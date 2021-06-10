Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / Recipe: Add nutrient-packed healthy zucchini bread to your list of favourites
recipe

Recipe: Add nutrient-packed healthy zucchini bread to your list of favourites

Fool your taste buds into enjoying luscious dark chocolate with some sneaky veggie goodness courtesy this mouthwatering recipe of healthy zucchini bread. Check out its health benefits inside
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JUN 10, 2021 06:09 PM IST
Recipe: Add nutrient-packed healthy zucchini bread to your list of favourites(Instagram/beachsidekitchen)

Vegetables are a must on a diet hence, we suggest some zucchini bread and share its recipe with pure innocence. Fool your taste buds into enjoying luscious dark chocolate with some sneaky veggie goodness courtesy this mouthwatering recipe of healthy zucchini bread that we stumbled upon recently in our search for some nutrient-packed, healthy but tasty staple food.

Ingredients:

1 medium zucchini, shredded (1 heaping cup)

2 eggs

1/2 cup almond butter

1/4 cup maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla extract

3/4 cup almond flour

1 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp nutmeg (optional)

1 tsp baking soda

Pinch of salt

1/2 cup chopped dark chocolate

Method:

Heat oven to 350. Line 8x4 baking tin with parchment paper. In a mixing bowl, combine wet ingredients until well combined.

Then add in dry ingredients and mix. Fold in chocolate. Pour into pan and top with more chocolate. Bake for 30-45 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean. Enjoy!

(Recipe: Belinda Kraemer, Instagram/beachsidekitchen)

Benefits:

Zucchini contains a fibre called pectin, which is linked to increasing heart health and lowering cholesterol. A part of the summer squash family, this nutrient-packed seasonal veggie can help in avoiding dehydration and other deficiencies, contribute to healthy digestion, may reduce blood sugar levels, strengthen vision and aid in weight loss.

Maple syrup extract may dramatically increase the potency of antibiotics according to researchers at McGill University in Canada. Another study claims that consuming pure maple syrup extract may help protect against Alzheimer’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurodegenerative disorder affecting motor neurons and maintain neuronal integrity during aging.

Almond flour helps reduce the risk of serious health conditions like cancer, diabetes, stroke and heart disease as it is rich in vitamin E and other antioxidants. Apart from being an excellent source of manganese, magnesium, copper, phosphorous, calcium and iron, it is low in carbs and has an extremely low glycemic index which helps in reducing blood sugar levels and ultimately leads to weight loss.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
recipe healthy recipe recipes healthy recipes healthy zucchini dark chocolates almond flour maple syrup vegetables nutrition fitness
TRENDING NEWS

Had a hard day? Let this doggo with a bindi cheer you up

Google search on Sundar Pichai’s birthday has left some people baffled

Someone made chips curry and tweeple have mixed thoughts. Seen it yet?

Sundar Pichai’s birthday: Ramesh Pokhriyal shares special message
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
Ramdev
Monsoon
Dingko Singh
WTC Final
Solar eclipse 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP