Moong Dal Chilla Stuffed With Paneer Makes A Healthy Vegetarian Breakfast Packed With Essential Nutrients

Golden moong dal chilla wrapped around a soft paneer filling creates a breakfast that is both nutritious and enjoyable. Moong dal chilla stuffed with paneer is a popular Indian breakfast recipe made by blending soaked moong dal into a batter and cooking it into thin savoury pancakes. The addition of paneer makes the dish richer in protein while adding a soft texture that complements the crisp edges of the chilla. Found in many North Indian households, this healthy vegetarian meal is often enjoyed as breakfast, a light lunch, or a post-workout meal.

Moong Dal Chilla Stuffed With Paneer(Freepik)

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Moong dal provides protein, fibre, iron, potassium, and B vitamins">protein, fibre, iron, potassium, and B vitamins, making it a valuable ingredient for balanced eating. Paneer contributes additional protein, calcium, and essential nutrients">protein, calcium, and essential nutrients that support bone health and muscle maintenance. The combination of lentils and paneer creates a protein-rich">protein-rich breakfast that can help maintain steady energy levels throughout the morning. Fresh vegetables and herbs added to the filling further enhance the nutritional value while contributing colour and flavour.

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{{^usCountry}} The batter is prepared from soaked moong dal blended with spices and herbs. It is spread on a hot pan and cooked until lightly golden. A filling made from crumbled paneer, onions, coriander, and spices is then placed inside before folding the chilla. The result is a vibrant yellow lentil pancake with a crisp exterior, soft centre, and flavourful paneer filling. Its balanced texture and savoury taste make it suitable for both adults and children. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The batter is prepared from soaked moong dal blended with spices and herbs. It is spread on a hot pan and cooked until lightly golden. A filling made from crumbled paneer, onions, coriander, and spices is then placed inside before folding the chilla. The result is a vibrant yellow lentil pancake with a crisp exterior, soft centre, and flavourful paneer filling. Its balanced texture and savoury taste make it suitable for both adults and children. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Moong Dal Chilla uses only moong dal, resulting in a lighter texture and milder flavour. Mixed Dal Chilla combines several lentils such as moong, chana, urad, and masoor dal, creating a denser texture and a more complex taste. Moong dal chilla cooks faster and develops a softer bite, while mixed dal chilla offers greater variety in flavour and nutrients. Both are nutritious options, but moong dal chilla is often preferred for its lighter texture and easy digestibility. Moong Dal Chilla vs Mixed Dal Chilla: Which Protein-Packed Breakfast Is Better? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Moong Dal Chilla uses only moong dal, resulting in a lighter texture and milder flavour. Mixed Dal Chilla combines several lentils such as moong, chana, urad, and masoor dal, creating a denser texture and a more complex taste. Moong dal chilla cooks faster and develops a softer bite, while mixed dal chilla offers greater variety in flavour and nutrients. Both are nutritious options, but moong dal chilla is often preferred for its lighter texture and easy digestibility. Moong Dal Chilla vs Mixed Dal Chilla: Which Protein-Packed Breakfast Is Better? {{/usCountry}}

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Feature Moong Dal Chilla Mixed Dal Chilla Main Ingredient Moong dal only Combination of multiple dals Texture Light and soft Dense and hearty Taste Mild and slightly nutty Richer lentil flavour Protein Content High Very high Digestibility Easier to digest Slightly heavier Preparation Time Faster Longer Colour Golden yellow Deep yellow to brown Best Filling Paneer and vegetables Paneer and mixed vegetables Breakfast Suitability Excellent Excellent Main Highlight Light high-protein meal Multi-lentil nutrition View All

Quick Recipe Snapshot

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 20 minutes

Servings: 4

Calories: Approx. 220 per serving

Cuisine: Indian

Difficulty Level: Easy

Best Meal: Breakfast

Main Highlight: Protein-rich paneer-stuffed chilla

Protein-Packed Moong Dal Chilla with Paneer Filling

Protein-rich moong dal and soft paneer combine beautifully in this wholesome Indian breakfast packed with flavour and nutrition.

Ingredients

For Chilla Batter

1 cup soaked moong dal

1 green chilli

½ teaspoon cumin seeds

Salt to taste

Water as needed

For Paneer Filling

150 g paneer, crumbled

1 onion, finely chopped

2 tablespoons coriander leaves

½ teaspoon chaat masala

Salt to taste

For Cooking

1 teaspoon oil or ghee

Method

Blend soaked moong dal with spices into a smooth batter. Mix paneer, onion, coriander, and seasonings. Spread batter on a hot pan and cook until golden. Place paneer filling in the centre. Fold the chilla and cook briefly before serving.

Smart Ways to Make Moong Dal Chilla Even More Nutritious

Sprout the moong dal before blending to increase protein availability and fibre content. Add finely chopped spinach to the paneer stuffing for extra iron and folate. Mix grated carrots into the filling for additional vitamins and colour. Include chopped capsicum to increase Vitamin C content. Add a squeeze of fresh lemon juice before serving to support iron absorption. Mix ginger, cumin, and hing into the batter for improved digestion. Let the batter rest for 3–4 hours before cooking for a softer texture. Use minimal ghee or cold-pressed mustard oil while cooking. Serve with fresh mint-coriander chutney instead of packaged sauces. Pair with curd or buttermilk for additional protein and probiotics.

Nutritional Value of Moong Dal Chilla Stuffed with Paneer

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Moong dal cheela">Moong dal cheela is a highly nutritious, protein-packed savory pancake made from yellow or green split gram. It is a popular breakfast choice that provides sustained energy, aids in weight management, and supports digestive health while remaining naturally gluten-free.

Nutrient Approx. Amount Per Serving Calories 220 kcal Carbohydrates 18 g Protein 16 g Fat 8 g Fibre 5 g Calcium 180 mg Iron 2.8 mg Potassium 320 mg View All

FAQs

Is Moong Dal Chilla Stuffed with Paneer a good high-protein breakfast?

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Moong Dal Chilla Stuffed with Paneer provides protein from both lentils and paneer, making it a protein-rich breakfast option.

Can Moong Dal Chilla Stuffed with Paneer be prepared without paneer?

Moong Dal Chilla can be served plain or filled with vegetables, though paneer adds protein.

Is Moong Dal Chilla Stuffed with Paneer suitable for lunch boxes?

Moong Dal Chilla Stuffed with Paneer travels well and remains a convenient option for school or office lunch boxes.

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