Recipe: Gobble up Monday blues with Chocolate Chip Chickpea Brownies

We have never before been this obsessed with brownies and this healthy recipe that we stumbled upon today is to be blamed for encouraging us to gobble up Monday blues with Chocolate Chip Chickpea Brownies. Fudgy brownies made from chickpeas? Why not!

Give your dessert cravings a taste of health with a plate of scrumptious and mouthwatering Chocolate Chip Chickpea Brownies which are super easy to make and can’t be resisted. Check out the tempting recipe here:

Ingredients:

1/4 cup almond flour or new purpose flour

1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa or cacao powder

2/3 cup almond milk

1/3 cup almond butter

3/4 cup coconut sugar

1 can chickpeas, drained and rinsed very well

2 tsp vanilla extract

1/3 - 1/2 cup chocolate chips plus more for the top

Method:

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees and line an 8x8 pan with parchment paper. Combine the chickpeas, coconut sugar, cocoa powder, vanilla extract, almond milk, and almond flour into your blender with 1/3 cup of the almond milk. Blend, scrape down the sides, and add the remaining 1/3 cup of almond milk. Blend until the mixture is completely smooth and incorporated.

Unplug the blender and fold in your chocolate chips. Transfer the batter to your prepared pan. Add more chocolate chips on top. Bake at 350 for 35-45 minutes until the edges pull away from the sides of the pan. Let cool completely before slicing (they are gooey, but will firm up as they cool). Enjoy!

(Recipe: Samah Dada, Instagram/ dadaeats)

Benefits:

Apart from containing protein which aides bone, muscle and skin health, chickpeas also contain other nutrients which help prevent a number of health conditions. They can be included in a healthful diabetes meal plan, help manage blood pressure, support heart health, help protect the body from cancer and also have a positive impact on brain and nervous system function.

