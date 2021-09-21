Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / Recipe: Craving Mexican food tonight? Whip up Cheese Corn Quesadilla
recipe

Recipe: Craving Mexican food tonight? Whip up Cheese Corn Quesadilla

Save up on your work day time as we sort your hunger woes with this Ranveer Brar-approved recipe of Cheese Corn Quesadilla which takes only 20 minutes to cook
By Zarafshan Shiraz, Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 21, 2021 05:15 PM IST
Recipe: Craving Mexican food tonight? Whip up Cheese Corn Quesadilla(Chef Ranveer Brar, Brand Ambassador of Go Cheese)

Our favourite question to avoid on Tuesdays is “What's cooking for dinner” but we recently stumbled upon a recipe of Cheese Corn Quesadilla which hit two targets with one arrow as it catered to our Mexican food cravings as well. Save up on your work day time as we sort your hunger woes with this Ranveer Brar-approved recipe of Cheese Corn Quesadilla which takes only 20 minutes to cook.

These Cheese Corn Quesadilla can also be eaten as a snack and serves two. Check out Ranveer Brar's recipe of Cheese Corn Quesadilla below and say goodbye to hunger pangs. 

Ingredients for tortilla:

1 cup refined flour

½ cup whole wheat flour

Salt to taste

1 tsp olive oil

Oil for roasting

Ingredients for stuffing:

1 tbsp olive oil

1 cup cheese, grated

½ cup sweet corn, boiled and coarsely ground

¼ cup red bell pepper, finely chopped

¼ cup green capsicum, finely chopped

1 small tomato, de-seeded and finely chopped

1 tsp dried Italian seasoning

1 tsp red chilli flakes

1 tbsp coriander leaves, chopped (optional)

Method:

To prepare the tortilla, add refined flour, whole wheat flour, salt and oil to a bowl.

Mix everything well and knead a soft dough. Cover the dough and set aside to rest for 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, prepare the stuffing. Add corn, processed cheese, all bell peppers, tomato, chilli flakes and Italian seasoning. Mix well. Set aside till in use.

Divide the prepared dough into equal portions. Shape each into a lemon sized balls.

Roll these lemon sized balls into a disc. Prepare all the tortillas this way. Cook one side of the quesadilla

Spread grated cheese on half side of the roll, place the prepared stuffing on top and fold over the other half.

Heat oil on a non-stick tawa and roast the prepared quesadilla from both sides till brown spots appear and it becomes crisp.

Prepare the remaining Quesadillas the same way. Serve hot with choice of dip.

(Recipe: Chef Ranveer Brar, Brand Ambassador of Go Cheese)

Benefits:

Corn can aid with digestion and eye health because of its high fiber content and plant compounds and is also important for one’s overall health courtesy its content of valuable B vitamins. Apart from providing our bodies with essential minerals like zinc, magnesium, copper, iron and manganese, corn boosts immune, skin and hair health owing to its considerable quantities of vitamins C and E.

Bell peppers or capsicum are full of nutrients and an excellent source of vitamin A, vitamin C and potassium along with containing a healthy dose of fiber, folate, and iron. They improve eye health and reduce risk of several chronic diseases courtesy their vitamin C and various carotenoids content.

