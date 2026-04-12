Masor Tenga Recipe: Assamese Sour Fish Curry with Lemon for a Bohag Bihu Feast

A fish curry with a sharp lemon flavour and soft pieces of fish is one of the dishes many Assamese families look forward to during Bihu. Masor tenga is an Assamese sour fish curry made with fish, lemon, tomato, or elephant apple. The curry tastes tangy, fresh, and slightly spicy, making it perfect for festive meals during hot weather.

Masor Tenga Recipe(Freepik)

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Masor tenga has been cooked in Assam for many years and is closely connected with Assamese home cooking. Rivers and ponds in Assam provide fresh fish, so fish dishes became an important part of everyday meals. Sour ingredients like lemon, tomatoes, outenga, or thekera were added to make the curry lighter and fresher.

Fish used in masor tenga usually include rohu, catla, or river fish. Fish provides protein and omega-3 fats, while lemon and tomato add vitamin C. Mustard oil, green chilli, and coriander give extra flavour without making the curry too heavy. The result is a tangy fish curry that feels fresh and easy to enjoy during summer.

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{{^usCountry}} During Bohag Bihu, masor tenga is often served with rice as part of a larger festive meal. Bohag Bihu celebrates the Assamese New Year and the harvest season. Seasonal ingredients, simple spices, and fresh fish are often chosen for Bihu dishes, which is why Assamese fish curry remains a favourite during the festival. Assamese Masor Tenga with Lemon and Tomato For Bohag Bihu {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During Bohag Bihu, masor tenga is often served with rice as part of a larger festive meal. Bohag Bihu celebrates the Assamese New Year and the harvest season. Seasonal ingredients, simple spices, and fresh fish are often chosen for Bihu dishes, which is why Assamese fish curry remains a favourite during the festival. Assamese Masor Tenga with Lemon and Tomato For Bohag Bihu {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Masor tenga tastes tangy, light, and mildly spicy with soft fish pieces and a thin curry. Lemon and tomato give a fresh sour flavour, while mustard oil adds a sharp Assamese taste. Served with steamed rice, this fish curry feels especially refreshing and easy to enjoy during summer. Ingredients 500 g rohu or catla fish pieces

2 tbsp mustard oil

1 tomato, chopped

1 lemon

2 green chillies, slit

½ tsp turmeric powder

½ tsp red chilli powder

½ tsp mustard seeds

2 cups water

Salt to taste

1 tbsp coriander leaves, chopped Step-by-Step Instructions Rub the fish pieces with a little turmeric and salt. Heat mustard oil in a pan and lightly fry the fish for 2 minutes on each side. Remove and keep aside. In the same pan, add mustard seeds and chopped tomato. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes until the tomato becomes soft. Add turmeric, red chilli powder, salt, green chillies, and water. Let the curry boil for 5 minutes. Add the fried fish pieces and cook for another 5 minutes. Squeeze fresh lemon juice into the curry and mix gently. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with steamed rice. Fresh Fish, Lemon and Tomato: What Makes Masor Tenga Nutritious? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Masor tenga tastes tangy, light, and mildly spicy with soft fish pieces and a thin curry. Lemon and tomato give a fresh sour flavour, while mustard oil adds a sharp Assamese taste. Served with steamed rice, this fish curry feels especially refreshing and easy to enjoy during summer. Ingredients 500 g rohu or catla fish pieces

2 tbsp mustard oil

1 tomato, chopped

1 lemon

2 green chillies, slit

½ tsp turmeric powder

½ tsp red chilli powder

½ tsp mustard seeds

2 cups water

Salt to taste

1 tbsp coriander leaves, chopped Step-by-Step Instructions Rub the fish pieces with a little turmeric and salt. Heat mustard oil in a pan and lightly fry the fish for 2 minutes on each side. Remove and keep aside. In the same pan, add mustard seeds and chopped tomato. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes until the tomato becomes soft. Add turmeric, red chilli powder, salt, green chillies, and water. Let the curry boil for 5 minutes. Add the fried fish pieces and cook for another 5 minutes. Squeeze fresh lemon juice into the curry and mix gently. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with steamed rice. Fresh Fish, Lemon and Tomato: What Makes Masor Tenga Nutritious? {{/usCountry}}

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Masor tenga stays light because it uses fish, lemon, tomato, and very little oil. According to USDA, fish gives protein and healthy fats, while lemon and tomato add vitamin C. The curry is thin and simple, making it a lighter choice for a Bihu meal during hot weather.

Nutrient Approximate Amount Per Serving Main Source Calories 180–220 kcal Fish, mustard oil Protein 18–22 g Rohu or catla fish Healthy Fat 7–9 g Fish, mustard oil Vitamin C 12–15 mg Lemon, tomato Iron 1–2 mg Fish Omega-3 Fatty Acids Moderate amount Fish View All

FAQs

Which fish is best for masor tenga?

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Rohu, catla, pabda, or any fresh river fish works well for masor tenga.

Can masor tenga be made without tomato?

Yes, lemon, elephant apple, thekera, or outenga can be used to give the curry its sour taste.

Is masor tenga spicy?

Masor tenga is usually mildly spicy and more tangy than hot.

Why is masor tenga popular during Bohag Bihu?

Masor tenga is popular during Bohag Bihu because it feels light, fresh, and suitable for hot weather.

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