Recipe: Move over fried food and switch to healthy alternatives like Sweet ‘n’ Spicy Mushroom Fry this monsoon

Fried food is popular during the monsoon but we decided to give healthy alternatives a chance this season so that we may indulge without feeling guilty. Check out the delicious recipe of Sweet ‘n’ Spicy Mushroom Fry inside if you, like us, are motivated to cook some hot and tasty meals as it rains
Updated on Jun 23, 2022 08:09 AM IST
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

Monsoon calls for a platter full of piping hot treats to be shared with our loved ones as the soothing smell of moist earth fills the air and the romantic rainy season offers a lot to love. Do you smell that fragrance? The calming coolness in the air motivates us to cook some hot and tasty meals but while fried food is popular during the monsoon, we decided to give healthy alternatives a chance this season so that we may indulge without feeling guilty.

Move over fried food and switch to healthy alternatives like Sweet ‘n’ Spicy Mushroom Fry this monsoon. Check out the delicious recipe of Sweet ‘n’ Spicy Mushroom Fry below if you, like us, are motivated to cook some hot and tasty meals in just 20 minutes as it rains outside.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp caramel flavoured syrup

1 tbsp oil

3 tbsp garlic

1 onion finely chopped

10-12 whole mushrooms

Salt to taste

¾ tbsp chili sauce

1 tsp cayenne pepper powder

2 tbsp vegetable stock

1 tbsp corn flour mixed with water

Spring onion greens for garnish

Equipment needed:

Wok

2 serving plates

Method:

In a wok, heat oil, add chopped garlic and onion and, cook for 5 minutes. Add mushrooms, salt, cayenne pepper powder, chili sauce, caramel flavoured syrup, stock and cook for a minute

Thicken with cornflour mixture and stir well until the sauce has coated the mushroom. Garnish with spring onion greens and serve.

(Recipe: Chef Ranveer Brar)

Benefits:

Mushrooms are rich in selenium antioxidant that help reduce the risk of heart disease and cancer by protecting the body from damaging free radicals that can cause such medical conditions. Apart from boosting your immune system, mushrooms protect one against damage from aging and even boost sleep with high levels of vitamin D, selenium and potassium.

Topics
