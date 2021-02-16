Recipe: Get your solo ‘pawri’ started this Tuesday with funfetti mug cake
- What is life if not for enjoying single serve treats that you are not required to share? If you too think the same, try your hands on this rainbow coloured funfetti mug cake which takes just 1 minute to prepare and tastes like birthday cake | Check recipe inside
Just the second day of the week and we are already fantasising about the weekend as the work load piles on but a funfetti mug cake is exactly what can brush aside our Tuesday blues. I mean, what is life if not for enjoying single serve treats that you are not required to share?
If you too think the same, try your hands on this rainbow coloured funfetti mug cake which takes just 1 minute to prepare and tastes like birthday cake. This king of mug cakes is a perfect dessert to celebrate everyday small achievements and enough to leave one weak in the knees, asking for more. Check out the recipe of funfetti mug cake here:
Ingredients:
2.5 tbsp oat flour
1/2 tbsp coconut flour
1/4 tsp baking powder
1 tbsp maple syrup
1 tbsp refined coconut oil, melted
3 tbsp oat milk
1/4 tsp vanilla extract
1/4 tsp almond extract
rainbow sprinkles
Method:
Whisk together dry ingredients. Add in wet ingredients. Mix well, until smooth batter forms. Pour batter into greased mug or microwave-safe bowl.
Heat in microwave for 60 seconds (or a few minutes longer depending on your microwave). Remove, top it with coconut yogurt or bourbon vanilla and rainbow sprinkles. Enjoy!
(Recipe: Nikki, Instagram/nikki_booch)
No food dish lifts up our mood in a jiffy like desserts do and microwave mug cakes serve have now become food enthusiasts’ go-to treats even if they are not as good as real cakes. The reason being, they are awesomely fast enough to satisfy an emergency homemade treat craving without an oven. Since they fall in the category of 'want cake, need cake now' cravings, they are not designed to be made in advance hence, should be consumed soon after they are baked in the microwave.
However, if you do want to store up funfetti cake, keep it covered in an airtight container or cake keeper and it will stay fresh in the refrigerator for up to 5 days or at room temperature for up to 3 days. Serve or binge eat after bringing it to room temperature.
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Whip up Kesari Sheera, a superb semolina dessert, this Vasant Panchami
- You’d be lying if you said you don’t drool at the thought of a celebratory feast. With Vasant Panchami at our doorstep, bring wide smiles to the table by treating your family and friends to a dense and sweet Kesari Sheera | Check recipe inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe for Vasant Panchami 2021: Welcome Spring with rose and coconut burfi
- Check inside the recipe of rose and coconut burfi which is a super easy coconut dessert and can be prepared in less than half an hour this Vasant Panchami
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Chocoholics dig in to this Chocolate Truffle Tart on Valentine's Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Enjoy some Vanilla Pomegranate Mulled Wine this Valentine's Day 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Seared Scallops with Butternut Squash Risotto
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine's Day special treat: No bake, chocolate almond and peanut butter cups
- This Valentine's Day, make your loved one feel special by making these almond and peanut butter cups for them. This delicious no bake recipe will become your all-time favourite. We can bet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Vegan Spaghetti and Lentil Meatballs for a health conscious V-day meal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Feel the love this Valentine's weekend with this lush Cupid's Cloud recipe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Simplicity is the new cool in the culinary world
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
V-Day? Relish the recipe of romance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Decadent Red Velvet Waffle Cookies to add colour to your Valentine's day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Deconstructed Banoffee Pie to sweeten your Valentine's Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Promise Day 2021: Commit to cooking healthy Air Fryer Orange Chicken for bae
- Promise Day 2021: What is love if not going out of comfort zones to surprise bae? If you too think the same, surprise your Valentine by cooking a Chinese food feast of Air Fryer Orange Chicken and make a heartfelt promise to always treat them to a healthy and gluten-free meal. Recipe inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Cute Teddy Bear cookies to brighten up your Valentine's Week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No bake chocolate and coconut love bites for your valentine on Teddy Day: Recipe
- Pamper your special someone by making these healthy and delicious love bites for them. Try this easy no-bake recipe that doesn't require a lot of ingredients.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox