Methi Mathri for festive binging: Recipe inside

Mathri is one of the most loved snacks. Believed to have originated in Rajasthan, Mathri is a popular tea time snack in the north-west region of India. These flaky biscuits are usually prepared from flour, water and optional carrom seeds. What makes it a popular snack is that it can stay edible for a long time, and is great to be carried through travels. Usually, a large amount of mathri is prepared and then stored in glass jars. Festive time is on now, and mathri makes for a perfect evening snack with tea or coffee during the festivities with family and friends.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Festive special recipes: Drool your way into celebrations with 3 delicacies

Chef Kunal Kapur shared a short and simple recipe of preparing methi mathri at home that can stay edible for days, and do not take up much time to be made. Here's the recipe:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ingredients:

Maida – 500gm

Salt – ½ tsp

Coriander seeds (pounded) – 2tbsp

Ajwain – 1tsp

Baking powder – ¼ tsp

Baking soda – ¼ tsp

Kasoori methi – 3tbsp

Ghee – 150gms

Water – as required

Oil – for frying

Method:

Make a mixture of flour, salt, coriander seeds, ajwain, baking powder, baking soda, methi and ghee. Crumble everything together and add water to kneed a soft dough. Then, keep aside for 10 minutes and then cut them into small dough balls. Take each dough ball in hand and slightly flatten them. Separately, in a pan heat oil and slide the mathri. Cook till they come to the top, and they fry them till they turn golden brown. Remove them and let them cool down completely. Serve hot or store them glass jar for future snacking.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Health benefits:

Methi, used in making methi mathris, come with multiple health benefits. They help in boosting weight loss, and reducing inflammation of the body. It also helps in reducing the risk of diabetes and heart-related ailments. Methi also helps in boosting sperm count of the body. Alleviating pain is another benefit of consuming methi.