Recipe: Let this fusion food of Indo Mexican Chaat satiate your hunger pangs

They say eating delicious food can be a life changing experience so, never underestimate the power of good food that holds absolutely true when one is talking about chat. Street food will always be our first love and we view even romantic relationships like gol gappe - crunchy, a little spicy and full of emotions.

So we never say no to chaat. You see, they too have fillings inside! If you too feel there is no better feeling in the world than a chaat platter on your lap, here's a recipe of Indo Mexican Chaat to brush aside your Monday blues.

Ingredients:

Potatoes - 3 (boil)

Macaroni pasta – 50grm

Papaya – 40grm

American corn – 50grm

Beetroot – Half cup (Grated)

Pomegrante – Half cup (Grated)

Coriander leaves – Finely chopped

Onion – 2 (Finely chopped)

Green chillies – 2/4 (Finely chopped)

Salt – As required

Mix herbs – 1 tsp

Red chilli flakes – 2/4 grms.

Cheese for melting on top

Butter – 2/3 tsp

Sunflower oil - ½ cup

Method for potato basket/bowl:

Take boiled potatoes and scoop out the potatoes from inside to make it look like a basket . Take oil in pan around 2-3tsp, allow oil to heat then shallow fry the potatoes till golden brown.

After shallow frying potatoes keep on tissue to soak excess oil from the potatoes basket.

Method for making chaat:

Mix all the ingredients in a bowl (papaya, American corn, pomegranate, macaroni pasta, coriander leaves, onion, mash potatoes, green chilies).

Give it all a good mix, then add spices (salt red chili powder, mix herbs, red chili flakes and chaat masala), again give it all a good mix and keep aside.

Now take potato baskets, put grated beetroot at the base and put the chat inside the basket till the half level of potatoes, pour melted butter and again put the chat and melted butter .

Method for garnishing:

Put macaroni pasta (cut in circle), few seeds of pomegranate and corn. Sprinkle red chili powder and chat masala at the top.

Now put grated cheese and a spring of coriander. Steam the potatoes in steamer and allow cheese to melt .

Ingredients for chutney:

Take mint leaves ¾ cup

Coriander leaves half cup

4-5 no's of green chilies

Ginger ½ inch

Garlic 4-5 cloves

Method for chutney:

Grind all the ingredients and make a fine paste.

(Recipe: Godrej Vikhroli Cucina)

Benefits:

Potatoes are the most commonly consumed vegetable in India and are full of antioxidants that aid in preventing diseases. Packed with vitamins and minerals that help the body to function properly, they are a good source of fiber which keep one full for long, help to lose weight, provide energy-delivering complex carbohydrates.

The vegetable has also been linked by studies in improving blood sugar control, reducing heart disease risk and helping in higher immunity. Potatoes help regulate blood pressure as they are a great source of potassium.

Corn can aid with digestion and eye health because of its high fiber content and plant compounds and is also important for one’s overall health courtesy its content of valuable B vitamins. Apart from providing our bodies with essential minerals like zinc, magnesium, copper, iron and manganese, corn boosts immune, skin and hair health owing to its considerable quantities of vitamins C and E.

Packed with essential nutrients, beetroots are rich in calcium, iron, vitamins A and C, fiber, folate (vitamin B9), manganese and potassium. They not only help in improving blood flow but also lower the blood pressure and increase exercise or athletic performance.

Low in calories, beetroots are even considered by some to protect from signs of aging such as wrinkles. This superfood also aides in hair growth and prevent hair loss as well.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter