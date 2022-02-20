Recipe: Give fast food a healthy twist with Zucchini Pizza

Love is pizza-shaped and we don't listen to people who tell us we can't eat a whole pizza - we don't need that kind of negativity in our life - and so, this Sunday, we are giving fast food a healthy twist with Zucchini Pizza. We think of dieting, then we eat pizza and if you are as guilty as us, take our word that any day is a good day to whip up an extraordinary snack recipe with a tinge of health like this Zucchini Pizza.

Ingredients for the crust:

· ½ cup almond flour, plus more for dusting

· Two medium zucchini, about 2 cups, shredded

· 2 Large eggs

· 1 teaspoon dried oregano

· ½ teaspoon garlic powder

· Fine sea salt and pepper

Ingredients for the toppings:

· 5 small mini bell peppers, thinly sliced

· ½ cup grape tomatoes, halved

· ¼ cup red onion, chopped

· ½ cup baby bella mushrooms, sliced

· 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling

· 2 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese, chopped (can also use shredded)

· Dried oregano for sprinkling on top

· Red pepper flakes

Method:

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees with racks in the top and bottom positions. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and dust it with almond flour. Lay out a large piece of cheesecloth or a clean kitchen towel and, using a box grater, grate the zucchini on to the towel and squeeze out excess liquid over the sink. Put the zucchini in a large bowl.

Beat 2 eggs and add them to the bowl, along with the almond flour, oregano, garlic powder, ½ teaspoon salt, and a few grinds of pepper. Mix well until it takes on a dough-like texture. If the mixture is too wet, add a tablespoon or two more of almond flour.

Transfer the dough to the baking sheet and form it into a 10-inch round or two 5-ich rounds. Lightly spray the crust(s) with cooking spray and bake on the lower rack of the oven for about 15 minutes, until the edges are browned and the crust is firm. In a small bowl toss the veggies with the olive oil.

Remove the pizza from the oven. Scatter evenly with the peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, red onion, and mozzarella pieces. Bake for about 7-10 more minutes or until the cheese is melted. Drizzle with olive oil, and season with a little more salt and pepper, dried oregano and red pepper flakes. Serve hot.

(Recipe: Manvi Kohli, Undergraduate Culinary Arts Student)

Benefits:

Almond flour helps reduce the risk of serious health conditions like cancer, diabetes, stroke and heart disease as it is rich in vitamin E and other antioxidants. Apart from being an excellent source of manganese, magnesium, copper, phosphorous, calcium and iron, it is low in carbs and has an extremely low glycemic index which helps in reducing blood sugar levels and ultimately leads to weight loss.

Zucchini contains a fibre called pectin, which is linked to increasing heart health and lowering cholesterol. A part of the summer squash family, this nutrient-packed seasonal veggie can help in avoiding dehydration and other deficiencies, contribute to healthy digestion, may reduce blood sugar levels, strengthen vision and aid in weight loss.

From being an excellent source of vitamin A, vitamin C and potassium to containing a healthy dose of fiber, folate, and iron, bell peppers are full of nutrients. They improve eye health and reduce risk of several chronic diseases courtesy their vitamin C and various carotenoids content.

Mushrooms are rich in selenium antioxidant that help reduce the risk of heart disease and cancer by protecting the body from damaging free radicals that can cause such medical conditions. Apart from boosting your immune system, mushrooms protect one against damage from aging and even boost sleep with high levels of vitamin D, selenium and potassium.