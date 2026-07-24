Need a protein-rich breakfast option? Nutritionist shares high-protein, gut-healthy rajgira porridge recipe

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. When you eat a protein- and fibre-rich meal as your first in the day, you feel more energised and full for a longer time; however, a carb-rich meal makes you more lethargic, and you become hungry much sooner.
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High-protein rajgira porridge
The internet is full of protein-rich meal options. Some of them are lengthy recipes with ingredients that you won't find easily at home. Therefore, we thought of bringing you a recipe that uses ingredients you will easily find in an Indian household: nutritionist Kiran Kukreja's high-protein rajgira porridge recipe.
On July 23, the nutritionist shared that the recipe for rajgira (Amaranth) porridge is made with fewer than 10 ingredients. She mentioned that this is a high-protein porridge, and an Indian superfood packed with nutrients like high-quality protein, calcium, and iron.
She added, “Honestly, incorporating this has significantly improved my gut health; there’s no bloating, no digestive issues, and no constipation. Our grandparents led very active lifestyles, so they could easily digest parathas; however, our generation tends to be more sedentary, making heavy, gluten-rich breakfasts harder to digest, which is why gut health issues have become so common these days. Plus, it keeps you feeling full for a long time.”{{/usCountry}}
She added, “Honestly, incorporating this has significantly improved my gut health; there’s no bloating, no digestive issues, and no constipation. Our grandparents led very active lifestyles, so they could easily digest parathas; however, our generation tends to be more sedentary, making heavy, gluten-rich breakfasts harder to digest, which is why gut health issues have become so common these days. Plus, it keeps you feeling full for a long time.”{{/usCountry}}
Here's how to make this porridge at home:
Ingredients
1 cup rajgira
3 cups of water
Coconut milk
1 date
1 tsp elaichi powder
1 tbsp plant-based protein
Method
Step 1: In a pan, add one cup of rajgira and three cups of water, and boil for 15 to 20 minutes, until the water is reduced and the mixture turns soft.
Step 2: Now, in a blender, add half a cup of coconut milk, one date, elaichi (cardamom) powder, and plant-based protein (any protein powder). Blend everything till you get a smooth paste.
Step 3: Mix this paste into the cooked rajgira, and let it cook for a few more minutes until you get a creamy porridge.
Step 4: Top the porridge with granola, bananas, berries or any healthy topping of your choice, and it’s ready to serve.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Kiran Kukreja is a certified nutritionist, dietitian, and health coach for weight loss, diet planning and a better overall well-being. She specialises in managing diseases like diabetes, thyroid, PCOS, gut issues, and high blood pressure.
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