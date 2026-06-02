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Moong Dal Chilla Stuffed With Paneer Makes A Healthy Vegetarian Breakfast Packed With Essential Nutrients

Moong Dal Chilla Stuffed with Paneer combines lentils and fresh paneer to create a protein-rich Indian breakfast with balanced nutrition and flavour.

Updated on: Jun 02, 2026 01:21 pm IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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Golden moong dal chilla wrapped around a soft paneer filling creates a breakfast that is both nutritious and enjoyable. Moong dal chilla stuffed with paneer is a popular Indian breakfast recipe made by blending soaked moong dal into a batter and cooking it into thin savoury pancakes. The addition of paneer makes the dish richer in protein while adding a soft texture that complements the crisp edges of the chilla. Found in many North Indian households, this healthy vegetarian meal is often enjoyed as breakfast, a light lunch, or a post-workout meal.

Moong Dal Chilla Stuffed With Paneer(Freepik)

Moong dal provides protein, fibre, iron, potassium, and B vitamins">protein, fibre, iron, potassium, and B vitamins, making it a valuable ingredient for balanced eating. Paneer contributes additional protein, calcium, and essential nutrients">protein, calcium, and essential nutrients that support bone health and muscle maintenance. The combination of lentils and paneer creates a protein-rich">protein-rich breakfast that can help maintain steady energy levels throughout the morning. Fresh vegetables and herbs added to the filling further enhance the nutritional value while contributing colour and flavour.

Feature

Moong Dal Chilla

Mixed Dal Chilla

Main Ingredient

Moong dal only

Combination of multiple dals

Texture

Light and soft

Dense and hearty

Taste

Mild and slightly nutty

Richer lentil flavour

Protein Content

High

Very high

Digestibility

Easier to digest

Slightly heavier

Preparation Time

Faster

Longer

Colour

Golden yellow

Deep yellow to brown

Best Filling

Paneer and vegetables

Paneer and mixed vegetables

Breakfast Suitability

Excellent

Excellent

Main Highlight

Light high-protein meal

Multi-lentil nutrition

Quick Recipe Snapshot

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 20 minutes

Servings: 4

Calories: Approx. 220 per serving

Cuisine: Indian

Difficulty Level: Easy

Best Meal: Breakfast

Main Highlight: Protein-rich paneer-stuffed chilla

Protein-Packed Moong Dal Chilla with Paneer Filling

Protein-rich moong dal and soft paneer combine beautifully in this wholesome Indian breakfast packed with flavour and nutrition.

Ingredients

For Chilla Batter

  • 1 cup soaked moong dal
  • 1 green chilli
  • ½ teaspoon cumin seeds
  • Salt to taste
  • Water as needed

For Paneer Filling

  • 150 g paneer, crumbled
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons coriander leaves
  • ½ teaspoon chaat masala
  • Salt to taste

For Cooking

  • 1 teaspoon oil or ghee

Method

  1. Blend soaked moong dal with spices into a smooth batter.
  2. Mix paneer, onion, coriander, and seasonings.
  3. Spread batter on a hot pan and cook until golden.
  4. Place paneer filling in the centre.
  5. Fold the chilla and cook briefly before serving.

Smart Ways to Make Moong Dal Chilla Even More Nutritious

  1. Sprout the moong dal before blending to increase protein availability and fibre content.
  2. Add finely chopped spinach to the paneer stuffing for extra iron and folate.
  3. Mix grated carrots into the filling for additional vitamins and colour.
  4. Include chopped capsicum to increase Vitamin C content.
  5. Add a squeeze of fresh lemon juice before serving to support iron absorption.
  6. Mix ginger, cumin, and hing into the batter for improved digestion.
  7. Let the batter rest for 3–4 hours before cooking for a softer texture.
  8. Use minimal ghee or cold-pressed mustard oil while cooking.
  9. Serve with fresh mint-coriander chutney instead of packaged sauces.
  10. Pair with curd or buttermilk for additional protein and probiotics.

Nutritional Value of Moong Dal Chilla Stuffed with Paneer

Moong dal cheela">Moong dal cheela is a highly nutritious, protein-packed savory pancake made from yellow or green split gram. It is a popular breakfast choice that provides sustained energy, aids in weight management, and supports digestive health while remaining naturally gluten-free.

Nutrient

Approx. Amount Per Serving

Calories

220 kcal

Carbohydrates

18 g

Protein

16 g

Fat

8 g

Fibre

5 g

Calcium

180 mg

Iron

2.8 mg

Potassium

320 mg

FAQs

Is Moong Dal Chilla Stuffed with Paneer a good high-protein breakfast?

Moong Dal Chilla Stuffed with Paneer provides protein from both lentils and paneer, making it a protein-rich breakfast option.

Can Moong Dal Chilla Stuffed with Paneer be prepared without paneer?

Moong Dal Chilla can be served plain or filled with vegetables, though paneer adds protein.

Is Moong Dal Chilla Stuffed with Paneer suitable for lunch boxes?

Moong Dal Chilla Stuffed with Paneer travels well and remains a convenient option for school or office lunch boxes.

 
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