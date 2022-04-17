Palak Patta Chaat for summer evenings: Recipe inside

Summer evenings bring the plethora of opportunities – from spending time with your family to going out with friends and chilling. Since the days in summer are hot and most of the people are forced to stay indoors to avoid the heat, the evenings are looked forward to by everyone, as they are comparatively cooler. Summer evenings also come with the cravings for street food and chaat. Chef Kunal Kapur shared an easy recipe of making Palak Patta Chaat at home, which is not just healthy, but also super tasty. Take a look:

Ingredients:

For Pakoda:

Spinach leaves – 12 leaves

Green chilli chopped – 1no

Besan (gram flour) – 1cup

Ginger chopped – 1tsp

Salt – to taste

Water – 1cup

Turmeric – ½ tsp

Oil – for frying

Chilli powder – 1tsp

Chaat masala – a pinch

For Sweet Curd:

Curd – 1cup

Sugar – 3 tbsp

Salt – to taste

Black salt – ¼ tsp

Tamarind chutney:

Tamarind pulp – 1 cup

Sugar – 4 tbsp

Chilli powder – 1 tsp

Roasted cumin powder – 1 tbsp

Salt – to taste

Black salt – 1 tsp

Salt – to taste

Water – 1½ cup

Grapes – 1 cup

Banana – 1 no

Melon seeds – handful

Topping:

Mint Chutney

Method:

Wash and pat dry the spinach leaves. In a separate bowl, add besan, salt, turmeric, chilli powder, green chilli, ginger and water, whisk and make a batter. Then dip the spinach leaves in the batter and deep fry them in oil. Keep the pakodas aside. Combine the ingredients for making sweet curd and keep aside. In a pan, combine all the ingredients for making tamarind chutney except grapes, banana and melon seeds – bring the mix to a quick boil. Simmer and cook the mix for around 15-18 minutes till the chutney is cooked. Keep it aside and let it cool down. Then add sliced grapes, sliced banana and melon seeds. To the chutney. Then, place the spinach leaves in a plate. Drizzle sweet curd and tamarind chutney, chaat masala and splatter mint chutney. Serve immediately.

(Recipe: Kunal Kapur, Chef)

