Make This Healthy Paneer Kathi Roll Recipe for a Protein-Packed, Flavourful Meal Perfect for A Weight Loss Meal at Home

A wholesome wrap filled with fresh vegetables and protein-rich paneer can easily become a balanced lunch or dinner without compromising on flavour. Healthy paneer kathi roll recipe gives the popular street-style favourite a healthier makeover by using whole-wheat wraps, lightly cooked paneer, colourful vegetables, and fresh chutneys. The result is a delicious meal that fits perfectly into healthy eating, meal prep, and weight-management plans.
This healthy paneer kathi roll recipe combines soft whole-wheat rotis with seasoned paneer, onions, capsicum, lettuce, carrots, and mint chutney to create a balanced meal rich in protein and fibre. As a paneer roll, high-protein Indian meal, and healthy lunch recipe, it provides sustained energy while remaining lighter than restaurant versions. The recipe also works well as a weight loss dinner or paneer wrap recipe, offering wholesome ingredients that keep meals nutritious and flavourful.
Protein-rich snacks help maintain muscle mass, improve recovery">maintain muscle mass, improve recovery after exercise, and keep hunger under control between meals. Paneer supplies complete protein, calcium, and phosphorus">protein, calcium, and phosphorus that support bone strength and muscle maintenance. Whole-wheat rotis provide complex carbohydrates">complex carbohydrates that release energy gradually, while onions, capsicum, carrots, and lettuce contribute dietary fibre, vitamin C, vitamin A, and antioxidants">dietary fibre, vitamin C, vitamin A, and antioxidants that promote digestion and immunity. Fresh mint and coriander chutney replaces calorie-dense sauces while adding natural freshness and beneficial plant compounds.
The kathi roll originated in Kolkata as a convenient street food wrapped inside flaky parathas. This healthier version keeps the familiar spices and satisfying flavours while replacing refined flour wraps with whole-wheat rotis and reducing excess oil. Paneer is lightly grilled or air-fried instead of being cooked in heavy fat, and fresh vegetables increase fibre, texture, and nutrition. Served with homemade mint chutney and seasonal salad, this healthier roll becomes a refreshing meal that works especially well during summer while supporting balanced nutrition and weight-loss goals.
Healthy Paneer Kathi Roll vs Regular Kathi Roll: What's the Difference?{{/usCountry}}
The kathi roll originated in Kolkata as a convenient street food wrapped inside flaky parathas. This healthier version keeps the familiar spices and satisfying flavours while replacing refined flour wraps with whole-wheat rotis and reducing excess oil. Paneer is lightly grilled or air-fried instead of being cooked in heavy fat, and fresh vegetables increase fibre, texture, and nutrition. Served with homemade mint chutney and seasonal salad, this healthier roll becomes a refreshing meal that works especially well during summer while supporting balanced nutrition and weight-loss goals.
Healthy Paneer Kathi Roll vs Regular Kathi Roll: What's the Difference?{{/usCountry}}
Feature
Healthy Paneer Kathi Roll
Regular Kathi Roll
Wrap
Whole-wheat or multigrain roti
Maida paratha
Protein Source
Grilled paneer
Paneer cooked with more oil
Cooking Method
Lightly grilled or air-fried
Pan-fried with more oil
Vegetables
Generous amount
Limited quantity
Sauces
Mint chutney or hung curd
Mayonnaise and creamy sauces
Calories
Lower
Higher
Fibre
Higher
Lower
Fat Content
Lower
Higher
Weight-Loss Friendly
Yes
Less suitable
Best Served With
Salad and mint chutney
Chips or soft drinks
Quick Roll Overview
Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking Time: 15 minutes
Total Time: 30 minutes
Servings: 4 rolls
Difficulty: Easy
Cuisine: Indian
Main Ingredient: Paneer
Best Served With: Mint chutney and fresh salad
Healthy Paneer Kathi Roll Recipe
Whole-wheat wraps, grilled paneer, crunchy vegetables, and fresh mint chutney create a protein-rich meal ideal for healthy eating every day.
Ingredients
For the Filling
- 250g low-fat paneer, cubed
- 1 onion, sliced
- 1 capsicum, sliced
- 1 carrot, grated
- 1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste
- 1 teaspoon cumin powder
- ½ teaspoon turmeric
- ½ teaspoon garam masala
- Salt to taste
- 1 teaspoon olive oil
For the Wrap
- 4 whole-wheat rotis
- Mint-coriander chutney
- Lettuce leaves
- Lemon wedges
Instructions
- Heat olive oil and sauté the ginger-garlic paste.
- Add onions and capsicum, then cook for two to three minutes.
- Add paneer, spices, and salt, then cook until lightly golden.
- Warm the whole-wheat rotis on a hot pan.
- Spread mint chutney evenly over each roti.
- Arrange lettuce, grated carrot, and the paneer filling on the roti.
- Roll tightly and secure with butter paper if required.
- Serve immediately with lemon wedges and extra chutney.
Smart Ways to Make Your Kathi Roll Even Healthier
- Use whole-wheat or multigrain rotis instead of refined flour wraps.
- Choose a low-fat paneer to reduce saturated fat.
- Grill or air-fry the paneer instead of frying it in excess oil.
- Add colourful vegetables to increase fibre and vitamin intake.
- Replace mayonnaise with homemade mint and coriander chutney.
- Include lettuce or cabbage for extra crunch and nutrients.
- Limit the amount of salt by using fresh herbs and spices.
- Add sprouts for additional protein and dietary fibre.
- Serve the roll with fresh salad instead of fried sides.
- Prepare the rolls fresh to preserve the vegetables' texture and nutrients.
Nutritional Value Per Roll
Healthy Paneer Kathi Roll provides quality protein, complex carbohydrates, fibre, and essential minerals">protein, complex carbohydrates, fibre, and essential minerals in a balanced meal. The wholesome ingredients make this recipe suitable for weight management, healthy lunches, and post-workout meals.
Nutrient
Approximate Amount
Calories
295 kcal
Protein
19 g
Carbohydrates
24 g
Fat
13 g
Fibre
5 g
Calcium
320 mg
Iron
2.4 mg
Potassium
340 mg
Vitamin C
32 mg
Sodium
310 mg
FAQs
Is a healthy paneer kathi roll good for weight loss?
Healthy paneer kathi roll provides protein, fibre, and whole grains that support balanced nutrition and healthy weight-management goals.
What makes a healthy paneer kathi roll different from a regular kathi roll?
Healthy paneer kathi roll uses whole-wheat rotis, grilled paneer, fresh vegetables, and lighter chutneys instead of refined flour and heavy sauces.
Can a healthy paneer kathi roll be prepared for meal prep?
Healthy paneer kathi roll can be prepared in advance by storing the filling separately and assembling the rolls before serving.
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