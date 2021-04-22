Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / Recipe: Cupcakes with Raspberry Cream will paint Thursday blues, a happy yellow
Recipe: Cupcakes with Raspberry Cream will paint Thursday blues, a happy yellow

You deserve to feel completely over-the-top today and that’s when this recipe of gluten-free Yellow Cupcakes with Raspberry Cream will come in handy. Let this simple and healthy recipe be your new favourite
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON APR 22, 2021 06:05 PM IST
Recipe: Cupcakes with Raspberry Cream will paint Thursday blues, a happy yellow(Instagram/kristine_palko)

The Covid-19 vaccine doses have already started to kick in and while the temporary headaches or pains that come with it are inevitable, you can always paint your blues yellow with happiness courtesy a deep dive into Cupcakes with Raspberry Cream. You deserve to feel completely over-the-top today and that’s when this recipe of gluten-free Yellow Cupcakes with Raspberry Cream will come in handy.

Let this simple and healthy recipe be your new favourite. Here’s how you can whip up mouth-watering Yellow Cupcakes with Raspberry Cream that are perfect for everyday baking and occasions:

Ingredients:

1 very ripe plantain

2 tablespoons coconut butter (any nut butter will do)

1/2c almond flour (meal works too; slightly different consistency)

1t baking soda

pinch of pink Himalayan salt

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Method:

Preheat the oven to 350°F and lightly grease a mini muffin pan. In a blender, puree plantain, coconut butter and vanilla extract and lemon juice.

In a separate bowl sift together your dry ingredients. Pour the contents of your blender into the dry ingredients and combine.

Scoop the batter into your mini muffin pan. Bake for approximately 10 minutes or until nearly done (they’ll firm up just a bit more after they’re pulled from the oven).

When finished, allow them to cool before frosting. For the frosting, you can purée half a cup of cashews with half a cup of raspberries and a few tablespoons of coconut butter and a splash of coconut milk. Then add a little lemon and stevia for sweetness.

(Recipe: Kristine Palkowetz, Instagram/kristine_palko)

Benefits:

Apart from easing digestive symptoms, a gluten-free diet helps reduce chronic inflammation, boost energy and promote weight loss. It has health benefits for those suffering from celiac disease or nonceliac gluten sensitivity.

As for raspberries, they may positively impact blood sugar, improve arthritis, aid in weight loss and may also combat ageing. Though raspberries are best to eat after purchasing, they can also be frozen and enjoyed at any time of year with same healthy option.

They are a very good source of fiber and high in antioxidants that help reduce oxidative stress and may be low in calories but boast many nutrients. Their consumption helps reduce the risk of cancer, diabetes, heart disease and other illnesses due to their antioxidant content.

