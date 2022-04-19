Moong Dal Pakora Chaat for every summer evening cravings. Recipe inside

Evening snacks are tricky because we don’t want to fill up on it, but we also feel hungry. It is that time when we step out to relish on the plethora of street foods available nearby – from chaats to panipuri to samosa and pakora. But, most of the times they are unhealthy for the body, causing several illnesses. What if we told you that we can merge healthy and tasty together into a chaat recipe for every summer evening? Chef Kunal Kapur did exactly that and wrapped it into a super easy and fun recipe of Moong Dal Pakora Chaat recipe that can be made at home. Take a look:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Palak Patta Chaat for summer evenings: Recipe inside

Ingredients:

For Pakori

Moong dal (soaked) – 1 cup

Chilly powder – 1 tsp

Cumin – 1 tsp

Turmeric – ½ tsp

Ginger Chopped – 1 tsp

Green chilly chopped – 1 tsp

Salt – to taste

For Sweet Curd

Curd – 1cup

Sugar – 3 tbsp

Salt – to taste

Black salt – ¼ tsp

Tamarind Chutney

Tamarind pulp – 1 cup

Sugar – 4 tbsp

Chilly powder – 1 tsp

Roasted cumin powder – 1 tbsp

Salt – to taste

Black salt – 1 tsp

Salt – to taste

Water – 1½ cup

Garnishes

Mint Chutney – ¼ cup

Pomegranate – ½ cup

Chaat masala – a generous pinch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Coriander sprigs

Method:

To make the tamarind chutney, boil and shimmer all the ingredients together till the chutney thickens. For making the sweet curd, mix all the ingredients together and keep it aside. To make the pakori mix, take soaked moong dal, cumin, ginger, garlic, salt chilli powder and turmeric together and grind into a fine puree. Take no or very less water while making the puree. In heated oil, scoop out small portions of the mixture and fry. Place the pakoras on a plate and drizzle sweet curd on top, pour tamarind chutney, add a spoon of mint chutney. Sprinkle chaat masala, garnish with pomegranate and coriander leaves and serve immediately.

(Recipe: Kunal Kapur, Chef)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON