Planning Harry Potter movie marathon? Try these 4 magical recipes at home: From butterbeer to chocolate frogs
Usher in Hogwarts' culinary magic by making these wizarding world-inspired treats!
Do you ever wish you could ‘Accio’ the food from Harry Potter's wizarding world? The Three Broomsticks Inn and the Hog's Head in the wizarding village of Hogsmeade were where the trio would often hang out and savour magical treats, from enchanted sweets to frothy beverages. For many Potterheads, these fictional foods draw immense fondness. But you can try them in real life too, with a twist!
ALSO READ: Step inside a Harry Potter-style tent that looks small on the outside but has spacious interiors with bed and kitchen
It is high time you bring that magic to your table. Chef Ravi Kiran, Chef Head, ibis Bengaluru, Hosur Road, shared with HT Lifestyle four Harry Potter-inspired recipes that recreate the endearing charm of the wizarding world in real life. Whether it is the chilled, non-alcoholic Butterbeer or chocolate frogs with cheesecake filling, these recipes are perfect for movie marathons at home or themed house parties.
1. Butterbeer (non-alcoholic)
Ingredients (Serves ~6)
- 3 cups cream soda (chilled)
- 1 cup butterscotch syrup
- 2 tbsp butter (unsalted)
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 2 tbsp powdered sugar
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- Pinch of salt
- Optional: whipped cream (for topping)
Method
Make the Butterscotch base
- In a small saucepan, melt the butter over low heat.
- Add the butterscotch syrup and a pinch of salt.
- Stir gently for 2–3 minutes until warm and combined (don’t boil).
- Remove from heat and let it cool slightly.
Prepare the cream topping
- In a bowl, whip the heavy cream with powdered sugar and vanilla extract.
- Beat until it forms soft peaks (light and fluffy, not stiff)
Assemble the Butterbeer
- Pour about 2–3 tablespoons of the butterscotch mixture into each glass.
- Fill the glass with chilled cream soda (leave some space on top).
- Stir gently to combine.
Add the magic touch
- Spoon the whipped cream on top.
- Drizzle a little extra butterscotch syrup over the cream.
Optional twist (for adults)
- Add a splash of rum or butterscotch schnapps to each glass.
2. Chocolate frog with cheesecake truffle filling
Ingredients
For the chocolate shell:
- 300 g dark or milk chocolate (good quality, melts smoothly)
- Frog-shaped silicone mold (or any small mold you like)
For the cheesecake truffle filling:
- 200 g cream cheese (softened)
- 100 g white chocolate (melted)
- 3 tbsp powdered sugar
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 2 tbsp crushed digestive biscuits or graham crackers
- Pinch of salt
Method
Make the chocolate shells
- Melt the chocolate using a double boiler or microwave (short bursts, stir often).
- Spoon chocolate into the mold, coating all sides.
- Turn the mold upside down to remove excess chocolate (this creates a hollow shell).
- Chill in the fridge for 10–15 minutes until firm.
- Repeat with a second layer if needed for sturdiness.
Prepare the cheesecake filling
- In a bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth.
- Add melted white chocolate and mix well.
- Stir in powdered sugar, vanilla extract, salt, and crushed biscuits.
- Chill mixture for ~20 minutes so it firms up slightly.
Fill the frogs
- Spoon or pipe the cheesecake mixture into each chocolate shell.
- Leave a little space at the top.
Seal the frogs
- Cover the filling with more melted chocolate to close the mold.
- Smooth the base with a spatula.
- Chill again for 20–30 minutes until fully set.
Unmold and serve
- Gently pop out the frogs from the mold.
- Store in the fridge, but let them sit at room temp for 5 minutes before eating for best texture.
Chef tips:
- Add a surprise centre (like a hazelnut or caramel) inside the cheesecake filling.
- Use gold luster dust to give a magical finish.
- For a firmer filling, chill longer or add more crushed biscuits.
3. Golden caramel cigar rolls
Ingredients
For filling:
- 2 cups of fresh grated coconut
- ½ cup sugar
- 2 tbsp butter or ghee
- 3 tbsp condensed milk
- ½ cup of mixed nuts (cashew, almond, pistachio, chopped)
- ½ tsp cardamom powder
- A pinch of salt
For spring rolls:
- 15-20 cocktail spring roll sheets
- maida slurry (flour + water) – for sealing
For sugar syrup:
- 1 cup of sugar
- ½ cup of water
- Few saffron strands (optional)
- A few drops of rose water or cardamom essence
For frying:
- Oil for deep frying
Method
Step 1: Prepare coconut caramel filling
- Heat a pan, add butter or ghee.
- Add sugar and let it melt to a light caramel (golden brown, not dark). 3. Add grated coconut and mix well.
- Stir in condensed milk for richness and binding.
- Add nuts, cardamom powder, and a pinch of salt.
- Cook until mixture becomes slightly sticky and comes together.
- Cool completely before stuffing.
Step 2: Roll the spring rolls
- Place a spring roll sheet on a flat surface.
- Add 1–2 tbsp filling in the centre.
- Fold sides and roll tightly like a cigar.
- Seal edges with maida slurry.
- Keep covered to avoid drying.
Step 3: Prepare sugar syrup
- Boil sugar and water until slightly sticky (1-string consistency not needed, just light syrup).
- Add saffron and flavouring (rose water/cardamom).
- Keep warm.
Step 4: Frying
- Heat oil to medium temperature.
- Fry rolls until golden and crisp.
- Remove and drain excess oil.
Step 5: Final finish
- Dip hot rolls lightly into warm sugar syrup (5–10 seconds only).
- Remove and place on rack, this gives shine without sogginess.
Plating and presentation
- Serve rolls per plate (cut diagonally for premium look.)
- Dust with icing sugar or desiccated coconut.
- Garnish with pistachio crumbs
Serve with:
- Vanilla ice cream
- Caramel drizzle
- Chocolate soil (optional)
4. Beetroot cheese treasure bites
Ingredients
(Serving: 20–24 small coin tikkis)
For beetroot tikki mix:
- 2 cups grated beetroot (squeezed dry)
- 1 medium boiled potato (mashed)
- ¼ cup breadcrumbs
- 1 tbsp ginger-green chili paste
- 1 tsp roasted cumin powder
- ½ tsp garam masala
- 1 tsp chaat masala
- Salt to taste
- 1 tbsp chopped coriander leaves
- 1 tsp lemon juice
For flavoured mozzarella filling:
- 150 g mozzarella cheese (grated)
- 1 tbsp cream cheese (optional, for richness)
- 1 tsp mixed herbs (oregano, basil)
- ½ tsp chili flakes
- ½ tsp garlic powder or fresh minced garlic
- Pinch of black pepper
For coating and frying:
- ½ cup breadcrumbs (fine)
- 2 tbsp cornflour slurry (cornflour + water)
- Oil for shallow or deep frying
Method
Step 1: Prepare cheese core
- In a bowl, mix grated mozzarella with cream cheese, herbs, chili flakes, garlic, and pepper.
- Shape into small marble-sized balls.
- Refrigerate for 15–20 minutes (helps prevent melting too fast while frying).
Step 2: Make beetroot tikki dough
- In a mixing bowl, combine grated beetroot, mashed potato, breadcrumbs, and spices.
- Mix well into a soft but firm dough.
- Adjust binding with breadcrumbs if needed.
Step 3: Shape into coins
- Take a small portion of beetroot mixture.
- Flatten slightly in your palm.
- Place a cheese ball in the center.
- Seal and gently flatten into a coin shape (2–2.5 cm diameter, slightly thick).
Step 4: Crumb coating
- Dip each coin in cornflour slurry.
- Roll in breadcrumbs evenly.
- Rest for 5–10 minutes (helps coating stick better).
Step 5: Cooking
Option 1 – Shallow Fry (recommended for better texture):
• Heat oil on medium flame
Cook coins until crisp and golden on both sides.
Option 2 – Deep Fry:
- Fry at 170–175°C until crispy.
Option 3 – Air Fry:
- Brush lightly with oil and air fry at 180°C for 10–12 minutes.
Plating Suggestion
- Arrange 3–5 coins in a straight or circular pattern.
Serve with:
- Mint yoghurt dip
- Tamarind glaze dots
- Microgreens or edible flowers
Chef tips:
- Always squeeze beetroot moisture well; this is critical.
- Chill stuffed coins before frying to avoid cheese leakage.
- For a premium twist: add a hint of smoked paprika or truffle oil to the cheese mix.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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