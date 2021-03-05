IND USA
Tomato Chicken Curry(HungryHealthyHappy)
recipe

Quick and easy Spicy Tomato Chicken Curry recipe for amateur chefs

With simple ingredients and only 40 minutes of total preparation time, this super quick Tomato Chicken Curry recipe is thick, healthy and spicy, and will go perfectly well with paranthas, roti, naan and even rice.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:10 PM IST

Whether you're craving the classic chicken curry your mother used to make or looking for a quick and easy alternative to the otherwise time consuming curry making process, this super quick Tomato Chicken Curry recipe is perfect for you. With simple ingredients and only 40 minutes of total preparation time, this curry is thick, healthy and spicy and will go perfectly well with paranthas, roti, naan and even rice. And if you're a health conscious person who wants to lay low on the carbs you can even go for brown rice, or have a portion of the curry along with a big, healthy salad. While this recipe uses boneless chicken, one can also opt for chicken on the bone. Using simple ingredients that will (mostly) already be in your fridge and kitchen like onion, ginger, garlic, tomatoes and chicken (of course) this curry will leave you feeling warm, comforted and satiated by the end of the meal, read on:

Ingredients

1 tbsp oil

400 g Chicken breasts cut in to chunks

1 Onion diced

1 Thumb sized piece of ginger grated

4 Garlic cloves crushed

0.5 tsp Ground cumin

0.5 tsp Turmeric

0.5 tsp Red chilli powder

0.5 tsp Ground cinnamon

0.5 tsp Ground coriander

2 tbsp Tomato puree

400 g Chopped tomatoes

4 tbsp Greek yoghurt

1 Handful of fresh coriander (cilantro) finely chopped

Instructions

Add the oil to a large pan and add the onion, garlic and ginger and cook for 3 minutes until softened.

Add the chicken and cook for a further 3 minutes until browned.

Once the chicken is browned, add the red chilli flakes, cumin, turmeric, cinnamon and coriander to the pan and mix well and cook for 1 minute.

Add the chopped tomatoes and tomato puree and gently simmer for 20 minutes until the chicken it cooked through.

Stir through the Greek yoghurt (optional) and coriander before serving and serve with rice, roti or any bread/side of your choice. Enjoy!

(Recipe courtesy HungryHealthyHappy)

