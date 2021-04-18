Recipe: Give vegan a tantalizing twist with this Spicy Garlic Tofu

Made of condensed soy milk and then pressing the resulting curds into blocks in a cheese-making-like process, tofu is a silken soft food item which can be whipped up in various ways to appeal to your taste buds. It is low in calories, high in carbohydrates and a valuable plant source of iron and calcium and the minerals manganese and phosphorous, apart from containing magnesium, copper, zinc and vitamin B1.

Containing all the nine essential amino acids and a good source of protein, tofu wins the health department when compared to meat and cheese. Move over Spicy Garlic Chicken and try your hands on this easy and savoury recipe of Spicy Garlic Tofu today if you think plant-based dishes are boring. Trust us, your stomach will thank you for the vegan treat.

Check out the recipe of Spicy Garlic Tofu here:

Ingredients (6 ingredients):

1 block(450g) medium-firm tofu

1/4 cup soya sauce

1 1/2 tsp sriracha

3/4 cup water

1 1/2 tsp corn starch

7 garlic cloves

2 Tb oil

Method:

Press the water out of your tofu. Cut tofu into cubes 1inch in size. Place cubes on a baking pan covered with parchment paper. Bake in oven for 25 minutes with your heat set to 400F.

After 25 minutes, turn your pieces over and bake for another 10 minutes. Remove pieces from the oven and set aside.

Method for sauce:

Mince your garlic cloves. In a bowl mix your soya sauce, water, sriracha. Make a slurry with your corn starch and mix that into the bowl as well. Iin a pan, sauté your garlic in 2Tb of oil for 1 minutes on medium heat.

Add your sauce mixture into the pan and stir until your sauce thickens. Once sauce is thick, mix in your baked pieces of tofu until they are all evenly coated. Turn your heat to low and let it all simmer for 5 minutes. Now ready to eat!

(Recipe: Lloyd Rose, Instagram/plantcrazii)

This vegan dish comes packed with benefits of plant-based diet which include lower risks of sudden death, cardiovascular infection and dementia-related demise as compared with those who eat fewer plant proteins. According to a study published in the 'Journal of the American College of Nutrition', it was found that a low-fat vegan diet has better outcomes for weight, body composition, insulin sensitivity and cholesterol levels as compared to a Mediterranean diet.

