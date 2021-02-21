Recipe: Bookmark this cinnamon roll chia pudding for a healthy Monday breakfast
- Are you a fit foodie, hunting for gluten free dessert or breakfast? Look no further as we bring to you a vegan treat with this recipe of cinnamon roll chia pudding that can also be served as a parfait and takes merely 5 minutes to prepare
Always count us in for desserts especially if they tick health and nutrition like cinnamon roll chia pudding. Monday blues have started to kick in we have a perfect plan to brush them off with a healthy breakfast of cinnamon roll chia pudding that we are bookmarking tonight because chia mixture is advised to prepare in advance, probably a night before.
This is to let it stiffen since it takes on a kind of jelly-like layer when moisture is added to it. This gives them a nice creamy texture hence, the mixture should set in the refrigerator for at least an hour before use.
If there is a superfood which is very versatile, it has to be chia seeds that not only promise a delicious and fresh start to the day but also provide insoluble fiber which helps keep one fuller for longer hours. Are you a fit foodie hunting for gluten free dessert or breakfast?
Look no further as we bring to you a vegan treat with this recipe of cinnamon roll chia pudding that can also be served as a parfait and takes merely 5 minutes to prepare:
Ingredients:
1 1/2 Cup (375 ml) almond milk
1-2 tsp maple syrup
4 tbsp chia seeds
1-2 tsp of cinnamon
1/2 vanilla bean paste or vanilla extract
vanilla yoghurt and cinnamon for topping
Method:
Add all the ingredients in a bowl and stir well, let sit 5 minutes, stir again and cover. Taste and add more maple syrup if desired.
Let the chia pudding chill in the fridge for 4 hours or over night until thickened. Spoon into serving containers and top with vanilla yoghurt and a dusting of cinnamon. Enjoy!
(Recipe: Helena, Instagram/thedeliciousplate)
Benefits:
Loaded with cell-protecting antioxidants, chia seeds deliver a massive amount of nutrients with very few calories and are a good source of minerals like calcium. They help prevent constipation by providing insoluble fibre, which along with the protein content helps one to lose weight.
