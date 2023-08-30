Annually, Rakhi or the festival of Raksha Bandhan falls on the Poornima Tithi (full moon day) of the Shukla Paksha in Shravan Maas (Sawan month) and this year, the Hindu community in India is celebrating it on August 30 and 31 since Poornima tithi began at 10:58 am on August 30 and will end at 7:05 am on August 31 while the Bhadra Poonch time will last from 5:30 pm to 6:31 pm, Bhadra Mukha will start from 6:31 pm then end at 8:11 pm and Bhadra Kaal will conclude at 9:01 pm, according to Drik Panchang. The festival marks the unbreakable bond between brothers and sisters, commemorated by tying a Rakhi string on your sibling's hands and what better way to celebrate the two-day festivities than with a cup of tea and some crunchy snacks with your siblings. Perfect tea-time snack for Raksha Bandhan evening: Try South Indian Spiced Almond Pakora with siblings on Rakhi (Photo by Chef Manish Mehrotra)

So, move over regular pakoras this Raksha Bandhan evening and enjoy your sweet and spicy bond with siblings by giving a nutty twist to snacking with this recipe of South Indian Almond Pakoras -

Ingredients Quantity

whole almond (without skin) 1 cup

gram flour (besan) 2 tbsp

semolina (rava) 1 tbsp

refined oil (for frying)

Kashmiri red chilli powder ½ tsp

turmeric powder ¼ tsp

cumin powder ½ tsp

sea salt to taste

asafoetida a pinch

freshly chopped curry leaves 2 tsp

Water 2 tbsps.

chopped ginger 1 tsp

chopped green chilli ½ tsp

Method

• Roast almonds in preheated oven at 180 degree Celsius for 4 minutes and cool it.

• Take a large bowl, combine gram flour, semolina, roasted almonds, asafoetida, and cumin powder, Kashmiri red chilli powder, turmeric powder, freshly chopped curry leaves, chopped ginger and chopped green chilli. Sprinkle water and toss the almonds to coat.

• Heat oil in deep bottom pan, slowly drop in almonds and fry to golden colour.

• Drain out the excess oil. Cool it.

• It can be eaten like a snack.

(Recipe: Chef Manish Mehrotra)