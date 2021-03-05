Recipe: Kickstart your day with colourful, nutritious smoothie bowls
You may have been seeing your Instagram feed chock full of pictures of colourful smoothie bowls topped with all sorts of accompaniments, that not only look stunning but are also a super healthy way to start your day. Smoothie bowls are literally that, a bowl of smoothie (usually made with frozen fruit, some milk or nut milk, honey or maple syrup and vanilla extract) topped with a number of delicious and healthy toppings including fresh fruit, nuts, granola, seeds, dried fruit, nut butters and more. You can use different fruit for different colours like pineapple and mango for yellow, strawberry and raspberries for red and pink, and so on. If you are sick of eating the same old cereal everyday, then this Instagrammable smoothie bowl recipe are perfect to give your day (and social media feed) a bright start.
Ingredients
283 g frozen fruit (about 2 1/2 cups)
1 banana frozen
3-4 TBS almond milk
½ tsp vanilla extract
1-2 TBS honey or maple syrup optional
30 g greens optional
Optional add-ins/toppings:
Chia seeds
Protein powder
Nut butter
Acai powder
Fresh Fruit
Method
Place ingredients in the order listed in the container of a high-powered blender. Blend, starting on low and increasing to high, using the tamper to vigorously press the ingredients down into the blades.
After about 50 seconds, pause, turn off the blender, use a spatula to scrape down the sides of the container and push the ingredients down into the blades. Secure the lid and continue blending, using the tamper to vigorously press the ingredients down into the blades, until the mixture is smooth and thick.
Serve immediately into 2-4 bows and top with your favorite toppings (granola, flaked coconut, chia seeds, fruit, etc.).
(Recipe courtesy JoyFoodSunshine)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Kickstart your day with colourful, nutritious smoothie bowls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Quick and easy Spicy Tomato Chicken Curry recipe for amateur chefs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Healthy Recipe: Make Oats-Cranberry Pancakes and start your day on a sweet note
- Try this delicious recipe of Oats and Cranberry Pancakes that don't just taste divine but are also healthy. You can now enjoy pancakes without the guilt.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Focus on everyday routine with strawberry chia pudding, benefits inside
- Seal your midweek sugar cravings with a healthy treat including the goodness of a superfood with this super easy recipe of strawberry chia pudding. Check out the health benefits of this delicious dessert inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Chicken Lettuce Wraps with Peanut Sauce are new healthy weeknight staple
- Want to be healthy with a flavour explosion in your mouth? Try this mouthwatering recipe of Chicken Lettuce Wraps with Peanut Sauce that will keep you coming back for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Try this mutton Yakhni Pulao fit for kings by Malaika Arora's mother, Joyce
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Believe in plant-based eating? Try your hands on this easy burrito
- Whether you like your beans spicy or prefer skipping them and using plain canned ones, the goal is to create a quality burrito that is made from the scratch and you can try this simple recipe too if you are craving some Mexican food tonight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Say ‘bottoms up’ to an excellent rice substitute - Cauliflower Soup
- Want to relieve constipation or treat your body to natural antioxidants? Here’s a recipe to whip up some creamy, crunchy Cauliflower soup this Tuesday evening which is a healthy substitute for rice and flour and is sure to tickle your taste buds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Try gluten-free 'Everything Bagel' and keep coming back for another bite
- Say ‘yes’ to bagel cravings this Tuesday with ‘Everything Bagel’ which is a clean version of a regular bagel with pops of onion, garlic, sesame seeds and poppy seeds. Drooling at the thought of all those tasty flavours? Check the recipe of Everything Bagel inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fudgy Chocolate Strawberry Brownie recipe: You will fall in love all over again
- It's time to add some fresh fruits to our favourite dessert and bake some fudgy chocolate strawberry brownies that taste divine and don't require a lot of effort.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Quick and easy Maharashtrian Pav Bhaji for a working day meal
- Pav Bhaji is a fast food dish which consists of thick vegetable curry made of potatoes, cauliflower onions, carrots, chillies, peas, bell peppers, and tomatoes, and though the recipe calls for fresh vegetables, one can even use leftover sabzis to make this, and it will turn out just as delicious.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Confused about dinner tonight? Whip up some Tempeh Spicy Mexican Tacos
- If Monday blues have already bogged you down, atleast we got your dinner menu sorted with this scrumptious recipe of Tempeh Spicy Mexican Tacos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Sink your teeth into the goodness of Butterfly Pea Powder Bounty Bars
- Up for some homemade chocolate that is bursting with flavour and nutritional benefits? Try this extremely simple recipe of Butterfly Pea Powder Bounty Bars that are not only a mouthwatering vegan treat but also helps one to lose weight and feel great
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Make your evening tea extra special with freshly made hot falafel
- Eat it with hummus or just like that, you can also use it in your sandwiches and burgers, falafel is truly a diverse dish. That is not all, it is also extremely easy to make. Try this simple recipe and tell us what you think.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Only abs we believe in are kebabs, so tonight let's barbecue lamb ones
- Ask us to define a perfect weekend evening and we’ll picture a plate of soft, melt-in-the-mouth lamb seekh kebabs. If you too are drooling on the thought, check out the recipe inside and wrap up this Sunday with a barbecue of easy-to-make lamb kebabs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox