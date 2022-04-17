Palak Patta Chaat for summer evenings: Recipe inside
Summer evenings bring the plethora of opportunities – from spending time with your family to going out with friends and chilling. Since the days in summer are hot and most of the people are forced to stay indoors to avoid the heat, the evenings are looked forward to by everyone, as they are comparatively cooler. Summer evenings also come with the cravings for street food and chaat. Chef Kunal Kapur shared an easy recipe of making Palak Patta Chaat at home, which is not just healthy, but also super tasty. Take a look:
Ingredients:
For Pakoda:
Spinach leaves – 12 leaves
Green chilli chopped – 1no
Besan (gram flour) – 1cup
Ginger chopped – 1tsp
Salt – to taste
Water – 1cup
Turmeric – ½ tsp
Oil – for frying
Chilli powder – 1tsp
Chaat masala – a pinch
For Sweet Curd:
Curd – 1cup
Sugar – 3 tbsp
Salt – to taste
Black salt – ¼ tsp
Tamarind chutney:
Tamarind pulp – 1 cup
Sugar – 4 tbsp
Chilli powder – 1 tsp
Roasted cumin powder – 1 tbsp
Salt – to taste
Black salt – 1 tsp
Salt – to taste
Water – 1½ cup
Grapes – 1 cup
Banana – 1 no
Melon seeds – handful
Topping:
Mint Chutney
Method:
Wash and pat dry the spinach leaves. In a separate bowl, add besan, salt, turmeric, chilli powder, green chilli, ginger and water, whisk and make a batter. Then dip the spinach leaves in the batter and deep fry them in oil. Keep the pakodas aside. Combine the ingredients for making sweet curd and keep aside. In a pan, combine all the ingredients for making tamarind chutney except grapes, banana and melon seeds – bring the mix to a quick boil. Simmer and cook the mix for around 15-18 minutes till the chutney is cooked. Keep it aside and let it cool down. Then add sliced grapes, sliced banana and melon seeds. To the chutney. Then, place the spinach leaves in a plate. Drizzle sweet curd and tamarind chutney, chaat masala and splatter mint chutney. Serve immediately.
(Recipe: Kunal Kapur, Chef)