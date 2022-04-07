Navratri 2022: Quick and delicious Makhana recipes to enjoy while fasting

Chaitra Navratri 2022: The versatile and super-healthy makhanas or lotus seeds can be used to rustle up a variety of delicacies, especially during Navratri fasting when the food choices are limited. From crunchy and filling tea-time snack to rich and delicious Indian desserts, there are a lot of savoury and sweet dishes that can be prepared with makhana. (Also read: Chaitra Navratri 2022: Enjoy the evenings with Kuttu Tarts. Recipe inside)

Rich in antioxidants, proteins, carbs, makhana is also a low glycaemic index foods which makes it a good choice even for people with diabetes. They also keep you full and help you curb those hunger pangs as you fast from morning to evening.

Include makhanas to your satvik diet before Chaitra Navratri ends. The nine-day festival is being observed from April 2 to April 11 this year. During Navratri, most of the people, especially those who are fasting avoid salt, wheat, rice, onion, garlic and non-vegetarian food.

Here are some recipes for you:

1. Makhana Aloo Tikki Recipe

Recipe by Executive Chef Amit Kocharekar, The Resort Mumbai

Makhana Aloo Tikki (The Resort)

Ingredients:

4 potatoes (Aloo), boiled, mashed

1 cup phool makhana (Lotus Seeds), roasted, ground

2 green chillies, finely chopped

1 teaspoon fennel seeds (Saunf), crushed

2 tablespoons roasted peanuts (moongphali), crushed

1 coriander (dhania) leaves, small bunch, finely chopped

1 teaspoon chaat masala

1/2 teaspoon garam masala powder

1/4 teaspoon red chilli powder

Sendha namak to taste

Oil

Method:

- Roast the makhana in a pan with little bit of ghee until crunchy and coarsely powder it.

- Mash the potatoes and add all the remaining ingredients in a bowl. Check the salt and spices and adjust to suit your taste.

- Shape the aloo makhana mixture into small cutlets and pan fry them in very little oil until golden brown on both sides.

- Serve your Makhana Aloo Tikki (spiced lotus seed patties) with dhania pudina (no onion no garlic chutney) to relish your teatime snack.

2. Makhana Ke Kabab

Recipe by Executive Chef Amit Kocharekar, The Resort Mumbai

Makhana Ke Kabab

Ingredients:

1 cup phool makhana

3 boiled potatoes

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds powder

1/2 teaspoon red chilli powder

2 tablespoon Buckwheat flour (Kuttu ka atta)/water Chestnut flour (Shinghare ka atta)

Toothpick

Sesame seeds for coating

Oil

Sendha namak

Method:

- Soak the makhana in water for at least 2 hours then drain the extra water.

- Mash the makhana and mix three boiled and mashed potatoes in it.

- Add roasted cumin seeds powder, chilli powder and sendha namak as per taste.

- Then add buckwheat or chestnut flour for binding and mix well.

- Check the consistency and accordingly you can add more flour

- Grease your hands with a little oil. Take a portion from the mixture and roll into small cylindrical shape.

- Insert a toothpick in each roll and coat them with sesame seeds all around.

- Refrigerate the roll for 10 minutes

- Heat oil in a pan and shallow fry the kebab rolls till all sides turn brown and crispy on medium flame.

3. Makhana Kheer

Recipe by Annantika Vig, Home Baker

Makhana Kheer (Pinterest)

Ingredients

Popped lotus seeds

1/2 cup cashew nuts

2 tsp ghee rock salt

1/2 tsp cardamom

3 cups milk

Sugar (as per taste)

Dry fruits (chopped)

How to Make Makhana Kheer

- Roast the seeds and some cashew nuts in a pan with a little ghee and season with rock salt.

- As soon as it cools, take 3/4th of the mixture and grind it in a blender with some cardamom.

- In a separate deep pan, bring to boil 2-3 cups of milk.

- Add sugar, followed by the ground makhana mixture, and stir well.

- Add the remaining roasted makhana and cashew.

- Continue stirring until it thickens.

- The kheer can be served either hot or cold, garnished with chopped dry fruits.

