recipe

Recipe: Kickstart your day with colourful, nutritious smoothie bowls

Sick of eating the same old cereal everyday? Try out this Instagrammable smoothie bowl recipe and give your day (and social media feed) a bright start.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:20 PM IST
Smoothie Bowls(JoyFoodSunshine)

You may have been seeing your Instagram feed chock full of pictures of colourful smoothie bowls topped with all sorts of accompaniments, that not only look stunning but are also a super healthy way to start your day. Smoothie bowls are literally that, a bowl of smoothie (usually made with frozen fruit, some milk or nut milk, honey or maple syrup and vanilla extract) topped with a number of delicious and healthy toppings including fresh fruit, nuts, granola, seeds, dried fruit, nut butters and more. You can use different fruit for different colours like pineapple and mango for yellow, strawberry and raspberries for red and pink, and so on. If you are sick of eating the same old cereal everyday, then this Instagrammable smoothie bowl recipe are perfect to give your day (and social media feed) a bright start.

Ingredients

283 g frozen fruit (about 2 1/2 cups)

1 banana frozen

3-4 TBS almond milk

½ tsp vanilla extract

1-2 TBS honey or maple syrup optional

30 g greens optional

Optional add-ins/toppings:

Chia seeds

Protein powder

Nut butter

Acai powder

Fresh Fruit

Method

Place ingredients in the order listed in the container of a high-powered blender. Blend, starting on low and increasing to high, using the tamper to vigorously press the ingredients down into the blades.

After about 50 seconds, pause, turn off the blender, use a spatula to scrape down the sides of the container and push the ingredients down into the blades. Secure the lid and continue blending, using the tamper to vigorously press the ingredients down into the blades, until the mixture is smooth and thick.

Serve immediately into 2-4 bows and top with your favorite toppings (granola, flaked coconut, chia seeds, fruit, etc.).

(Recipe courtesy JoyFoodSunshine)

