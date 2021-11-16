Recipe: Looking for easy, quick homemade breakfast option? Try Oat Bran Uttapam

A low fat diet not necessarily has to be boring and a proof of this claim is the recipe of Oat Bran Uttapam which is our knight in shining world as it came to our rescue just when we were hunting for easy and quick homemade breakfast options. If you have run out of healthy food options that also bring a smile to the breakfast table, sweat not as we got you sorted with an easy recipe of Oat Bran Uttapam which is low in fat but high in flavours.

Ready in 20 minutes, it serves 2-3. Check out its recipe below and thank us later.

Ingredients:

Oat Bran - 1 cup

Semolina - ½ cup

Yoghurt - 1 cup

Onion - 1, chopped

Green capsicum - ¼ cup, chopped

Onion - ¼ cup, chopped

Ginger - ½ tsp

Cumin seeds - 1 tsp

Red chilli powder - ¼ tsp

Baking powder - ¼ tsp

Asafoetida - a pinch

Salt - (to taste)

Oil - for cooking

Method:

Mix oat bran, semolina and asafoetida in a bowl. Add yoghurt, cumin seeds, red chilli powder, ginger and baking powder to the mixture.

Add water to get a thick batter. Keep aside for 10-15 mins. Add onion, green capsicum and salt and mix well.

Heat a nonstick tawa (griddle). Spread a few drops of oil and pour a ladleful of the batter on the heated tawa.

Start spreading it from the inside-out to get a round shape. When the edges turn brown, flip the side. Serve hot with sambhar and coconut chutney.

(Recipe: Bagrry's)

Benefits:

Semolina or Sooji is a nutrient-dense and contains fibre, iron and magnesium. It improves digestion, aides heart health and is diabetes-friendly.

From being an excellent source of vitamin A, vitamin C and potassium to containing a healthy dose of fiber, folate, and iron, bell peppers or capsicum are full of nutrients. They improve eye health and reduce risk of several chronic diseases courtesy their vitamin C and various carotenoids content.

