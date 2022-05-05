Mother’s Day 2022 recipe: Surprise mom by whipping up badam malai soya chaap

There is no denying the fact that are moms are our superheroes and biggest supporters but we usually don’t tell them enough how much they’re appreciated but with Mother's Day 2022 just round the corner, we are gearing up to not let this opportunity go and determined to treat her to a shot of health and taste hence, we are straightening our chef's hat and trying our hands on a delicious badam malai soya chaap recipe. Every year, the second Sunday of May is celebrated as International Mother's Day across the world to show our love for the wonderful woman who are our first best friend and the person we always turn to when we need advice or cheerleading.

Our moms are a walking miracle and while we can never match up to their unconditional love, innumerable sacrifices and tiring efforts, whipping up a batch of lipsmacking badam malai soya chaap this Mother's Day is the perfect opportunity to show gratitude. Check out the recipe below that serves 2 and thank us later.

Ingredients:

Olive oil 2 tbsp

Soya chaap 250 gms

Thick yoghurt 2 cup

Almonds ¼ cup

Ginger-garlic paste 1 tbsp

Finely chopped coriander 1 tbsp

Chopped mint leaves 2 tsp

Salt to taste

Chaat masala 1 tsp

Lemon juice 2 tbsp

Garam masala 1 tsp

White pepper powder ½ tsp

Finely chopped, green chillies 1 tsp

Toasted almond flakes 1/3 cup

Fresh cream 2 tbsp

Method:

Boil soya chaap for 5–7 minutes then wash it well under running water and finally squeeze out the water. Pull out the wooden sticks (if any) and cut it in 3-inch-long strip. Set aside. Boil almonds in water for 5-7 minutes, peel and ground to thick fine paste.

In a bowl, add the yoghurt and whisk until smooth. mix in all the remaining ingredients except cream, almond flakes and chaat masala. adjust seasoning of the marinade. Now, add almond paste to the marinade and mix well. Add the soya chaap pieces and mix well, until it they coated all over with the marinade. cover and marinate for 30 minutes.

Coat the soya chaap with almond flakes and keep aside. In a pre-heated oven at 220 degree c. place the soya chaap in baking tray and roast the soya chaap until it is light golden in colour and slightly charred on sides. Sprinkle fresh cream and chaat masala. Arrange on a serving dish.

(Recipe: Chef Manish Mehrotra)

Benefits:

Almonds are packed with healthy fats, fiber, protein, magnesium and vitamin E and not only reduce hunger while promoting weight loss but also lower blood sugar levels and cholesterol levels along with reducing blood pressure. According to a study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, eating almonds in place of typical snacks may reduce the drop in heart rate variability (HRV) that occurs during mental stress, thereby improving cardiac function.