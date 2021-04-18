Recipe: Chicken Samosa are a big hit every Ramadan. Here’s how you can make them

Packed with the savoury fillings of spiced potatoes or onions or peas or meat or lentils, the triangular coned samosas are an appetising sight that can make anyone go weak in the knees but it is the keema samosa that is a big hit every Ramadan. Keema samosas are a Ramadan staple at every iftar but while your favourite snack shops are closed amid Covid-19 lockdown, here is a recipe to help you whip up some Chicken Star Samosa at home and brighten up your family’s mood.

Ingredients for dough:

All-purpose flour (Maida) 2 cups

Salt 1/2 tsp

Carom seeds 1/2 tbsp

Oil 2 tbsp

Water as required

Ingredients for Green Chutney:

Green chilies 2-3

Mint 3 tbsp

Yogurt 1 cup

Fresh coriander 3 tbsp

Salt 1/4 tsp

Black pepper powder 1/4 tsp

Ingredients for Chicken Filling:

Oil 2 tbsp

Chicken Boneless (Boiled and shredded) 2 cups

Salt to taste

Red chilies (crushed) 1 tbsp

Black pepper powder 1 tsp

Green onion (chopped) 1 cup

Chili sauce 2 tbsp

Soy sauce 2 tbsp

Capsicum (chopped) 1/2 cup

Black olives (chopped) 3 tbsp

Method for dough preparation:

In a bowl, add flour, salt, carom seeds, oil and water. Knead the dough until its smooth and soft dough. Rest for 15-20 mins.

Method for green chutney preparation:

In a blender, add yogurt, salt, green chilies, mint, coriander and black pepper powder. Blend well and your green chutney is ready.

Method for chicken filling preparation:

In a pan heat oil, then add boiled and shredded chicken. Now add black pepper powder, salt, soy sauce, chili sauce, crushed chilies, capsicum, black olives and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add green onion and cook for 1-2 minutes, your filling is ready. Now, let it cool.

Method for assembling:

Take the dough, cut it into equal parts. Make a small round shape and sprinkle flour on the matt. Now place the round dough on it and tap it with your hands and roll down with rolling pin into flat circle shape.

Brush the edges with water, place the chicken filling in the middle. Now make the triangular shape and deep fry until golden brown in color. Serve hot with green chutney.

(Recipe: Instagram/sooperchef)

Ramadan fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam where observant Muslims refrain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk and traditionally gather to break their fast with a date or khajur at iftar in the evening. Iftar is the evening meal with which Muslims end their daily Ramadan fast at sunset, at the time of the maghrib azaan or the call for the evening prayer.

Benefits of eating chicken:

Consuming chicken boosts immunity and has added health benefits of improving the nervous system. It also regulates digestion and eliminates weakness.

Chicken meat is one of the best food for protein as it aides in building muscles. It is also very rich in vitamins and minerals which help in preventing cataracts or migraine, keeps skin disorders at bay along with heart disorders, gray hair, high cholesterol and diabetes.

