Nutritionist shares creamy and chatpata dahi shimla mirch chicken recipe loaded with 32g protein per serving

Eating healthy does not necessarily need to be boring. Nutritionist and digital content creator Aathira Sethumadhavan proves just that with her dahi shimla mirch chicken recipe that she shared on Instagram on April 3.

Aathira Sethumadhavan's dahi shimla mirch chicken has high protein and fewer carbs. (Pinterest)

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“Creamy, chatpata, and high in protein — without any cream. This dahi shimla mirch chicken is one of those simple sabzis that tastes like something way more indulgent than it actually is. Juicy chicken tossed with capsicum, onions, thick curd, chaat masala and crushed peanuts. High protein, big flavour, and done in under 20 minutes,” she wrote in the caption.

The recipe serves three, and each serving has just 334 calories, along with 32 grams of protein, 12 grams of carbohydrates and 16 grams of fat. The detailed recipe is presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for dahi shimla mirch chicken 500 g boneless chicken thighs, cut into bite-sized cubes

1½ tsp ginger–garlic paste

¾ tsp turmeric powder

1½ tsp red chilli powder

1½ tsp coriander powder

Salt, to taste

150 g onion, thinly sliced (about 1½ cups)

150 g capsicum, thinly sliced (about 1½ cups)

20 g roasted peanuts, crushed (2 tbsp)

1 tsp Kashmiri chilli powder

1/3 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp garam masala

1½ tsp kasuri methi, crushed

Salt, to taste

½ tbsp mustard oil

240 g thick high-protein curd / Greek yoghurt (1 cup + 2 tbsp)

½ tsp honey (optional)

½ tsp chaat masala

2 tbsp chopped coriander leaves

1–2 green chillies, finely chopped

1 tbsp extra crushed peanuts Method of preparation In a bowl, mix chicken thighs, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric, chilli powder, coriander powder, and salt. Let it marinate for about 10 minutes. In another bowl, combine onion, capsicum, crushed peanuts, chilli powder, turmeric powder, garam masala, kasuri methi, and salt. Toss well and let it rest for five minutes. Heat mustard oil in a kadhai until hot. Add the marinated chicken and cook on medium-high heat for six to eight minutes, stirring occasionally, until the chicken is browned and almost cooked through. Add the onion–capsicum mixture and cook for another four to five minutes, until the vegetables soften slightly but still retain some crunch. Switch off the heat. Mix in the whisked thick curd, honey (optional), and chaat masala. Finish with chopped green chillies, coriander leaves, and extra crushed peanuts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for dahi shimla mirch chicken 500 g boneless chicken thighs, cut into bite-sized cubes

1½ tsp ginger–garlic paste

¾ tsp turmeric powder

1½ tsp red chilli powder

1½ tsp coriander powder

Salt, to taste

150 g onion, thinly sliced (about 1½ cups)

150 g capsicum, thinly sliced (about 1½ cups)

20 g roasted peanuts, crushed (2 tbsp)

1 tsp Kashmiri chilli powder

1/3 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp garam masala

1½ tsp kasuri methi, crushed

Salt, to taste

½ tbsp mustard oil

240 g thick high-protein curd / Greek yoghurt (1 cup + 2 tbsp)

½ tsp honey (optional)

½ tsp chaat masala

2 tbsp chopped coriander leaves

1–2 green chillies, finely chopped

1 tbsp extra crushed peanuts Method of preparation In a bowl, mix chicken thighs, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric, chilli powder, coriander powder, and salt. Let it marinate for about 10 minutes. In another bowl, combine onion, capsicum, crushed peanuts, chilli powder, turmeric powder, garam masala, kasuri methi, and salt. Toss well and let it rest for five minutes. Heat mustard oil in a kadhai until hot. Add the marinated chicken and cook on medium-high heat for six to eight minutes, stirring occasionally, until the chicken is browned and almost cooked through. Add the onion–capsicum mixture and cook for another four to five minutes, until the vegetables soften slightly but still retain some crunch. Switch off the heat. Mix in the whisked thick curd, honey (optional), and chaat masala. Finish with chopped green chillies, coriander leaves, and extra crushed peanuts. {{/usCountry}}

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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