Recipe: Bookmark these wild blueberry banana muffins for Thursday breakfast

A good warm muffin, made with no eggs, dairy, gluten or refined sugar, can make any morning better. That's why, we are bookmarking this recipe of wild blueberry banana muffins to bring a smile to our breakfast table this Thursday
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAY 19, 2021 08:01 PM IST
Recipe: Bookmark these wild blueberry banana muffins for Thursday breakfast(Instagram/loveineverymorsel)

We could easily give up on desserts but we are not quitters so we make sure that our sweet treats are healthy too, just like these wild blueberry banana muffins. A good warm muffin, made with no eggs, dairy, gluten or refined sugar, can make any morning better.

That’s why, we are bookmarking this recipe of wild blueberry banana muffins to bring a smile to our breakfast table this Thursday. Since coffee makes it possible to get out of bed but muffins make it worthwhile, here’s a recipe of wild blueberry banana muffins that will keep you coming back for more courtesy its health benefits:

Ingredients:

11 baking cups.

In small bowl combine:

1/4 cup vegan butter melted

1/2 cup 100% maple syrup

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1 super ripe banana, mashed

1/2 cup unsweet almond milk

1/2 tsp baking soda

1 tsp baking powder

2 cups oat flour

1 cup frozen wild blueberries

Method:

Heat oven to 350 + fill muffin tin with 11 baking cups. In small bowl combine cup vegan butter melted, maple syrup, vanilla extract, mashed banana, unsweet almond milk, baking soda and baking powder.

Add in oat flour (or roll oats in blender to make flour) mix until smooth. Fold in 1 cup frozen wild blueberries + fill muffin cups 3/4-almost full.

Optional: Mix together: 1 tbsp softened coconut oil, 1.5 tbsp coconut sugar + 1 tsp cinnamon, 1 tbsp rolled oats, 1 tsp oat flour. Sprinkle on top of filled muffin cups.

Bake for about 20 minutes. The recipe serves 11 muffins.

(Recipe: Michelle, Instagram/loveineverymorsel)

Benefits:

Unlike wheat flour, oat flour doesn't contain any gluten instead, has more protein and fiber than regular flour. Apart from being rich in antioxidants and being incredibly nutritious, oats can improve blood sugar control, can lower cholesterol levels and protects LDL Cholesterol from damage.

Its soluble fiber beta-glucan aids in digestion, keeps the stomach satiated, keeps hunger pangs at bay while keeping one full. Hence, it is a suitable flour for weight loss.

On the other hand, blueberry-enriched diet may help women’s muscle growth and repair, manage oxidative stress and oxygen consumption rate or metabolism as per a study conducted at Cornell University and published in the Journal of Nutrition. Bananas, whether mashed or otherwise, help lower the level of stress as they are rich in potassium which is an essential mineral needed to regulate water balance, acidity level and blood pressure.

