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Make This Healthy Paneer Kathi Roll Recipe for a Protein-Packed, Flavourful Meal Perfect for A Weight Loss Meal at Home

Make this healthy paneer kathi roll using whole-wheat wraps, fresh vegetables, and protein-rich paneer for a nutritious weight-loss meal at home.

Published on: Jun 30, 2026 01:06 PM IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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A wholesome wrap filled with fresh vegetables and protein-rich paneer can easily become a balanced lunch or dinner without compromising on flavour. Healthy paneer kathi roll recipe gives the popular street-style favourite a healthier makeover by using whole-wheat wraps, lightly cooked paneer, colourful vegetables, and fresh chutneys. The result is a delicious meal that fits perfectly into healthy eating, meal prep, and weight-management plans.

Paneer Kathi Roll Recipe (freepik)
Paneer Kathi Roll Recipe (freepik)

This healthy paneer kathi roll recipe combines soft whole-wheat rotis with seasoned paneer, onions, capsicum, lettuce, carrots, and mint chutney to create a balanced meal rich in protein and fibre. As a paneer roll, high-protein Indian meal, and healthy lunch recipe, it provides sustained energy while remaining lighter than restaurant versions. The recipe also works well as a weight loss dinner or paneer wrap recipe, offering wholesome ingredients that keep meals nutritious and flavourful.

Protein-rich snacks help maintain muscle mass, improve recovery">maintain muscle mass, improve recovery after exercise, and keep hunger under control between meals. Paneer supplies complete protein, calcium, and phosphorus">protein, calcium, and phosphorus that support bone strength and muscle maintenance. Whole-wheat rotis provide complex carbohydrates">complex carbohydrates that release energy gradually, while onions, capsicum, carrots, and lettuce contribute dietary fibre, vitamin C, vitamin A, and antioxidants">dietary fibre, vitamin C, vitamin A, and antioxidants that promote digestion and immunity. Fresh mint and coriander chutney replaces calorie-dense sauces while adding natural freshness and beneficial plant compounds.

Feature

Healthy Paneer Kathi Roll

Regular Kathi Roll

Wrap

Whole-wheat or multigrain roti

Maida paratha

Protein Source

Grilled paneer

Paneer cooked with more oil

Cooking Method

Lightly grilled or air-fried

Pan-fried with more oil

Vegetables

Generous amount

Limited quantity

Sauces

Mint chutney or hung curd

Mayonnaise and creamy sauces

Calories

Lower

Higher

Fibre

Higher

Lower

Fat Content

Lower

Higher

Weight-Loss Friendly

Yes

Less suitable

Best Served With

Salad and mint chutney

Chips or soft drinks

View All

Quick Roll Overview

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

Servings: 4 rolls

Difficulty: Easy

Cuisine: Indian

Main Ingredient: Paneer

Best Served With: Mint chutney and fresh salad

Healthy Paneer Kathi Roll Recipe

Whole-wheat wraps, grilled paneer, crunchy vegetables, and fresh mint chutney create a protein-rich meal ideal for healthy eating every day.

Ingredients

For the Filling

  • 250g low-fat paneer, cubed
  • 1 onion, sliced
  • 1 capsicum, sliced
  • 1 carrot, grated
  • 1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste
  • 1 teaspoon cumin powder
  • ½ teaspoon turmeric
  • ½ teaspoon garam masala
  • Salt to taste
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil

For the Wrap

  • 4 whole-wheat rotis
  • Mint-coriander chutney
  • Lettuce leaves
  • Lemon wedges

Instructions

  1. Heat olive oil and sauté the ginger-garlic paste.
  2. Add onions and capsicum, then cook for two to three minutes.
  3. Add paneer, spices, and salt, then cook until lightly golden.
  4. Warm the whole-wheat rotis on a hot pan.
  5. Spread mint chutney evenly over each roti.
  6. Arrange lettuce, grated carrot, and the paneer filling on the roti.
  7. Roll tightly and secure with butter paper if required.
  8. Serve immediately with lemon wedges and extra chutney.

Smart Ways to Make Your Kathi Roll Even Healthier

  1. Use whole-wheat or multigrain rotis instead of refined flour wraps.
  2. Choose a low-fat paneer to reduce saturated fat.
  3. Grill or air-fry the paneer instead of frying it in excess oil.
  4. Add colourful vegetables to increase fibre and vitamin intake.
  5. Replace mayonnaise with homemade mint and coriander chutney.
  6. Include lettuce or cabbage for extra crunch and nutrients.
  7. Limit the amount of salt by using fresh herbs and spices.
  8. Add sprouts for additional protein and dietary fibre.
  9. Serve the roll with fresh salad instead of fried sides.
  10. Prepare the rolls fresh to preserve the vegetables' texture and nutrients.

Nutritional Value Per Roll

Healthy Paneer Kathi Roll provides quality protein, complex carbohydrates, fibre, and essential minerals">protein, complex carbohydrates, fibre, and essential minerals in a balanced meal. The wholesome ingredients make this recipe suitable for weight management, healthy lunches, and post-workout meals.

Nutrient

Approximate Amount

Calories

295 kcal

Protein

19 g

Carbohydrates

24 g

Fat

13 g

Fibre

5 g

Calcium

320 mg

Iron

2.4 mg

Potassium

340 mg

Vitamin C

32 mg

Sodium

310 mg

View All

FAQs

Is a healthy paneer kathi roll good for weight loss?

Healthy paneer kathi roll provides protein, fibre, and whole grains that support balanced nutrition and healthy weight-management goals.

What makes a healthy paneer kathi roll different from a regular kathi roll?

Healthy paneer kathi roll uses whole-wheat rotis, grilled paneer, fresh vegetables, and lighter chutneys instead of refined flour and heavy sauces.

Can a healthy paneer kathi roll be prepared for meal prep?

Healthy paneer kathi roll can be prepared in advance by storing the filling separately and assembling the rolls before serving.

 
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