is now taking place on January 14 after a gap of 29 years. It was way back in 1993 when the Saturn and Sun were placed together in the Capricorn sign.

The conjunction of Sun and Saturn is one of the most interesting, often dreaded, ones considered in Vedic astrology. Sun and Saturn are hardcore enemies. Sun is father and Saturn is his son. Sun is the soul. It's the authority, self-confidence and ego within us. Sun is king and also represents the government. Sun is a hot and fiery planet. On the other hand, Saturn is reality, discipline and limitations of life. It's a slow-moving planet which is cold in nature. It represents karma and teaches us the hard lessons of life. People with this conjunction in their birth chart behave like a matured person much ahead of their age. They know their roles very clearly and are self-guided. However, relationships normally suffer due to this planetary alignment. Let us see how this conjunction of Sun and Saturn will impact different zodiac signs.

Aries: There can be a strong urge to be recognised for your hard work. This may not be easy which can lead to conflict with boss or higher authorities. Those married can face issues related to their mother-in-law. Some of you can face confusion in your career path.

Taurus: You need to be obedient and disciplined to achieve success in life. Some of you can go on a long travel and there are indications for settlement abroad. Relations with father can deteriorate. In addition, health of father can suffer and he may need medical supervision.

Gemini: Those in a partnership business can get sudden success. Those facing health issues need to be on guard. Watch out for any unexpected injury. Some of you can gain through inheritance-related matters. New revelations are likely for those involved in the field of research or astrology.

Cancer: There can be an ego-tussle with your partner for those in a romantic relationship. Spouse’s health can go down and may need your time. Business partnership can be affected due to contractual issues. You need to act responsibly in your personal and professional life.

Leo: Career prospects will shine and you can be considered for a new role with additional set of responsibilities. There can be minor health issues but recovery will be quick. Maintain your routine and carry out regular physical workout.

Virgo: You will have an urge to explore new forms of knowledge. Avoid any involvement with stock market else losses are indicated. Children can face some health issues and may need your support. Those in a relationship can face some turbulence.

Libra: You can feel a sense of dissatisfaction in your emotional life. Avoid investment in land-related matters. Your mother can face health issues and may require medical attention. Some unexpected career changes are on the cards.

Scorpio: There could be some unwanted travels relating to your personal or professional life. Be extra careful while reading and signing documents or contracts. Relations with younger siblings can get disturbed, hence be transparent in your communication.

Sagittarius: You will have materialistic gains. Some unexpected money can flow into your bank account. However, health needs extra care. Beware of any eye or throat infections. Avoid unnecessary arguments in personal or professional life. Watch over your words.

Capricorn: There can be some internal contradictions in your personality which you will come to the fore. It can lead to confusion in your mind and others may find it difficult to understand you. Be careful in your personal life as it can lead to unwanted disturbances.

Aquarius: Your mental peace will be upset and you may have a disturbed sleeping pattern. Some of you can move abroad on professional commitments. Be careful of any eye-related ailments. A visit to the hospital is on the cards. Involve yourself in philanthropy.

Pisces: You can have financial gains. But there could be differences with elder siblings. An old friend can backstab you, hence avoid trusting anyone blindly. Your children can opt for higher studies and perform well in their exams. Income is likely to increase.

-----------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: <i>info@astrozindagi.in</i>, <i>neeraj@astrozindagi.in</i>

Url: <i>www.astrozindagi.in</i>

Contact: Noida: +919910094779