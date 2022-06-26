Presenting Malai Soya Chaap to make Sunday evenings better. Recipe inside

Sunday evenings are tricky – we already have the Monday in the pipeline and we also want to enjoy the last bit of the weekend before it goes away for an entire week. With the monsoon making its way, most of the Sunday evenings are usually spent indoors, in the company of family, friends, near and dear ones and of course with the lingering smell of something great cooking in the kitchen. However, choosing a snack which is tasty and yet healthy is tricky. Either snacks are oily, deep fried or not healthy. But we have the perfect fix for that.

ALSO READ: Mother’s Day 2022 recipe: Surprise mom by whipping up badam malai soya chaap

Chef Kunal Kapur shared an easy recipe of preparing Malai Soya Chaap at home which will give the body the necessary compounds required in minimising oxidative stress and inflammation, all the while being a burst of flavours for the tastebuds. Take a look at the recipe here:

Ingredients:

For Soya Chaap:

Soya Chaap - 7pc/500gm

Water - 5 cups

Ginger, roughly chopped - 1-inch knob

Green Chilli, roughly chopped - 1 pc

Peppercorn - 7 to 8 pc

Salt - to taste

Oil - for deep frying

For Malai Marination (all of them have to be cold):

Processed Cheese, grated -½ cup or 55gm

Ginger, finely chopped - ½ tsp

Green chilli, finely chopped - 1 tsp

Hung curd - ½ cup or 120 gm

Elaichi powder - a pinch

White pepper powder - a pinch

Javitri powder - a pinch

Salt - 1 tsp

Coriander stalks, chopped - 1 tsp

Corn Flour - 2 tsp

Cream - ⅓ cup / 80 gm

3 coloured peppers - a bunch

Onions - a bunch

For Finishing:

Butter, melted - as required

Chaat masala - to taste

Lemon - ½ pc

Coriander, chopped - 1 tsp

Method:

Rinse the soya chaap in running water. Then take a pan and bring water to a boil. Add ginger along with some chopped green chillies in the water along with peppercorns and some salt to it. Add the soya chaap to the water and boil for 5-6 minutes. Take the soya chaap out and pat it with a cloth to remove excess water. Then, take a pan and heat oil for frying. Dip the soya chaap in the oil and fry it till it turns an even golden brown colour. Then keep it aside. For the malai marination, grate cheese on a plate and press it with your hands to remove grains. Add chopped ginger and some green chillies to the cheese and mix it well. Then add hung curd, cardamom powder, mace powder and white pepper powder. Mix well with hands. Add salt, chopped coriander stems and cornflour and add cream in the end. Cut the soya chunks into small pieces and add it to the malai marination with chopped onions and bell peppers. Place soya chaap, onions and bell peppers in wooden skewers. Add oil to a pan and fry them evenly. Take them out once all the sides get an even golden colour. Garnish with coriander, melted butter, lemon juice and some chaat masala. Serve it with mint chutney along with freshly cut onions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON