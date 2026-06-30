Make This Healthy Paneer Kathi Roll Recipe for a Protein-Packed, Flavourful Meal Perfect for A Weight Loss Meal at Home

A wholesome wrap filled with fresh vegetables and protein-rich paneer can easily become a balanced lunch or dinner without compromising on flavour. Healthy paneer kathi roll recipe gives the popular street-style favourite a healthier makeover by using whole-wheat wraps, lightly cooked paneer, colourful vegetables, and fresh chutneys. The result is a delicious meal that fits perfectly into healthy eating, meal prep, and weight-management plans.

Paneer Kathi Roll Recipe (freepik)

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This healthy paneer kathi roll recipe combines soft whole-wheat rotis with seasoned paneer, onions, capsicum, lettuce, carrots, and mint chutney to create a balanced meal rich in protein and fibre. As a paneer roll, high-protein Indian meal, and healthy lunch recipe, it provides sustained energy while remaining lighter than restaurant versions. The recipe also works well as a weight loss dinner or paneer wrap recipe, offering wholesome ingredients that keep meals nutritious and flavourful.

Protein-rich snacks help maintain muscle mass, improve recovery">maintain muscle mass, improve recovery after exercise, and keep hunger under control between meals. Paneer supplies complete protein, calcium, and phosphorus">protein, calcium, and phosphorus that support bone strength and muscle maintenance. Whole-wheat rotis provide complex carbohydrates">complex carbohydrates that release energy gradually, while onions, capsicum, carrots, and lettuce contribute dietary fibre, vitamin C, vitamin A, and antioxidants">dietary fibre, vitamin C, vitamin A, and antioxidants that promote digestion and immunity. Fresh mint and coriander chutney replaces calorie-dense sauces while adding natural freshness and beneficial plant compounds.

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{{^usCountry}} The kathi roll originated in Kolkata as a convenient street food wrapped inside flaky parathas. This healthier version keeps the familiar spices and satisfying flavours while replacing refined flour wraps with whole-wheat rotis and reducing excess oil. Paneer is lightly grilled or air-fried instead of being cooked in heavy fat, and fresh vegetables increase fibre, texture, and nutrition. Served with homemade mint chutney and seasonal salad, this healthier roll becomes a refreshing meal that works especially well during summer while supporting balanced nutrition and weight-loss goals. Healthy Paneer Kathi Roll vs Regular Kathi Roll: What's the Difference? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The kathi roll originated in Kolkata as a convenient street food wrapped inside flaky parathas. This healthier version keeps the familiar spices and satisfying flavours while replacing refined flour wraps with whole-wheat rotis and reducing excess oil. Paneer is lightly grilled or air-fried instead of being cooked in heavy fat, and fresh vegetables increase fibre, texture, and nutrition. Served with homemade mint chutney and seasonal salad, this healthier roll becomes a refreshing meal that works especially well during summer while supporting balanced nutrition and weight-loss goals. Healthy Paneer Kathi Roll vs Regular Kathi Roll: What's the Difference? {{/usCountry}}

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Feature Healthy Paneer Kathi Roll Regular Kathi Roll Wrap Whole-wheat or multigrain roti Maida paratha Protein Source Grilled paneer Paneer cooked with more oil Cooking Method Lightly grilled or air-fried Pan-fried with more oil Vegetables Generous amount Limited quantity Sauces Mint chutney or hung curd Mayonnaise and creamy sauces Calories Lower Higher Fibre Higher Lower Fat Content Lower Higher Weight-Loss Friendly Yes Less suitable Best Served With Salad and mint chutney Chips or soft drinks View All

Quick Roll Overview

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Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

Servings: 4 rolls

Difficulty: Easy

Cuisine: Indian

Main Ingredient: Paneer

Best Served With: Mint chutney and fresh salad

Healthy Paneer Kathi Roll Recipe

Whole-wheat wraps, grilled paneer, crunchy vegetables, and fresh mint chutney create a protein-rich meal ideal for healthy eating every day.

Ingredients

For the Filling

250g low-fat paneer, cubed

1 onion, sliced

1 capsicum, sliced

1 carrot, grated

1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

1 teaspoon cumin powder

½ teaspoon turmeric

½ teaspoon garam masala

Salt to taste

1 teaspoon olive oil

For the Wrap

4 whole-wheat rotis

Mint-coriander chutney

Lettuce leaves

Lemon wedges

Instructions

Heat olive oil and sauté the ginger-garlic paste. Add onions and capsicum, then cook for two to three minutes. Add paneer, spices, and salt, then cook until lightly golden. Warm the whole-wheat rotis on a hot pan. Spread mint chutney evenly over each roti. Arrange lettuce, grated carrot, and the paneer filling on the roti. Roll tightly and secure with butter paper if required. Serve immediately with lemon wedges and extra chutney.

Smart Ways to Make Your Kathi Roll Even Healthier

Use whole-wheat or multigrain rotis instead of refined flour wraps. Choose a low-fat paneer to reduce saturated fat. Grill or air-fry the paneer instead of frying it in excess oil. Add colourful vegetables to increase fibre and vitamin intake. Replace mayonnaise with homemade mint and coriander chutney. Include lettuce or cabbage for extra crunch and nutrients. Limit the amount of salt by using fresh herbs and spices. Add sprouts for additional protein and dietary fibre. Serve the roll with fresh salad instead of fried sides. Prepare the rolls fresh to preserve the vegetables' texture and nutrients.

Nutritional Value Per Roll

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Healthy Paneer Kathi Roll provides quality protein, complex carbohydrates, fibre, and essential minerals">protein, complex carbohydrates, fibre, and essential minerals in a balanced meal. The wholesome ingredients make this recipe suitable for weight management, healthy lunches, and post-workout meals.

Nutrient Approximate Amount Calories 295 kcal Protein 19 g Carbohydrates 24 g Fat 13 g Fibre 5 g Calcium 320 mg Iron 2.4 mg Potassium 340 mg Vitamin C 32 mg Sodium 310 mg View All

FAQs

Is a healthy paneer kathi roll good for weight loss?

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Healthy paneer kathi roll provides protein, fibre, and whole grains that support balanced nutrition and healthy weight-management goals.

What makes a healthy paneer kathi roll different from a regular kathi roll?

Healthy paneer kathi roll uses whole-wheat rotis, grilled paneer, fresh vegetables, and lighter chutneys instead of refined flour and heavy sauces.

Can a healthy paneer kathi roll be prepared for meal prep?

Healthy paneer kathi roll can be prepared in advance by storing the filling separately and assembling the rolls before serving.