Nutritionist shares creamy and chatpata dahi shimla mirch chicken recipe loaded with 32g protein per serving
The dahi shimla mirch chicken recipe is the perfect protein loaded recipe to indulge in when craving something special without taking a cheat day.
Eating healthy does not necessarily need to be boring. Nutritionist and digital content creator Aathira Sethumadhavan proves just that with her dahi shimla mirch chicken recipe that she shared on Instagram on April 3.
Also Read | Do you know how to cut kathal the right way? Chef Kunal Kapur demonstrates
“Creamy, chatpata, and high in protein — without any cream. This dahi shimla mirch chicken is one of those simple sabzis that tastes like something way more indulgent than it actually is. Juicy chicken tossed with capsicum, onions, thick curd, chaat masala and crushed peanuts. High protein, big flavour, and done in under 20 minutes,” she wrote in the caption.
The recipe serves three, and each serving has just 334 calories, along with 32 grams of protein, 12 grams of carbohydrates and 16 grams of fat. The detailed recipe is presented as follows.
Ingredients for dahi shimla mirch chicken
- 500 g boneless chicken thighs, cut into bite-sized cubes
- 1½ tsp ginger–garlic paste
- ¾ tsp turmeric powder
- 1½ tsp red chilli powder
- 1½ tsp coriander powder
- Salt, to taste
- 150 g onion, thinly sliced (about 1½ cups)
- 150 g capsicum, thinly sliced (about 1½ cups)
- 20 g roasted peanuts, crushed (2 tbsp)
- 1 tsp Kashmiri chilli powder
- 1/3 tsp turmeric powder
- 1 tsp garam masala
- 1½ tsp kasuri methi, crushed
- Salt, to taste
- ½ tbsp mustard oil
- 240 g thick high-protein curd / Greek yoghurt (1 cup + 2 tbsp)
- ½ tsp honey (optional)
- ½ tsp chaat masala
- 2 tbsp chopped coriander leaves
- 1–2 green chillies, finely chopped
- 1 tbsp extra crushed peanuts
Method of preparation
- In a bowl, mix chicken thighs, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric, chilli powder, coriander powder, and salt. Let it marinate for about 10 minutes.
- In another bowl, combine onion, capsicum, crushed peanuts, chilli powder, turmeric powder, garam masala, kasuri methi, and salt. Toss well and let it rest for five minutes.
- Heat mustard oil in a kadhai until hot.
- Add the marinated chicken and cook on medium-high heat for six to eight minutes, stirring occasionally, until the chicken is browned and almost cooked through.
- Add the onion–capsicum mixture and cook for another four to five minutes, until the vegetables soften slightly but still retain some crunch.
- Switch off the heat. Mix in the whisked thick curd, honey (optional), and chaat masala.
- Finish with chopped green chillies, coriander leaves, and extra crushed peanuts.
Ingredients for dahi shimla mirch chicken
- 500 g boneless chicken thighs, cut into bite-sized cubes
- 1½ tsp ginger–garlic paste
- ¾ tsp turmeric powder
- 1½ tsp red chilli powder
- 1½ tsp coriander powder
- Salt, to taste
- 150 g onion, thinly sliced (about 1½ cups)
- 150 g capsicum, thinly sliced (about 1½ cups)
- 20 g roasted peanuts, crushed (2 tbsp)
- 1 tsp Kashmiri chilli powder
- 1/3 tsp turmeric powder
- 1 tsp garam masala
- 1½ tsp kasuri methi, crushed
- Salt, to taste
- ½ tbsp mustard oil
- 240 g thick high-protein curd / Greek yoghurt (1 cup + 2 tbsp)
- ½ tsp honey (optional)
- ½ tsp chaat masala
- 2 tbsp chopped coriander leaves
- 1–2 green chillies, finely chopped
- 1 tbsp extra crushed peanuts
Method of preparation
- In a bowl, mix chicken thighs, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric, chilli powder, coriander powder, and salt. Let it marinate for about 10 minutes.
- In another bowl, combine onion, capsicum, crushed peanuts, chilli powder, turmeric powder, garam masala, kasuri methi, and salt. Toss well and let it rest for five minutes.
- Heat mustard oil in a kadhai until hot.
- Add the marinated chicken and cook on medium-high heat for six to eight minutes, stirring occasionally, until the chicken is browned and almost cooked through.
- Add the onion–capsicum mixture and cook for another four to five minutes, until the vegetables soften slightly but still retain some crunch.
- Switch off the heat. Mix in the whisked thick curd, honey (optional), and chaat masala.
- Finish with chopped green chillies, coriander leaves, and extra crushed peanuts.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.