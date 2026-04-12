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Masor Tenga Recipe: Assamese Sour Fish Curry with Lemon for a Bohag Bihu Feast

Masor tenga is an Assamese sour fish curry made with lemon and served during Bihu with rice and vegetables.

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 11:07 am IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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A fish curry with a sharp lemon flavour and soft pieces of fish is one of the dishes many Assamese families look forward to during Bihu. Masor tenga is an Assamese sour fish curry made with fish, lemon, tomato, or elephant apple. The curry tastes tangy, fresh, and slightly spicy, making it perfect for festive meals during hot weather.

Masor Tenga Recipe(Freepik)

Masor tenga has been cooked in Assam for many years and is closely connected with Assamese home cooking. Rivers and ponds in Assam provide fresh fish, so fish dishes became an important part of everyday meals. Sour ingredients like lemon, tomatoes, outenga, or thekera were added to make the curry lighter and fresher.

Fish used in masor tenga usually include rohu, catla, or river fish. Fish provides protein and omega-3 fats, while lemon and tomato add vitamin C. Mustard oil, green chilli, and coriander give extra flavour without making the curry too heavy. The result is a tangy fish curry that feels fresh and easy to enjoy during summer.

Masor tenga stays light because it uses fish, lemon, tomato, and very little oil. According to USDA, fish gives protein and healthy fats, while lemon and tomato add vitamin C. The curry is thin and simple, making it a lighter choice for a Bihu meal during hot weather.

Nutrient

Approximate Amount Per Serving

Main Source

Calories

180–220 kcal

Fish, mustard oil

Protein

18–22 g

Rohu or catla fish

Healthy Fat

7–9 g

Fish, mustard oil

Vitamin C

12–15 mg

Lemon, tomato

Iron

1–2 mg

Fish

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Moderate amount

Fish

FAQs

Which fish is best for masor tenga?

Rohu, catla, pabda, or any fresh river fish works well for masor tenga.

Can masor tenga be made without tomato?

Yes, lemon, elephant apple, thekera, or outenga can be used to give the curry its sour taste.

Is masor tenga spicy?

Masor tenga is usually mildly spicy and more tangy than hot.

Why is masor tenga popular during Bohag Bihu?

Masor tenga is popular during Bohag Bihu because it feels light, fresh, and suitable for hot weather.

 
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